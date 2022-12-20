1 Sauce Gardner New York Jets CB

In three games this month, Gardner has been targeted six times allowing a total of 23 yards, according to TruMedia. He is allowing 18.7 yards per game this season.

2 Garrett Wilson New York Jets WR

Zach Wilson struggled to do much of anything within structure. Most of his big plays, specifically from the other Wilson, were when the play had broken down and the quarterback was just trying to make a play. Fortunately, the rookie from Ohio State did just that.

3 Drake London Atlanta Falcons WR

London made an absurd one-handed grab working towards the boundary. Any play that he was going to make Sunday had to be outside of his frame because rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder really struggled to put the ball on target. There were moments where he created so much separation and Ridder just couldn't find him. London is going to be a big-time player when the Falcons figure out the QB situation.

4 Chris Olave New Orleans Saints WR

Olave has a natural feel for finding the soft spot in a zone, which more and more teams are employing. He is going to be a productive player for quite some time.

5 Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions DE

Hutchinson leads all rookies with 41 pressures and seven sacks this season, according to TruMedia. He is excelling across the board as a run defender and pass rusher, in addition to having two interceptions.

6 Tariq Woolen Seattle Seahawks CB

Woolen is tied for the NFL lead in interceptions (6) and ranks third in pass deflections (13). He has allowed 454 passing yards this season, which equates to 32.4 yards per game.

7 Tyler Linderbaum Baltimore Ravens C

Linderbaum has worked well in structure, but has looked well-rounded in recent weeks pulling and absorbing contact in space. Defenses are not respecting Baltimore's pass game with Tyler Huntley under center so that puts added pressure on the offensive line.

8 Micheal Clemons New York Jets DE

It isn't easy to justify Clemons being this high on the list considering he has played about a quarter of the snaps as others, but he looks to be a key piece of that defense moving forward. The Texas A&M product has shown an ability to make an impact as both a run defender and pass rusher.

9 Braxton Jones Chicago Bears OT

Justin Fields and the Chicago run game were successful against a stingy Philadelphia defense, but they fell short in the end. Improved offensive line play is one reason for optimism surrounding this team.

10 Dameon Pierce Houston Texans RB

Houston was able to challenge Dallas over the weekend and that was in part because of Pierce, who accumulated 78 rushing yards through a hard-nosed run style.

Robinson is a big, physical running back who has stacked productive games in recent weeks.

12 Kayvon Thibodeaux New York Giants OLB

Thibodeaux has great bend at the waist and is a challenge for tackles at the high side of his rush. He got around the corner and forced a strip sack this weekend.

13 Jaquan Brisker Chicago Bears SS

Brisker had 10 missed tackles over the course of the first five games, according to TruMedia. He has five missed tackles over the past seven games, so he has cleaned up that aspect of his game. In addition, he has a good understanding of his responsibilities and communicates well on the back end.

14 Tyler Allgeier Atlanta Falcons RB

New Orleans' defense wanted no part of Allgeier as he ripped through arm tackles for 139 yards this weekend. He avoided six tackles and showed good vision to follow his blocks and attack gaps.

15 Tyler Smith Dallas Cowboys OT