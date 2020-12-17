The NFL has already announced one set of changes to its Week 16 schedule and now, the league has decided to make a few more.

The biggest change will be happening in Seattle on Dec. 27 when the Seahawks host the Rams. That NFC West battle was previously supposed to be a regional game scheduled to kickoff at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS, but now, it's going to be a part of Fox's national double-header. The start of the game has been pushed to 4:25 p.m. ET and it will air on Fox, which means if you already set your DVR, you're probably going to want to change it.

The other two changes being made involve the Bengals-Texans and the Bears-Jaguars games.

Although the game time for both of these matchups won't be changing, they will both be airing on a different channel than what had originally been scheduled. In the case of Bengals-Texans, that game will now air on Fox instead of CBS. As for Bears-Jaguars, that will now air on CBS after originally being slated for Fox.

If you need a quick rehash, here's what the schedule now looks like:

Bengals at Texans: 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

1 p.m. ET (Fox) Bears at Jaguars: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

1 p.m. ET (CBS) Rams at Seahawks: 4:25 p.m ET (Fox)

Those three changes are in addition to the previous modifications that had already been announced. The Week 16 schedule will include three Saturday games and back on Nov. 30, the NFL announced which six teams would be playing in those games.

Here's the Week 16 schedule for Saturday, Dec. 26:

Buccaneers at Lions: 1 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

1 p.m. ET (NFL Network) 49ers at Cardinals: 4:30 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime Video and Twitch)

4:30 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime Video and Twitch) Dolphins at Raiders: 8:15 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Hopefully, the NFL is done making changes for Week 16, otherwise no one is going to remember when their favorite team is scheduled to play.