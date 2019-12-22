NFL Week 16 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Lamar Jackson, Ravens head into Cleveland
All the best highlights from Week 16 are right here
It's the 16th NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 16.
SCHEDULE
Saturday
- Houston Texans 23, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20 (Recap)
- New England Patriots 24, Buffalo Bills 17 (Recap)
- San Francisco 49ers 34, Los Angeles Rams 31 (Recap)
Sunday
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons (GameTracker)
- New York Giants at Washington Redskins (GameTracker)
- Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans (GameTracker)
- Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins (GameTracker)
- Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns (GameTracker)
- Carolina Panthers at Indianapolis Colts (GameTracker)
- Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears 8:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Monday
- Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
Lamar, Ravens get ready for rivals in Cleveland
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens can clinch the AFC's No. 1 seed with a win on Sunday but they'll have to do it in Cleveland against the last team to beat them this season. The Browns put up 40 points against the Ravens' D in Baltimore last time these two teams met so perhaps they can play spoiler on Sunday.
