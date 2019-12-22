NFL Week 16 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Melvin Gordon finds the end zone twice
It's the 16th NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 16.
SCHEDULE
Saturday
- Houston Texans 23, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20 (Recap)
- New England Patriots 24, Buffalo Bills 17 (Recap)
- San Francisco 49ers 34, Los Angeles Rams 31 (Recap)
Sunday
- Atlanta Falcons 24, Jacksonville Jaguars 12 (Recap)
- New York Giants 41, Washington Redskins 35 (Recap)
- New York Jets 16, Pittsburgh Steelers 10 (Recap)
- New Orleans Saints 38, Tennessee Titans 28 (Recap)
- Miami Dolphins 38, Cincinnati Bengals 35 (Recap)
- Baltimore Ravens 31, Cleveland Browns 15 (Recap)
- Indianapolis Colts 38, Carolina Panthers 6 (Recap)
- Oakland Raiders 24, Los Angeles Chargers 17 (Recap)
- Denver Broncos 27, Detroit Lions 17 (Recap)
- Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (GameTracker)
- Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (GameTracker)
- Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears 8:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Monday
- Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Melvin Gordon finds the end zone twice
It hasn't been the best season for Melvin Gordon but he's having himself an okay day on Sunday against the Raiders. The Chargers running back isn't picking up many yards on the ground but he does have two touchdowns so far.
RPO brings results
The Broncos and Lions are battling it out in Denver and the home team got creative to take a fourth quarter lead, breaking out the RPO in order to punch it into the end zone.
Bengals mount comeback but still win the tank
I'm not sure anyone was clamoring for extra football between the Bengals and Dolphins, but we got it anyway thanks to a wild finish to the fourth quarter in Miami. After recovering an onside kick, the Cincinnati scored on the final play of regulation -- a touchdown to Tyler Eifert -- and then converted on the ensuing two-point attempt to force overtime.
It was perhaps the most unnecessary comeback ever, as the Bengals needed to tie or lose to lock up the first pick in the draft. Luckily, the tank remained strong as the Dolphins hit a field goal to win it in OT. The Bengals are officially on the clock.
More returns!
Sunday has been a great punt return day and Jamal Agnew becomes the latest to bring a kick all the way back to the house.
Giants walk it off
That sound you hear? That's a winning streak for the New York Football Giants, who now have won two in a row thanks to their overtime victory over the Redskins on Sunday. Tight end Kaden Smith was on the receiving end of the game-winning TD pass from Daniel Jones in the extra frame.
Michael Thomas makes history
Michael Thomas now officially holds the NFL record for most catches in a single season, passing Marvin Harrison's prior record of 143. Thomas' 144th catch was initially believed to have been a big touchdown for the Saints, but he was ruled down at the 1-yard line after review...
... but have no fear, Thomas answered by making sure his 145th catch went for six.
Hines in a hurry x2
Nyheim Hines scored his second punt return touchdown of the day, becoming the first player with two return TDs since 2012. That's a special day on special teams.
Tannehill looking Sharpe
This was a somewhat preposterous connection between Ryan Tannehill and Tajae Sharpe. The QB evaded the rush and threw across his body to fit it in a tight window and find Sharpe, who took it to the house for a TD.
Alvin Kamara finally gets in the end zone
Coming into the day, Alvin Kamara hadn't gotten into the end zone since Week 3. But the Saints running back broke that drought against the Titans on Sunday and did so twice over. He got into the TD column for the first time since September with this 40-yard run ...
... then added a second touchdown later with this short run.
Lamar Jackson leading the charge
One of the early slate's most surprising developments was the Cleveland Browns frustrating the Ravens and keeping them off the board for most of the first half. Unfortunately for Cleveland, it had another one of its signature meltdowns in the final few minutes of the half and Lamar Jackson took advantage. The Ravens QB threw for over 100 yards and two touchdowns in the last two minutes of the second quarter, with both scores going to Mark Andrews.
Jared Cook revenge game
The Saints were being frustrated by the Titans on Sunday until Drew Brees and Jared Cook found a way to get into the end zone with a 61-yard touchdown.
Fitzmagic is still alive
Ryan Fitzpatrick still has that magic touch every once in a while and he's finding it on Sunday against the Bengals. The Dolphins quarterback has three touchdowns in the first half. The Bengals are clearly winning the tank bowl this year.
Saquon gets loose early
Saquon Barkley hadn't hit 100 yards rushing since Week 2 before breaking that drought last weekend. This Sunday, Barkley needed less than a quarter to hit the century mark. The Giants running back ripped off a 67-yard touchdown run against Washington and he's well on his way to a huge day.
Saquon also added another touchdown later in the first half, this one coming through the air.
Hines in a hurry
Few things get the blood pumping more than a special teams return touchdown and Nyheim Hines delivered that excitement in the first quarter of the Colts' contest against the Panthers. The 84-yard punt return touchdown gave Indy a two-score lead in the early going.
Air Anderson
Robby Anderson went up and got this one to give the Jets an early lead against the Steelers. We've seen Anderson use his wheels to make plenty of plays in the past, but this one put his hops on display and it was a thing of beauty.
Danny Dimes
Daniel Jones is back at quarterback for the Giants and he got off to a quick start against the Redskins. This pretty toss led to a touchdown for Sterling Shepard and got New York on the board in the first quarter.
Lamar, Ravens get ready for rivals in Cleveland
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens can clinch the AFC's No. 1 seed with a win on Sunday but they'll have to do it in Cleveland against the last team to beat them this season. The Browns put up 40 points against the Ravens' D in Baltimore last time these two teams met so perhaps they can play spoiler on Sunday.
