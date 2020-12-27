It's the 16th NFL Sunday of the 2020 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 16 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines that we can't wait to watch unfold. Check back often to find everything you need to know.

Schedule

Friday

Saints 52, Vikings 33 (Recap)

Saturday

Buccaneers 47, Lions 7 (Recap)

49ers 20, Cardinals 12 (Recap)

Dolphins 26, Raiders 25 (Recap)

Sunday

Bears at Jaguars (GameTracker)

Browns at Jets (GameTracker)

Bengals at Texans (GameTracker)

Falcons at Chiefs (GameTracker)

Colts at Steelers (GameTracker)

Giants at Ravens (GameTracker)

Panthers at Washington, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Broncos at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Eagles at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Rams at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Titans at Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Bills at Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Here comes a snow game!

What's better than late December football snow games in the NFL? Not much, we say, not much! And for the Green Bay Packers' home game at Lambeau Field against the Tennessee Titans on 'Sunday Night Football' that will likely be the case. Snow is expected. And while the expectation currently is for it to snow prior to the game, there is also a chance for snow in game -- specifically in the first half. As of now, the expectation is for about three inches of snow and maybe one or two inches to fall during the game. Maybe even more importantly, the expectation is for sustained winds in the 10-15 mph range with gusts in the 25-30 mph range. This could impact the passing game with freezing cold temperatures also coming into play.