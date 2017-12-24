NFL Week 16 scores: Saints top Falcons, Seahawks down Cowboys and more
Live updates from Sunday's Week 16 action across the NFL
Week 16 of the 2017 NFL season continued on Sunday with 12 games, many of which held playoff implications.
In the week's biggest game, the Saints handed the Falcons a resounding defeat and clinched a playoff berth. However, because the Panthers found a way to edge the Buccaneers, the NFC South is still up for grabs. Elsewhere, the Seahawks escaped Dallas with a win, eliminating the Cowboys from playoff contention and keeping themselves alive in the hunt for a Wild Card spot. And the Lions fell to the Bengals, which eliminated them from the playoffs.
Here's a list of all the final scores:
- Bears 20, Browns 3
- Bengals 26, Lions 17
- Rams 27, Titans 23
- Chiefs 29, Dolphins 13
- Patriots 37, Bills 16
- Saints 23, Falcons 13
- Chargers 14, Jets 7
- Redskins 27, Broncos 11
- Panthers 22, Buccaneers 19
- 49ers 44, Jaguars 33
- Seahawks 21, Cowboys 12
- Cardinals 23, Giants 0
To view John Breech's weekly grades, click right here. And here's an updated look at the playoff picture.
Below, you'll find our live blog from the day:
