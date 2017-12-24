NFL Week 16 scores: Saints top Falcons, Seahawks down Cowboys and more

Live updates from Sunday's Week 16 action across the NFL

Week 16 of the 2017 NFL season continued on Sunday with 12 games, many of which held playoff implications.

In the week's biggest game, the Saints handed the Falcons a resounding defeat and clinched a playoff berth. However, because the Panthers found a way to edge the Buccaneers, the NFC South is still up for grabs. Elsewhere, the Seahawks escaped Dallas with a win, eliminating the Cowboys from playoff contention and keeping themselves alive in the hunt for a Wild Card spot. And the Lions fell to the Bengals, which eliminated them from the playoffs. 

Here's a list of all the final scores:

To view John Breech's weekly grades, click right here. And here's an updated look at the playoff picture.

Below, you'll find our live blog from the day:

