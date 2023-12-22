The later we get in the NFL season, the more likely we are to see the weather impact that week's slate of games. Taking a look at the daily and hourly forecast for this holiday weekend, that certainly appears to be the case for Week 16.

Here's a quick rundown of the (outdoor) games that could potentially be affected by weather in the area, according to the latest projections. (As of Friday morning.)

Saturday, Dec. 23

Bengals at Steelers

Location: Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh, PA)

Time: 4:30 p.m. EST

Accuweather's forecast calls for a temperature at or around 46-47 degrees for most of the late afternoon, with around a 43-47% chance of rain in the 4-5 p.m. hours that drops into a mid-to-high 30s% chance between 7 and 8 p.m. That likely means there's a greater chance of weather affecting the game earlier in the game than later. The winds are only projected to be around 8-10 miles per hour throughout the late afternoon and early evening, so that shouldn't have a major effect on either game play or fantasy football.

Sunday, Dec. 24

Seahawks at Titans

Location: Nissan Stadium (Nashville, TN)

Time: 1 p.m. EST

No rain projected for this one, but Accuweather has a forecast of winds between 9-10 miles per hour and gusts up to 17 miles per hour. Generally, wind is thought to affect games when it gets above 15 miles per hour, so if those gusts are frequent, there could be some impact on the passing game here.

Jaguars at Buccaneers

Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, FL)

Time: 4:05 p.m. EST

This is another game with no rain projected (it's supposed to be in the low-to-mid 70s with a 0-3% chance of precipitation, per Accuweather), but winds that sit between 8-9 miles per hour with gusts of 13-16 miles per hour.

Cardinals at Bears

Location: Soldier Field (Chicago)

Time: 4:05 p.m. EST

This actually looks like it could be the most weather-affected game of the weekend. It should come as no surprise that in a late-December, late-afternoon game in the Windy City, Accuweather's forecast is calling for winds between 10-13 miles per hour, with gusts up to 23 miles per hour. Oh, and there's a 47-51% chance of rain throughout the late afternoon and early evening as well.

Cowboys at Dolphins

Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, FL)

Time: 4:25 p.m. EST

Here we have another game that could potentially be affected by both rain and wind. Accuweather has a 36% chance of rain in the 4-5 p.m. hour, though the chances of rain decrease considerably as it moves later into the afternoon and evening. The forecast also calls for winds of 15 miles per hour throughout the time of the game, though, as well as gusts of 22-24 miles per hour. With two explosive passing attacks involved in this game, there could be some impact here.

Patriots at Broncos

Location: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, CO)

Time: 8:20 p.m. EST

No gametime affects in Accuweather's forecast, but it does call for Denver to get hit with a bit of snow (2-4 inches) from Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Monday, Dec. 25

Raiders at Chiefs

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)

Time: 1 p.m. EST

Accuweather calls for a 91% (!!) chance of precipitation during the day in Kansas City, with temperatures between 31-43 degrees, which means we are looking at rain and not snow. There are also 13 mile-per-hour winds in the forecast, with gusts up to 25 miles per hour. Weather like that could have a significant effect on passing games, in particular.