The later we get in the NFL season, the more likely we are to see the weather impact that week's slate of games. Taking a look at the daily and hourly forecast for this holiday weekend, that certainly appears to be the case for Week 16.

Here's a quick rundown of the (outdoor) games that could potentially be affected by weather in the area, according to the latest projections. (As of Saturday morning).

Sunday, Dec. 24

Seahawks at Titans

Location: Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Temperature at kickoff: 69 degrees

69 degrees Chance of precipitation: 7 percent chance of rain

There is a slight chance of rain during the day, with increasing chances at night, going up to 98 percent. Wind could be a factor, as it expected to be 12 mph at the time of the game, per weather.com.

Jaguars at Buccaneers

Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida) Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Temperature at kickoff: 77 degrees

77 degrees Chance of precipitation: 7 percent chance of rain

There is a chance of rain during the day, up to a 19 percent chance of rain at night. Winds at 11 mph are expected during the day, dying down to 8 mph at night, per weather.com.

Cardinals at Bears

Location: Soldier Field (Chicago, Illinois)

Soldier Field (Chicago, Illinois) Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Temperature at kickoff: 56 degrees

56 degrees Chance of precipitation: 16 percent

This actually looks like it could be the most weather-affected game of the weekend. It should come as no surprise that in a late-December, late-afternoon game in the Windy City, weather.com has projected rain at 16 percent with winds up to 15 mph.

Cowboys at Dolphins

Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Temperature at kickoff: 77 degrees

77 degrees Chance of precipitation: 15 percent chance of rain

Here we have another game that could potentially be affected by both rain and wind. The chance of precipitation hovers at 11 percent all night and there are winds up to 15 mph during the day, per weather.com. With two explosive passing attacks involved in this game, there could be some impact here.

Patriots at Broncos

Location: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, Colorado)

Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, Colorado) Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Temperature at kickoff: 20 degrees

20 degrees Chance of precipitation: 3 percent chance of snow

There's a slight chance for snow on "Sunday Night Football," along with winds from 5-10 mph, per weather.com.

Monday, Dec. 25

Raiders at Chiefs

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Temperature at kickoff: 40 degrees

40 degrees Chance of precipitation: 42 percent chance of rain

There is a 42 percent chance of rain during the day, with a wind factor of 14 mph, per weather.com.