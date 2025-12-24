We've reached Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season, and it's a wild one that begins with a three-game slate on Thursday before two games on Saturday, 10 on Sunday and one on Monday. There are playoff berths, division titles, playoff seeding and draft positioning all at stake in what figures to be a very crucial week of football. But what does that mean for bettors? NFL betting expert Jeff Hochman has put together two three-leg money line parlays for Week 17, with one consisting solely of favorites, and the other of three underdogs.

NFL three-team favorite money line parlay benefits

Betting heavy favorites can be a solid strategy if you want to bet on a three-team NFL money line parlay. This approach focuses on teams with odds of -150 or better, which means you lean toward high-probability outcomes. By pairing three teams that usually have odds between -150 and -350 or even higher, you're not only aiming for consistent, modest returns, but you're also stacking the deck in your favor for a higher chance of winning. Remember that you can still parlay a favorite with odds of -140 or less to avoid laying 2.5 points, which can significantly impact your chances of winning. Remember, you have to win all three legs for a successful wager.

NFL money line favorites at -115 or shorter posted a 68% win percentage in 2023 and a 66.5% rate in 2022. Over the six-season period from 2018-24, NFL money line favorites maintained a 66.6% win rate (1,013-508-7). The strength of favorites correlates directly with their odds. In sports betting, if you see teams with odds between -150 and -200, they generally have a solid chance of winning with around a 60-65% success rate. Teams that are even bigger favorites with odds from -250 to -400 tend to be more reliable, showing win rates of about 70% to 80%. The 2024 NFL season stood out for favorites, with an overall win rate hitting 71.8%.

Week 16 was a wild ride for NFL betting favorites -- they went 10-6 but dropped the ball in some big games. On the season, favorites are winning at a solid clip (162 out of 239, or 67.7%), but that's still a step behind last year's 71.8%. Now, with Week 17 on deck, the real question is: will favorites get their groove back, or are we about to see the underdogs steal the spotlight? With playoff spots up for grabs, you can bet motivation will be front and center these last two weeks. Check out Jeff's top money line parlays featuring both favorites and underdogs.

Week 17 NFL money line favorites parlay

With Lamar Jackson and Jordan Love both sidelined by injuries last week, it looks like both teams will be relying on their backup quarterbacks. I trust Malik Willis's playmaking ability -- especially his mobility -- much more than Tyler Huntley, whose passing options are pretty limited. Meanwhile, Green Bay returns home after dropping two straight, hoping to finish strong in their final home game of the regular season.

Baltimore will turn to the running game led by Derrick Henry. The Packers' run defense has systematically answered this challenge. Against Chicago's dual-threat attack featuring D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, Green Bay held both backs to 108 yards on 22 carries, with the longest run limited to 13 yards. The Packers rank 10th in rushing yards allowed per game (103.8), and their interior defensive line has proven capable of occupying the space created by Baltimore's 341-pound Travis Jones and John Jenkins.

This matchup sets up well for the Packers at home. Baltimore's pass defense has struggled all season, ranking near the bottom of the league in yards allowed. The Ravens also don't generate much pressure up front or maintain tight coverage on the back end -- two key weaknesses against a well-coached passing attack. Even with a backup quarterback, Green Bay's offense under Matt LaFleur is one of the league's most efficient and should be able to take advantage.

The Packers can clinch a playoff berth with a win, eliminating pressure while playing with playoff-round intensity. The Ravens face mathematical elimination -- a loss to Green Bay ends their season immediately, while even a win requires the Browns to defeat the Steelers on Sunday to keep playoff hopes alive.

The Buffalo Bills secured a playoff spot thanks to the Colts' loss on Monday Night Football, but the AFC East race isn't over yet. Even if the Patriots handle the Jets in Sunday's early game, the Bills' shot at the division title is still alive. Josh Allen will be super motivated in this spot, and the Eagles could rest several starters since they won't secure the No. 1 seed and the NFC East division title is locked up.

Buffalo has won four consecutive games (victories over Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, New England and Cleveland), while Philadelphia has managed just one win in its last four contests (29-18 over Washington in Week 16), with losses to the Chargers (19-22 in overtime), Bears (15-24) and Cowboys (21-24 after squandering a 21–0 halftime lead). Here's a stat that says it all: Since Lane Johnson joined the Eagles in 2013, they've gone 120-62-1 when he's in the lineup. Without him? Philadelphia is just 15-27, including 1-4 this season. That's a difference of 65 wins, which really shows how important Johnson is to this team.

San Francisco 49ers over Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears find themselves in the middle of a divisional gauntlet -- fresh off a win against the Packers and now looking ahead to a showdown with the Lions in Week 18. San Francisco is clinging to its NFC West title hopes and knows that every win down the stretch is crucial.

This matchup features a classic strength-on-strength battle: the Bears boast the league's second-best rushing attack (151.7 yards per game, 4.9 yards per carry), while the 49ers counter with the NFL's eighth-ranked run defense (allowing just 102.9 yards per game). This game also spotlights two quarterbacks with proven track records in clutch moments this season.

Brock Purdy has entered an elite performance window precisely when the 49ers require it most. His 75.8 QBR would be a career high if he qualified. Over his last two games -- decisive victories against Tennessee and Indianapolis --Purdy has completed 75% of his passes for 590 yards, eight touchdowns and just one interception while posting a 136.1 QB rating. Caleb Williams has thrown for 3,400 yards with a 23/6 TD/INT ratio, but his QBR is lagging behind at 56.7 (17th). I like the 49ers to make it six wins in a row.

NFL three-team underdog money line parlay benefits

A very popular option is available if you're willing to take on a bit more risk for a potentially higher reward. Underdog money line parlays offer the largest possible payouts in the NFL betting landscape. Combining three underdogs with odds like +200, +150, and +300 could result in payouts exceeding 20-to-1 or higher. The best part is that, due to the high payouts, underdog parlays can still be profitable even when winning only a small percentage of bets. For example, hitting just one of several large underdog parlays could offset multiple losses and generate overall profit. NFL underdogs have historically outperformed expectations in specific situations, with home underdogs of +2 to +3 winning outright 46-48% of the time.

Week 17 NFL money line underdog parlay

Cleveland Browns over Pittsburgh Steelers

Backing the Browns here feels like a free roll. If the Ravens fall to the Packers on Saturday, the Steelers will have already clinched the division and could rest starters, leaving them with little motivation. If the Ravens win, the Browns will treat this game like their Super Bowl, relishing the chance to spoil a division rival's season. Cleveland's defense and overall metrics are much stronger at home, and the Steelers are banged up -- not to mention they'll be without suspended receiver DK Metcalf.

Since 2021, the Steelers are 3-9 in games in which T.J. Watt does not play (including the postseason). Additionally, Pittsburgh is projected to finish as the No. 4 seed regardless of Sunday's outcome, meaning a loss does not materially damage its postseason probability. Teams that have already secured a playoff berth frequently experience motivational letdown against weak opponents, particularly on the road.

All eyes will be on Myles Garrett, who's just one sack away from setting a new NFL single-season record. That pursuit is sure to crank up his energy and focus for this matchup. While chasing records can sometimes backfire, the game script favors him -- Cleveland's defense is likely to attack from the opening snap, giving Garrett the best possible shot at making history in front of the home fans.

Cleveland has been a force at home since 2023, going 26-16 compared to just 14-26 on the road. With strong winds expected (15-25 MPH), home-field advantage could matter even more. This shapes up as a prime opportunity for the Browns to give their fans one last win before next season.

New Orleans has been skating by with some luck and a few illusions, and they don't deserve to be such heavy favorites here. The Saints' current three-game winning streak (over the Panthers, Buccaneers and Jets) came against teams with a combined 10-23 record. Dome teams playing outdoor road games in the last two weeks of the regular season have always been a terrific spot to fade.

The Titans' defense has quietly turned into one of the league's toughest run-stopping units, ranking top three in the NFL at shutting down rushing plays over the last month. That's bad news for a Saints offense still searching for its identity -- a tough challenge just got even tougher. Alvin Kamara is still out with knee and ankle injuries, so the Saints are missing their best playmaker. And if that wasn't enough, they've also lost backup Devin Neal to injured reserve, which leaves their backfield even thinner than before. In Kamara's absence, New Orleans has leaned hard on Taysom Hill's versatility, but the Titans' front seven -- anchored by Jeffery Simmons -- has the size and athleticism to stack the box and shut down Hill's power runs.

I'm happy to back Cam Ward and the Titans, especially after their impressive win over the Chiefs. Ward has built strong chemistry with TE Chig Okonkwo and WR Chimere Dike, attacking the middle of the field with confidence. His knack for keeping plays alive with his legs will be crucial against a Saints pass rush that could be without key contributor Bryan Bresee, who is dealing with a knee injury.

While a lot of people might expect a letdown from Tennessee, I think they'll rise to the occasion in their final home game of the season. Fading dome teams on the road -- especially when they have to play outdoors in the final two weeks of the regular season -- has consistently been a winning strategy.

The Rams are coming off a devastating overtime loss to the Seahawks last Thursday. That game was essentially the NFC West Championship. Technically, the Rams are not mathematically eliminated from the NFC West title, but they are in a precarious position that could turn "hopeless" by kickoff. Since this is a Monday Night Football game, the Rams will head in already knowing whether the Seahawks took care of business against the Panthers on Sunday.

Even if mathematically alive, the Rams are dealing with the emotional fallout of last week. Losing 38-37 to their arch-rival Seahawks -- in a game that would have effectively clinched the division -- is the type of gut-punch that causes flat performances the following week. This is a classic "letdown spot" despite the mini-bye.

The Rams' offense truly clicks when all their playmakers are healthy, and WR Davante Adams' presence has been a game-changer. But with Adams unlikely to suit up, the Falcons' defense can focus on shutting down WR Puka Nacua, making life much tougher for QB Matthew Stafford. To make matters worse, starting guard Kevin Dotson's status is up in the air, and a banged-up interior offensive line is the last thing you want against Atlanta's surging defensive front. Kirk Cousins and the feisty Falcons offer great value at this price. Since taking over, he's been steady and accurate, connecting on 62% of his throws.

Look for Atlanta to lean on Bijan Robinson to dictate the pace and limit the Rams' opportunities. If Robinson finds his rhythm early, the Falcons can keep Los Angeles on the sidelines and control how this game unfolds. Historically, when home teams on Monday Night Football are getting less than 10% of the bets and money, it often sets up a prime contrarian opportunity.