Does anything matter when it comes to the NFL's popularity? You can throw out three Christmas Day games, put them on streaming services and have three of the six quarterbacks who are starting be relatively unknown backups and the league still does insane numbers.

It's partially because of the way the league works in terms of tanking: it just doesn't happen. You don't see very many "bad" games late in the season with teams totally laying down. If anything it's the opposite where teams who have won a lot are able to rest players the final week of the season. You might get some bad quarterbacks, but even those questionable situations still manage to produce great games.

The rest of Week 17 should be a blast as well, with lots at stake, even with almost the entire playoff field clinched after the Lions' loss on Thursday afternoon.

Week 17 best bets

Chargers money line vs. Texans

This should be an absolute slugfest of a game with pretty massive playoff implications on the AFC side of the bracket. The Chargers have clinched a playoff spot, but they will not be resting on their laurels at all -- not with the Broncos just a game ahead of them and the AFC West still very much up for grabs.

I do worry about the Texans' elite defense against a very banged up Chargers offensive line, but I trust Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert to find a way to produce a couple of scoring drives against just about anyone.

A little less trustworthy is the Houston offense, which has been better over the last few weeks, but has still only scored at least 24 points once since Week 11. The Los Angeles defense has been elite since the team's bye, holding each one opponent under 20 points.

I think that top-tier defense shows up on Saturday and the Chargers do just enough to find a way to win.

Seahawks -7 at Panthers

We're taking a ride on the Carolina Coaster by backing their opponent a week after an outright win as a dog. The Panthers know that their playoff chances will likely ultimately hinge on Week 18 against the Buccaneers in Tampa -- even if they can clinch a spot if Carolina wins and the Bucs lose at home to the Dolphins.

I think that's an unlikely scenario and I would bet Carolina does too. This is a team that will be focused on trying to sweep Tampa Bay and secure a pretty shocking divisional title, regardless of their record.

The Seahawks are also just an elite team, particularly on defense. Carolina's going to struggle to score here and Bryce Young could be under siege early in this game. I don't know that Seattle will be open to Carolina coming through the back door, and I also don't think the Panthers defense is going to lock down the play-action shots that Seattle loves to throw.

Steelers -3 at Browns

Mike Tomlin was pretty steamed when the Browns traded Joe Flacco to the Bengals and even angrier when it cost him a win. Now he finally gets his chance at revenge, with a chance to lock down the division.

One caveat here -- if the Packers beat the Ravens on Saturday, the Steelers would be pretty close to locked into the No. 4 seed. I don't think they'll rest everyone for the final two weeks of the year, but it's entirely possible they don't keep their foot on the gas in this one.

So be cautious if Baltimore loses and is eliminated on Saturday.

Week 17 NFL player props

Josh Jacobs Over 14.5 rushing attempts

It should be a cold one here in Green Bay. With the quarterbacks on both sides of the ball being banged up, I fully expect the Packers to lean heavily into Josh Jacobs to carry the offense in this one.

The Packers have clinched a playoff berth, so they could be a little cautious, but they still want to win the division and that's very much in play with the Bears facing a tough schedule to close out the season against the 49ers and Lions (who will try hard despite being eliminated from the postseason on Christmas).

Jacobs should be good for 18 carries in this one, especially if Lamar Jackson -- who is listed as doubtful -- is out of the game, which would severely limit the Ravens offense.

Trey McBride Over 7.5 receptions

I understand why the total here is juiced to the Under, because eight receptions is a lot of catches. But the Bengals are as bad as any team in football against tight ends and McBride is the centerpiece for this offense.

In a game with a massive total (53.5) I fully expect both offenses to find success through the air. Jacoby Brissett has unlocked McBride this season in terms of scoring touchdowns and piling up catches.

McBride has topped this number in five of his last seven games. If we get a shootout, he should see ample targets come his way.

Caleb Williams Over 1.5 passing touchdowns

What an electric matchup on Sunday night with so much at stake in the NFC seeding department. We have a huge total here (52.5) and two offenses that have been cooking. Brock Purdy's been on fire and finally looks healthy, but his touchdown price is too expensive.

Williams, on the other hand, should be forced to throw plenty in this game to keep up against the 49ers offense. We saw Philip Rivers gash San Francisco and Williams has thrown for two scores in each of his last three games.

My biggest concern here is we get some Ben Johnson shenanigans that results in Williams catching a pass or some skill-position player attempting one.

Week 17 anytime touchdown scorer props

Bucky Irving anytime TD

Did you see what Chase Brown did to the Dolphins last week? Irving is a pretty similar player in terms of athleticism and skills in the receiving game, and you'd like to think the Bucs at least saw Brown's breakout performance.

It would be wise to feature Irving in the same type of role, and at this price, we should definitely be interested in Irving finding the end zone against a Dolphins defense that hasn't been close to exceptional lately. Like Brown last week, I'd probably sprinkle on the two touchdowns scored for Irving as well.

A.J Brown anytime TD

Brown was seen back at practice Friday, meaning he should be good to go for this big-time battle against the Bills in Buffalo. Josh Allen is expected to play, so the Eagles will be forced to keep up with the Bills offensively and that should equate to throwing vertically in Brown's direction.

We're getting an injury discount here, considering Brown has scored four touchdowns in his last four games and become more involved as the season's gone on.

Josh Downs anytime TD

Alec Pierce was the guy for Philip Rivers last week, catching two touchdowns as the old man started to really push the ball down the field.

I still think Downs is going to get peppered again this week. as he's coming off a game with nine targets and the Jaguars front could generate some heat on Rivers, forcing him to get the ball out quickly.

Downs nearly scored twice in Rivers' first game back and I think he'll be a key option near the goal line on short routes if the Jags are slowing down Jonathan Taylor.