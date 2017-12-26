NFL Week 17 early odds: 49ers and unbeaten Garoppolo open as big underdogs to Rams

Over the past month, the only way to make money faster than buying Bitcoin has been betting on Jimmy Garoppolo.

The 49ers quarterback has gone 4-0 as a starter since being given the job back in Week 13, and apparently, bettors are now convinced that Garoppolo is the real deal because they've jumped all over the 49ers heading into Week 17.

Although the Niners opened as a pretty hefty 6.5-point underdog to the Rams, that number was quickly bet down to 3.5 points and that probably has a lot to do with the fact that Garoppolo is undefeated as a starting quarterback (6-0). The most impressive part about that is the fact that Garoppolo has never lost as an underdog. Garoppolo has been an underdog five times in his career and he's won all five games. Basically Jimmy GQ is a lock to win when the other team is favored.

As an underdog in San Francisco, Garoppolo and the 49ers have beaten the Jaguars (-4 points), Bears (-2.5 points) and Texans (-1 point). The other win for Garoppolo came with the Patriots back in 2016, when New England beat the Cardinals as a 9-point underdog.

If Garoppolo keeps his magic going and beats the Rams this week, he might want to start selling stock in himself, because right now, everything he touches is turning to gold, which is somewhat fitting since that's one of the 49ers colors.

NFL Week 17 early odds

(All lines from Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook)

Packers (7-8) at Lions (8-7)

Current line: Lions, -7.5 points

Opening line: Lions, -9 points

It's not often that the Lions are favored by seven or more points. Since 2012, Detroit has only been favored by a touchdown or more a total of 11 times and they've gone 4-7 ATS in those games (9-3 straight-up). On the flip side, the Packers have lost their past eight games when they're an underdog of seven more points and they've gone 2-4-2 ATS in that span. That total includes an 0-2 showing this year (1-1 ATS) in games they've played without Rodgers. Early bettors have jumped on the Packers and that's likely because the Lions looked horrible in a 26-17 loss to the Bengals on Sunday. A win by the Lions would give them their first sweep over the Packers since 1991.

Texans (4-11) at Colts (3-12)

Current line: Pick'em

Opening line: Pick'em

One odd thing about this game is that a loss would actually help the Colts in terms of draft status. If the Colts lose, they'll clinch the No. 3 pick and could even get the No. 2 pick if the Giants win this week. Of course, losing won't be easy and that's mainly because the Colts will be going up against a Texans team quarterbacked by T.J. Yates. Not to mention, the Texans are just 1-6 on the road this year. When these two teams met earlier this season, the Colts covered as a six-point underdog in a 20-14 win.

Bears (5-10) at Vikings (12-3)

Current line: Vikings, -12.5 points

Opening line: Vikings, -12.5 points

There are a lot of reasons why the Vikings are a big favorite in this game. For one, they've been nearly unbeatable at home this year. Through 16 weeks, the Vikings have gone 6-1 both straight-up and ATS at home, with the ATS mark being the second best in the NFL this year. Also, the Vikings actually have something to play for: Minnesota needs a win over the Bears to lock up a first-round bye. Overall, the Vikings are 11-4 ATS on the year, which is the best mark in the NFL. The Vikings have also won five of six in this series, including a 20-17 win earlier this year where they didn't cover as a 3.5-point favorite.

Jets (5-10) at Patriots (12-3)

Current line: No Line

The reason there's no point spread here yet is because oddsmakers were likely waiting to see the outcome of the Steelers-Texans game on Christmas Day. If the the Steelers had lost, then the Patriots could've rested their starters in Week 17, but that's not going to happen now. This spread will likely hit double digits and that's mainly because the Patriots need a win to clinch homefield advantage and the Jets will be starting Bryce Petty. The Jets haven't won a regular season game over Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium since 2006. Overall, the Patriots have won 11 of 13 games in this series dating back to 2011. One of those wins came in Week 6 when the Patriots didn't cover a 9-point spread in a 24-17 win. The Patriots are 10-5 ATS this season, which is tied for the second best mark in the NFL.

Redskins (7-8) at Giants (2-13)

Current line: Redskins, -3.5 points

Opening line: Redskins, -3.5 points

A big reason the Giants have been horrible this year is because they've been bad at home. Through 16 weeks, the Giants are 1-6 straight-up at MetLife Stadium and just 2-5 ATS, which is tied for the worst mark in the NFL. This is one of the few games this week that has zero playoff implications. However, it does have a major draft implication for the Giants: If they lose, they clinch the second overall pick. The Redskins have won three of four in this series, including a game back in Week 12 where they covered as a 7-point favorite in a 20-10 win.

Cowboys (8-7) at Eagles (13-2)

Current line: No Line

The big thing to keep in mind in this game is that the Eagles will likely be resting their starters after clinching homefield advantage with their win over the Raiders in Week 16. That's a big reason why there's likely no spread for this game yet. Also, the Cowboys have already been eliminated from playoff contention, so they won't have anything to play for, either. The Eagles have won three of four in this series, including the season finale last year where the roles were reversed, the Cowboys had clinched a playoff spot the Eagles were eliminated. Back in Week 11, the Eagles covered as a 6-point underdog in a 37-9 win over Dallas. Overall, the Eagles are 10-5 ATS on the year, which is tied for the second best mark in the NFL.

Browns (0-15) at Steelers (12-3)

Current line: No Line

Here's another game that currently has no line. Although the Steelers still have an outside shot to clinch home-field advantage, coach Mike Tomlin could still decide to rest his starters in this game. The only way the Steelers can get homefield is if they win and the Patriots lose to a Jets team that hasn't won in New England since 2008. The Browns would probably love if the Steelers sat their starters because then they would have a chance to pick up their first win of the season. The Steelers have won nine of 10 in this series, including a 21-18 win in Week 1 when they didn't cover as a 10-point favorite. That game marks just one of three times that the Browns have covered this year. At 3-12 ATS, the Browns are the worst in the NFL.

Panthers (11-4) at Falcons (9-6)

Current line: Falcons, -3.5 points

Opening line: Falcons, -3 points

The Falcons will have slightly more on the line in this game than the Panthers. If the Falcons win on Sunday, they'll clinch the sixth and final playoff spot in the NFC. To win, the Falcons are going to have to knock off a Panthers team that has gone 5-2 on the road both straight-up and ATS. The ATS mark is tied for second in the NFL. The Falcons have won three of four in this series, but it's probably worth keeping in mind that the lone loss came this season came in Week 9 when the Panthers covered as a 3-point underdog in a 20-17 win.

Chiefs (9-6) at Broncos (5-10)

Current line: Broncos, -3.5 points

Opening line: Broncos, -2.5 points

If you're wondering why a five-win team is favored over the Chiefs, the answer is simple: There's a good chance the Chiefs will be resting their starters this week. There's also a chance we could see Patrick Mahomes make his first NFL start if Andy Reid doesn't want to risk the health of Alex Smith. With the AFC West already clinched, the Chiefs have nothing to play for. The Chiefs have actually won four straight games in this series, which is their longest streak since 2000. The Broncos are 4-10-1 ATS this season, which is the second worst mark in the NFL.

Jaguars (10-5) at Titans (8-7)

Current line: No Line

Although the Titans will have a lot to play for in this game, the Jaguars will literally have nothing to motivate them. The Jags are already locked into the third seed in the AFC and can't improve their standing. As for the Titans, they can get in the playoffs with a win. One thing to keep in mind here is that the Titans could be without DeMarco Murray, who suffered an LCL strain in Week 16. The Titans are 5-2 at home this year and 4-2-1 ATS. As for the Jaguars, they're 9-6 ATS, which is the fifth best mark in the NFL. The Titans have won three of four in this series, including a crazy Week 2 game where they beat the Jags 37-16 as a one-point favorite.

49ers (5-10) at Rams (11-4)

Current line: Rams, -3.5 points

Opening line: Rams, -6.5 points

Although the 49ers don't have a great road record (2-5), they have been a sneaky good bet in road games, going 5-2 ATS, which is tied for the second best mark in the NFL this season. The 49ers have won three of four in this series with the only loss coming back in Week 3 when they covered as a 3-point underdog in a game that Rams won 41-39. The Rams are 9-6 ATS this season, which is tied for the fifth best mark in the NFL.

Bills (8-7) at Dolphins (6-9)

Current line: Bills, -2.5 points

Opening line: Bills, -2.5 points

The Bills might be favored to win, but that doesn't mean you should bet them, especially when you consider their road struggles this year. The Bills are 2-5 straight-up on the road, including 3-4 ATS. Unlike the Dolphins, the Bills will actually have something to play for in this game since they're playoff hopes are still alive, even if they're just hanging by a thread. Although the Dolphins are just 4-3 at home this year, they're 3-1-2 ATS, which is the second best mark in the NFL. These two teams met just two weeks ago with the Bills covering as a 3.5-point favorite in a 24-16 win.

Raiders (6-9) at Chargers (8-7)

Current line: Chargers, -7 points

Opening line: Chargers, -7 points

The Chargers can still get in the playoffs if they beat the Raiders and get some outside help, which means they still have something to play for. On the other hand, the Raiders will be playing for pride, which seems to be running out quickly in Oakland. Not only have the Raiders lost three straight, but they're just 3-8-2 ATS in their past 13 games. The Chargers covered against the Raiders back in Week 6 with a 17-16 win in a game where they were a 3-point underdog. The Chargers are just 1-3 ATS in their past four games.

Cardinals (7-8) at Seahawks (9-6)

Current line: Seahawks, -8 points

Opening line: Seahawks, -7 points

The Seahawks still have something to play for this week and that's because they still have an outside shot at getting to the playoffs. On the other hand, the Cardinals will be playing for nothing, which is probably why bettors have already jumped on the Seahawks. When it comes to covering the spread at home, the Seahawks are actually one of the worst teams in the NFL. At 2-5 ATS, Seattle is tied with Cleveland and the Giants for worst home mark in the league. That might not give the Cards much of an advantage though because they've been horrible on the road, going 2-5 straight-up and an NFC worst 1-6 ATS. One odd fact to keep in mind is that Russell Wilson has never lost in Week 17 during his career (5-0, 3-2 ATS). The last time these two teams met, they pushed in a 22-16 Seahawks win.

Saints (11-4) at Buccaneers (4-11)

Current line: Saints, -7.5 points

Opening line: Saints, -7.5 points

The Saints can clinch the NFC South with a win on Sunday. However, if they lose, they could fall into a wild-card spot and lose the right to host a first-round game. The Saints have won 10 of 12 games in this series, including a game earlier this year where they covered as a 7-point favorite in a 30-10 win. The Buccaneers are 5-9-1 ATS on the year, which is tied for the third worst mark in the NFL. if the Panthers are hoping the Saints might slip up so Carolina can clinch the NFC South, history says that's not going to happen. The Saints are 4-0 straight-up this year in games where they were favored by seven or more points (2-2 ATS).

Bengals (6-9) at Ravens (9-6)

Current line: Ravens, -9.5 points

Opening line: Ravens, -10 points

To get to the playoffs for the first time since 2014, all the Ravens have to do is beat a Bengals team that has dominated them over the past couple years. The Bengals have won six of eight in this series, although they get rolled 20-0 by the Ravens back in Week 1. One thing to keep in mind here is that the Ravens aren't great at covering large spreads. In their past 15 games, they've gone 14-1 straight-up, but just 7-8 ATS. The Ravens are 9-2 ATS against divisional opponents since the beginning of the 2016 season, which is tied for the best mark in the NFL.