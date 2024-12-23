Just two weeks remain in the 2024 NFL regular season after Week 16 wraps up with Monday night's game, and we move on to a jam-packed slate in Week 17. Thanks to the Christmas holiday, games will be played on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, so you better be ready for some football after opening up your gifts. Some clubs are hoping to secure their playoff position as a last-second Christmas gift as teams are still vying for seeding along with a mere spot in the postseason down the stretch.

This all sets the stage for an exciting slate in Week 17. As we turn our attention to the upcoming week, we will take our first look at the odds and get our impression on the early lines to see if there is anything they can tell us about who the betting markets believe will come out on top.

Week 17 early odds

All NFL odds via SportsLine Consensus

Game Early line Early total Early moneyline Chiefs at Steelers (Wednesday) Chiefs -2.5 42.5 Chiefs -142, Steelers +120 Ravens at Texans (Wednesday) Ravens -3.5 47 Ravens -206, Texans +171 Seahawks at Bears (Thursday) Seahawks -3.5 42.5 Seahawks -179, Bears +150 Chargers at Patriots (Saturday) Chargers -5.5 42 Chargers -235, Patriots +192 Broncos at Bengals (Saturday) Bengals -3 48.5 Broncos +141, Bengals -167 Cardinals at Rams (Saturday) Rams -5.5 49 Cardinals +202, Rams -247 Packers at Vikings Vikings -1.5 48.5 Packers +106, Vikings -126 Raiders at Saints Saints -2.5 40 Raiders +111, Saints -131 Jets at Bills Bills -9.5 46.5 Jets +382, Bills -510 Titans at Jaguars Jaguars -1 40 Titans -102, Jaguars -117 Panthers at Buccaneers Buccaneers -7.5 48.5 Panthers +298, Buccaneers -376 Colts at Giants Colts -7.5 40.5 Colts -429, Giants +334 Dolphins at Browns Dolphins -5.5 40.5 Dolphins -257, Browns +209 Cowboys at Eagles Eagles -8.5 42.5 Cowboys +310, Eagles -388 Falcons at Commanders Commanders -4.5 46.5 Falcons +176, Commanders -213 Lions at 49ers (Monday) Lions -3.5 51.5 Lions -190, 49ers +158

Notable movement, trends

Chiefs at Steelers (Wednesday)

Kansas City opened as a 2.5-point favorite for this Christmas showdown, and that's held coming out of the weekend. Patrick Mahomes didn't show any limitation due to his high ankle sprain after leading K.C. to a win over the Texans on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Steelers were on the losing end of their Saturday matchup against Baltimore and are looking to turn the tide. Pittsburgh owns the best cover rate (83.3%) as a home team this season, going 5-1 ATS at Acrisure Stadium. The Chiefs are 4-3 ATS on the road.

Ravens at Texans (Wednesday)

Baltimore opened as a 2.5-point favorite, but this line has since crossed key thresholds and sits at Ravens -3.5. The Texans have already locked up the AFC South, so they can fall no further than the No. 4 seed in the AFC. For Baltimore, they could leap up atop the AFC North, however, if Pittsburgh loses. The Ravens are 5-3 ATS on the road this season, which includes a 5-2 ATS record as a road favorite. Houston has been so-so at home, coming into Week 17 with a 3-3-1 ATS record at NRG Stadium, but they did cover their lone game this season as a home dog.

Seahawks at Bears (Thursday)

This line has been turned on its head. After opening at Bears -3.5, the Seahawks are now laying the 3.5 points as a road favorite. After losing to the Vikings and the Rams beating the Jets on Sunday, Seattle's path to the NFC West title (and the playoffs in general) is dwindling, so this is a high-stakes matchup for them. On the year, the Seahawks are 6-8-1 ATS, but have fared much better on the road. Away from Lumen Field, Seattle is 4-1-1 ATS. They'll have a tough task against the Bears, who are stingy at home. They are 4-2-1 at Soldier Field this year and 1-1-1 as a home underdog.

Chargers at Patriots (Saturday)

The Saturday slate kicks off in Foxborough, where the Patriots are 5.5-point home dogs to the Chargers. Los Angeles comes into this matchup as the No. 6 seed in the AFC and will look to further solidify their spot in the playoffs. Jim Harbaugh's team has fared well in this spot this season as they are 3-1 ATS as a road favorite. Meanwhile, New England is 2-3-1 ATS at home and was underdogs in each of those matchups.

Broncos at Bengals (Saturday)

Cincinnati opened as a field goal favorite for this key AFC matchup, and that's held coming out of the weekend. Even at 7-8, the Bengals are still lurking as a possible playoff contender but will need a win here against Denver (the No. 7 seed) to keep those dreams alive. The Broncos have been the best team to bet on throughout this season as they come into Week 17 with an 11-4 ATS record, which includes a 6-2 ATS record on the road. While Cincinnati has been playing much better as of late, the Bengals have struggled to cover at home. At Paycor Stadium, the Bengals are just 2-5 ATS.

Cardinals at Rams (Saturday)

The Rams currently have the inside track at the NFC West title after moving to 9-6 on the season with a win over the Jets on Sunday, along with the Seahawks (8-7) falling to the Vikings. They are 5.5-point favorites over the Cardinals, who were officially eliminated from postseason contention in Week 16. L.A. has struggled a bit at SoFi Stadium this year as they are 3-4 ATS at home. Meanwhile, Arizona is 4-3 ATS on the road. The last time these two teams met came way back in Week 2 when the Cardinals defeated the Rams 41-10.

Packers at Vikings

Minnesota is still alive for the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the conference, but they'll need to win out down the stretch. They opened this upcoming matchup with the Packers as a 1.5-point favorite, and that's held coming out of Sunday. However, this line could shift once Green Bay plays its Monday night matchup against New Orleans. The Vikings are one of the better home teams to back as they are 5-2 ATS at U.S. Bank Stadium this season and have an average margin of victory of 11.3 in those contests. That said, the Packers are a respectable 4-2 ATS on the road this year.

Raiders at Saints

The Saints are now 2.5-point favorites over the Raiders after this line initially opened at Saints -2. Of course, there could be movement after New Orleans takes on the Packers on Monday night. The Raiders enjoyed a win over the Jaguars on Sunday, but that victory was conflicting as it did see them drop dramatically down the draft board. However, that's a story for a different day. Las Vegas is 6-8-1 ATS on the year, which includes a 3-5 ATS record on the road. As for the Saints, they are 4-4 ATS at the Superdome.

Jets at Bills

Buffalo opened as a slim 2-point favorite, but that has since ballooned up to a near double-digit spread as the line sits at Bills -9.5 coming out of Week 16. Buffalo, still trying to stay alive for the No. 1 seed in the conference, is 4-3 ATS at home this season, while the Jets are 3-4 ATS on the road.

Titans at Jaguars

The Jaguars opened as a 1-point favorite over the Titans, and that's held as of Monday morning. With both AFC South clubs eliminated from playoff contention, this matchup will have more ramifications for the 2025 NFL Draft than anything else. With that in mind, Tennessee is a league-worst 2-13 ATS on the season, while the Jaguars are 7-7-1. The Jags are a worse bet at home, however, going 2-3-1 in their six games at EverBank Stadium, while the Titans are 2-6 ATS on the road.

Panthers at Buccaneers

Tampa Bay has jumped out as a 7.5-point favorite over the Panthers after this line initially opened at Buccaneers -5.5. After dropping to the Cowboys on Sunday night, the Bucs have fallen out of first place in the NFC South. They'll need to win out and have the Falcons drop at least one more game to claw back into playoff contention, so they'll be treating these remaining games like the postseason. The Buccaneers are 4-3 ATS at home this season, while Carolina is 2-4 ATS on the road.

Colts at Giants

Indy opened as a 1.5-point favorite over the Giants, but that number has since exploded to Colts -7.5. New York looks like the unquestioned worst team in the NFL and is currently in line for the No. 1 overall pick, so this big number as a home dog isn't entirely surprising. The Giants are 2-6 ATS at MetLife Stadium this season, and all of those games have featured them as a home underdog. For the Colts, they are just 4-4 ATS on the road this year and 0-2 ATS as a road favorite.

Dolphins at Browns

The Dolphins opened as a 3.5-point favorite, and that number has continued to move in their direction as they now sit at -5.5. While not mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, they have an uphill climb and will need plenty of help outside of winning out to reach the postseason. Given their quarterback troubles earlier in the season, Miami has been a tough team to back on the year as a whole, owning a 6-9 ATS record. However, they did cover their lone game as a road favorite and take on a Browns team that is 2-5 ATS at home.

Cowboys at Eagles

Philadelphia lost a heartbreaker to the Commanders, but is still in the driver's seat in the NFC East and in position as the No. 2 seed in the conference. As the Eagles look to close out the year over these next two weeks, they'll face a Cowboys team at home where they are now 8.5-point favorites after this line initially opened at Eagles -2. Philly has surprisingly struggled to keep things within the number at Lincoln Financial Field this year, owning a 2-4 ATS record. Now, it faces a Dallas team that is 4-3 ATS on the road.

Falcons at Commanders

After this line opened at Falcons -2.5, it's swung in the opposite direction and has the Commanders as a 4.5-point favorite. Both of these teams need this game to keep their playoff position intact, with the Falcons holding a slim lead in the NFC South, while the Commanders are currently clinging to the No. 7 seed in the wild-card race. The Falcons are 3-3-1 ATS on the road this season, while Washington is 6-2 ATS at home.

Lions at 49ers (Monday)

San Francisco opened as a 5.5-point favorite at home, but the Lions have now shifted as the favorite and laying 3.5 points. Detroit needs to win out to fend off the Vikings for the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the conference, so they aren't likely to be taking their foot off the gas for this matchup. The Niners are 4-4 ATS at home this season, while the Lions are 6-1 on the road. That 85.7% cover rate away from Ford Field is the second-best road cover rate in the NFL this season.