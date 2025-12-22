No lead is safe in the NFL these days, and the developments from the Week 16 slate are the perfect example of that fact. Starting on Thursday and continuing throughout Sunday's action, comebacks were all the rage, including three teams (Seahawks, Bears and Patriots) all winning in prime time after being down 10 or more points in the fourth quarter. Those comebacks also helped clinch a playoff berth for all three of those clubs, and the overall playoff picture is starting to come further into focus.

That said, there's still plenty to be determined as we look down the barrel of the final two weeks of the regular season, which includes a Week 17 crop of games that features a tripleheader on Christmas and a doubleheader on Saturday. So, who do the oddsmakers have favored to come out of Week 17 victorious? Let's dive in and find out by taking an early look at the lines for this upcoming slate in the NFL.

Week 17 early odds

All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook; all games on Sunday unless noted.

Game Early line Early total Early moneyline Cowboys at Commanders (Thursday) Cowboys -5.5 50.5 Cowboys -258, Commanders +210 Lions at Vikings (Thursday) Lions -6 44.5 Lions -258, Vikings +210 Broncos at Chiefs (Thursday) Broncos -12.5 37.5 Broncos -901, Chiefs +600 Texans at Chargers (Saturday) Chargers -1.5 39.5 Texans +100, Chargers -120 Ravens at Packers (Saturday) Packers -2.5 40.5 Ravens +124, Packers -148 Cardinals at Bengals Bengals -7 53.5 Cardinals +300, Bengals -380 Jaguars at Colts Jaguars -7 46.5 Jaguars -340, Colts +270 Patriots at Jets Patriots -12.5 43.5 Patriots -901, Jets +600 Steelers at Browns Steelers -4.5 34.5 Steelers -230, Browns +190 Seahawks at Panthers Seahawks -7.5 42.5 Seahawks -345, Panthers +275 Saints at Titans Saints -2.5 39.5 Saints -142, Titans +120 Buccaneers at Dolphins Buccaneers -5.5 46.5 Buccaneers -265, Dolphins +215 Giants at Raiders Giants -1.5 41.5 Giants -122, Raiders +102 Eagles at Bills Bills -2.5 44.5 Eagles +120, Bills -142 Bears at 49ers 49ers -2.5 50.5 Bears +124, 49ers -148 Rams at Falcons (Monday) Rams -8.5 49.5 Rams -481, Falcons +350

Notable movement, trends

Cowboys at Commanders (Thursday)

When the schedule was first released, this game looked like it was going to kick the Christmas slate off with a bang. Upon arrival, however, both of these clubs are already eliminated from playoff contention. For the Commanders, they are without Jayden Daniels, who they have shut down for the rest of the season, which is, in part, why this spread moved from Cowboys -3 to Cowboys -5.5. Washington is 5-10 ATS on the season, which is tied for the worst cover rate in the league. As a road favorite, the Cowboys are 1-2 ATS (3-4 ATS on the road overall).

Lions at Vikings (Thursday)

This line has seen considerable movement after the Lions opened as a 3.5-point road favorite. Now, they are laying nearly a full touchdown with the line sitting at -6. This comes as Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy exited Sunday's win over the Giants with a right hand injury. If he's unable to go, that would thrust Max Brosmer in at quarterback for this matchup. Minnesota is already eliminated from playoff contention, while the Lions are still clinging to a sliver of hope after falling to the Steelers on Sunday. Detroit is 3-4 ATS on the road this season, but a perfect 2-0 ATS when a road favorite. Meanwhile, the Vikings are 2-4 ATS at home, which ties them for the fourth-lowest cover rate (33.3%) in the league.

Broncos at Chiefs (Thursday)

Denver opened as a 5.5-point favorite for this divisional matchup, but that number has since ballooned to -12.5 after an onslaught of injuries to Kansas City at quarterback. Of course, we know that Patrick Mahomes (torn ACL) is out for the season, but backup Gardner Minshew left Sunday's loss to the Titans with a knee injury of his own. Now, it looks like third-stringer Chris Oladokun is slated to start against one of the top defenses in the league. After falling to the Jaguars on Sunday, the Broncos need to win out to best secure their standing as the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and they should face little resistance in this spot. That said, they are 2-3-1 ATS on the road this season.

Texans at Chargers (Saturday)

Houston initially opened as a 1.5-point road favorite in this matchup, but the odds have since swung in favor of the Chargers. Los Angeles is now laying 1.5 as a home favorite, as these two clubs jockey for playoff positioning in the wild card race. The Texans are 3-4 ATS on the road this season, while the Chargers have defended SoFi Stadium admirably, owning a 4-2-1 ATS record at home.

Ravens at Packers (Saturday)

Injuries are going to play a big part in this game as both Baltimore and Green Bay are monitoring their situation under center. Jordan Love is currently in concussion protocol after exiting Saturday's contest with the Bears, while Lamar Jackson suffered a back injury that knocked him out of Sunday's matchup with the Patriots in the first half. If both are unable to go, Malik Willis is the backup for the Packers, and Tyler Huntley is the next man up for the Ravens. Given the uncertainty surrounding both signal-callers, the line in this game has dipped below the field goal threshold. After opening at Packers -3.5, it's now Packers -2.5. The total has also sunk considerably, sitting at 40.5 after opening at 46.5.

Patriots at Jets

New England pulled off an impressive comeback win over the Ravens on Sunday to punch its ticket into the playoffs. While the Patriots have their spot in the postseason secure, they still can clinch the AFC East, so there will be no letup in this spot against New York. With that in mind, it's not totally surprising to see the spread jump from Patriots -9.5 at the open to Patriots -12.5. New England is tied for a league-best 6-1 ATS record on the road this season. The Jets enter Week 17 with a 3-4 ATS record at MetLife Stadium.

Saints at Titans

A couple of rookie quarterbacks will square off in this one between Tyler Shough and Cam Ward. The No. 1 overall pick of the Titans will find himself as an underdog as Shough's Saints opened as a 2.5-point road favorite. While the Saints have played well as of late, Ward's late-season breakout is flying a bit under the radar, so this could be an intriguing clash, albeit with both clubs eliminated from playoff contention. Tennessee is 4-4 ATS at home this season, while New Orleans is 4-3 ATS on the road.

Seahawks at Panthers

This is a sneaky massive matchup between two division leaders entering Week 17. Both need wins to keep themselves intact atop the standings, and Seattle is looking to maintain its place as the No. 1 seed in the conference over the next two games. Currently, the oddsmakers seem to think the Seahawks will head into Carolina and pull out a comfortable win as they are laying 7.5 as a road favorite. Seattle has been one of the best teams to back on the road this season, owning a 6-1 ATS record away from the Pacific Northwest. That 85.7% cover rate on the road is tied for the best in the NFL. That said, Carolina won't go down quietly and has been good in this spot this season. The Panthers are 5-2 ATS at home, which includes a 5-1 ATS record as a home underdog.

Jaguars at Colts

The Colts still have their Week 16 matchup to go on Monday night, so the odds could change depending on what unfolds in that game. However, they are a considerable home underdog to Jacksonville, who is laying a full touchdown. That's up from the 5.5-point spread at the open. The Jags are coming off a marquee win in Denver, which further puts them in the driver's seat in the AFC South and gives them an outside shot at the No. 1 seed. Liam Coen's team is 4-3 ATS on the road this season, which includes a 2-1 ATS record as a road favorite.

Buccaneers at Dolphins

Tampa Bay is a 5.5-point road favorite as the Bucs travel across Florida to Miami to face Quinn Ewers and the Dolphins. The Bucs need to win out to climb back atop the NFC South and win the division, or else they'll join the Dolphins and be eliminated from the playoffs. Tampa Bay is 4-4 ATS on the road this season, while Miami is 3-4 ATS on the road.

Steelers at Browns

Pittsburgh's playoff position strengthened in Week 16 with a win in Detroit and the Ravens falling to the Patriots on Sunday night. Now, the Steelers simply need to win out or win one more game and have Baltimore lose one of its final two contests to clinch the AFC North. They'll look to handle their portion of the equation on Sunday as a 4.5-point favorite over the Browns on the road. That number is up from the 3.5-point spread in the Steelers' favor at the open. Cleveland has been one of the better home teams to back against the spread this season, owning a 5-2 record. Meanwhile, the Steelers are just 3-4 ATS on the road, so this could get a bit tricky for Aaron Rodgers' club.

Cardinals at Bengals

Cincinnati opened as a 6-point favorite, but is now laying a full touchdown (-7) to the Cardinals coming out of Sunday. The Bengals finally looked like themselves in a blowout win over the Dolphins, where Joe Burrow tossed four touchdowns. It doesn't appear as if he or the Bengals will take their foot off the gas down the stretch, despite being eliminated from the playoffs, so they are in a good position to clear the touchdown threshold. However, Arizona has kept games close on the road this season, as its 5-2 ATS record away from State Farm Stadium is tied for the third-best cover rate (71.4%) in the NFL.

Giants at Raiders

This game means more for the No. 1 overall pick at the 2026 NFL Draft than anything else. At the moment, both the Giants and Raiders are knotted at the bottom of the NFL standings, so the loser of this matchup will have the inside track at the top pick. New York is currently a 1.5-point road favorite, despite a lackluster effort in a home loss to the Vikings on Sunday. The Giants are 4-4 ATS on the road this season, while the Raiders are 3-4 ATS at Allegiant Stadium.

Eagles at Bills

Philadelphia is coming off a Week 16 slate where it was able to clinch the NFC East for the second year in a row. While the Eagles have that spot locked up, they are still looking to move up in the playoff standings, as they are currently the No. 3 seed. With that in mind, they should be going full tilt for this game. The same can be said for Buffalo, which still has an outside shot at winning the AFC East. The Bills are a slight 2.5-point favorite at home, and will look to improve their 3-4 ATS record at Highmark Stadium. As for the Eagles, they've fared well on the road, coming into Week 17 with a 5-3 ATS record away from Lincoln Financial Field.

Bears at 49ers

The Chicago Bears can clinch the NFC North with a win in this matchup. In fact, they may already know their fate in the division by the time kickoff rolls around because a Packers loss to Baltimore on Sunday would also do the trick. Of course, the Niners still have their "Monday Night Football" matchup to play at the time we're writing this, so the odds could change, but they are opening as a 2.5-point favorite. San Francisco is 2-3-1 ATS at home this season, while the Bears are 5-3 ATS on the road.

Rams at Falcons (Monday)

Los Angeles opened as an 8.5-point favorite, and that number has held coming out of Sunday. The Rams are looking to bounce back after a late-game collapse to the Seahawks on Thursday and claw back in the division race. L.A. has a playoff spot already clinched, but to jump back in first place in the NFC West, the Rams will need to win out and see both Seattle and San Francisco drop one of their remaining games down the stretch. The Rams have been a good bet on the road this season, coming into Week 17 5-2 ATS. That includes a 4-1 ATS mark as a road favorite. Meanwhile, the Falcons are 2-4 ATS at home.