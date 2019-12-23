NFL Week 17 early odds: Seahawks open as rare home underdogs, 6-9 Broncos favored over playoff hopeful Raiders

The Seattle Seahawks are battling a lot of injuries heading into Week 17, which is something the oddsmakers in Las Vegas have definitely taken note of, and we know that, because Seattle has opened as a rare home underdog.

In the early odds for Week 17, the Seahawks have opened as a three-point dog to the 49ers, marking just the sixth time since 2013 that the Seahawks have been a home underdog. In the five previous games, the Seahawks have gone 2-3 straight up and 3-2 against the spread (ATS). Despite the injuries, the Seahawks will still have Russell Wilson, which is kind of a big deal when you consider that he's never lost to the 49ers at home in his career (7-0 straight up, 6-1 ATS). Wilson is also 16-2 straight up over the course of his career in home prime-time games. Those numbers are a big reason why the Seahawks rarely are a home underdog.

Speaking of underdogs, the Raiders have also opened as an underdog in Week 17. At 7-8, the Raiders still have an outside chance at the postseason, but that wasn't enough for oddsmakers to make them a favorite in Denver this week. The Broncos have opened as a 4.5-point favorite, which might have more to do with the Raiders than the Broncos.

When it comes to playing in Week 17, the Raiders have been one of the worst teams in the NFL. Since 2011, the Raiders have gone 0-8 straight up and 2-6 ATS in regular-season finales (Derek Carr has never won a game in Week 17).

The Raiders also have an ugly losing streak going on in cold-weather games. For a look at how ugly that streak is and for a look at all the other early point spreads and trends for Week 17, including the one team that has won 11 straight regular season finales, let's get to the early odds.

Alright, now let's really get to the odds.

NFL Week 17 early odds

(All lines are from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, all games on Sunday unless noted. All betting trends reflect regular season games only)

Jets (6-9) at Bills (10-5)

Opening line: Bills -1

This is a weird game because the Bills have nothing to play for on Sunday, which means Buffalo could end up resting its starters. The Bills are locked into the AFC's fifth seed and that won't change whether they win or lose against the Jets. The Bills have been the NFL's best team against the spread this year, going 9-4-2, which includes a mark of 5-1-2 over their past eight games. Even if the Bills rest their starters, they might still be able to beat a Jets team that almost never wins on the road. In their past 20 road games, the Jets are 3-17 straight up and 6-13-1 ATS, and that total includes a loss to the 1-14 Bengals.

Browns (6-9) at Bengals (1-14)

Opening line: Browns -3

It's not normally a good idea to bet on the Bengals, but if there is one situation where it's starting to seem safe, it's when they play against the Browns. The Bengals are 8-2 ATS in their past 10 games against the Browns and 7-3 straight up. That being said, you might want to stay away from the Bengals here, and that's because they're 2-11 ATS in their past 13 home games (3-10 straight up). If there is one reason to like the Browns, it's probably because they are 8-4 ATS in their past 12 games against AFC North teams, including Sunday's loss to the Ravens in a game where they didn't cover. The Browns are also 3-1-1 ATS in the past five games where they've been favored by at least three points (4-1 straight up).

Redskins (3-12) at Cowboys (7-8)

Opening line: Cowboys -11.5

The fact that Dallas is favored by seven points in this game should be good news to Cowboys fans. In the past 10 games where the Cowboys has been favored by a touchdown or more, they've gone 9-1 straight-up and 7-3 ATS. The Cowboys have also been dominant against NFC East teams, going 14-3 both straight up and ATS against divisional opponents since the beginning of the 2017 season (this total includes Sunday's loss to the Eagles).The Cowboys have been equally dominant against the Redskins, going 8-2 straight up in their past 10 games and 7-3 ATS. As for the Redskins, they might not win, but there's a good chance they could cover. In their past eight games where they've been a double-digit underdog, they've gone 6-2 ATS (1-7 straight up). The Redskins are also 6-3 ATS in their past nine road games. One thing to keep in mind for this game is that the Cowboys can make the playoffs if they win and the Eagles lose to the Giants.

Packers (11-3) at Lions (3-11-1)

Opening line: Packers -9.5

Believe it or not, the Lions might be the safe bet in this game, and that's because they've covered in five straight games against the Packers while going 4-1 straight up in those games. As for the Packers, they haven't done a great job of covering large point spreads, going just 5-9-1 ATS in the past 15 games where they were favored by a touchdown or more. Of course, this doesn't mean you should bet on the Lions, who have been one of the worst road teams in football. Not only are the Lions 0-4 ATS In their past five road games, but they've also lost eight straight games overall and have gone 1-9 ATS since Week 7.

Chargers (5-10) at Chiefs (11-4)

Opening line: Chiefs -7.5

If we've said it once, we've said it a thousand times: Andy Reid coaching against an AFC West team has become the closest thing to a lock that you can get in the NFL. Since 2015, the Chiefs have gone 26-2 straight up against divisional opponents and 21-7 ATS. That total includes winning 10 of their past 11 against the Chargers in games where the Chiefs have gone 8-3 ATS. As for the Chargers, they've been one of the worst bets on football over the past six weeks, going 1-5 both straight-up and ATS.

Bears (7-8) at Vikings (10-4)

Opening line: Vikings -7

If there's one team you don't want to bet on this year, it's the Bears. In 15 games this season, the Bears have gone 4-11 ATS, which is the worst mark in the NFL. On the other hand, one of those four covers did come against the Vikings earlier this season, so maybe betting Chicago wouldn't be so crazy. Not only have the Bears won three in a row against the Vikings, but they've also covered in five straight games against Minnesota, including back in Week 4 when the Bears upset the Vikings 16-6 as a one-point underdog. This game is being played in Minnesota, which is good news for the Vikings, who are 9-1 straight up and 7-3 ATS in their past 10 (Not including Monday's game against the Packers). Under Mike Zimmer, the Vikings are 12-1 straight up when favored by a touchdown or more (6-5-1 ATS).

Dolphins (4-11) at Patriots (12-3)

Opening line: Patriots -15.5

The Patriots can clinch a first-round bye with a win over the Dolphins, which is one reason why this point spread is so big. Although 15.5 points is a lot, if one team can cover the number's it's definitely New England. For one, the Patriots are 6-1 ATS since 2015 when favored by 14 or more points (7-0 straight-up). The Patriots are also 7-0 both straight up and ATS in their past seven home games against the Dolphins. Oh, and New England is also 14-1 straight up and 11-4 ATS in their past 15 homes games against AFC teams, so really, there's a lot of reasons to like the Patriots here.

Eagles (8-7) at Giants (4-11)

Opening line: Eagles -5.5

The Eagles can clinch the NFC East title on Sunday with a win over in New York, which is good news for Philly, because they've been beating the Giants a lot over the past few years. In their past 11 games against the Giants, the Eagles have gone 10-1 straight-up, which includes six straight wins. During that six-game wining streak, the Eagles have gone 5-1 ATS. The other good news for the Eagles is that the Giants don't do a great job of defending their home turf. In their past 15 home games, the Giants are just 4-11 straight up and 3-11-1 ATS.

Falcons (6-9) at Buccaneers (7-8)

Opening line: Buccaneers -1

If the Falcons are thinking about getting rid of Dan Quinn, they might want to think about reconsidering and just letting him stick around to coach games against NFC South teams. In their past 20 divisional games, the Falcons have gone 14-6 straight up, which includes winning five of their past six against the Buccaneers. However, that one loss for the Falcons came back in Week 12 when Tampa covered as a 3.5-point underdog in a 35-22 win. The Falcons have won and covered in three straight road games, a streak that includes wins over both the 49ers and Saints. As for the Bucs, they're 0-5-1 ATS in their past six home games.

Saints (12-3) at Panthers (5-10)

Opening line: Saints -13

If the Saints want to earn a first-round bye, the easiest way to make that happen is by winning this game. The good news for New Orleans is that they've been nearly unbeatable on the road. Including Sunday's win over the Titans, the Saints are now 13-2 straight up and 12-3 ATS in their past 15 road games. As for the Panthers, Carolina is probably one team you want to stay away from this week. Including their loss to the Colts on Sunday, the Panthers are now 0-7 straight up in their past seven games and 1-5-1 ATS.

Colts (7-8) at Jaguars (5-10)

Opening line: Colts -3

Betting on the Jaguars to cover against the Colts has somehow turned into one of the safest bets in the NFL. In the past nine meetings between these two teams, the Jags have gone 7-1-1 ATS (5-4 straight up). Unfortunately for Jacksonville, one thing the Jags haven't done well over the past 13 years is win their regular season finale. Since 2006, the Jaguars are just 1-12 straight up in Week 17 (3-10 ATS). That streak includes seven losses in a row with the Jags going 2-5 ATS in those games. On the flip side, the Colts are 7-0 straight up and 6-1 ATS in their past seven regular-season finales.

Steelers (8-7) at Ravens (13-2)

Opening line: Ravens -2.5

This is probably going to be one of the most difficult games to predict in Week 17, and that's because the Ravens are expected to rest their starters. Basically, this game comes down to whether or not you think the Baltimore's backups can beat Pittsburgh's starters. The Steelers have actually had some success against the Ravens lately, going 4-2 straight up in their past six meetings. One advantage the Ravens have here is that his game is being played in Baltimore, where the Ravens are 10-1 straight up in their past 11 games. When it comes to Week 17, the Steelers have been one of the best teams in the NFL at finishing the season. Since 2008, the Steelers have gone 11-0 straight-up in Week 17 and 7-3-1 ATS. Since being hired in 2007, Mike Tomlin is 11-1 when he coaches in a regular-season finale.

Titans (8-7) at Texans (10-5)

Opening line: Titans -5.5

Like the Steelers-Ravens game, this one is going to be hard to gauge, and that's because there's a strong chance the Texans could be resting their starters on Sunday. Of course, as long as Bill O'Brien shows up, the Texans should be in good shape. Since hiring O'Brien n 2014, the Texans have gone 8-3 both straight up and ATS against the Titans, including a big 24-21 win in Week 14 when the Texans covered as a three-point underdog. The Titans might not cover this point spread, but if the past is any indication, they're nearly a lock to win. In the past 10 games where they've been favored by five or more points, Tennessee has gone 9-1 straight up (but just 3-7 ATS).

Raiders (7-8) at Broncos (6-9)

Opening line: Broncos -4.5

Although the Raiders are still alive in the AFC playoff hunt, oddsmakers have made them underdog in this game, and that probably has a lot to do with the fact that they always seem to struggle in cold weather. Earlier this year, former Raiders coach Jack Del Rio pointed out that Derek Carr always seems to struggle in cold weather, and the numbers suggest there's some truth to that. In their past 10 games played in temperatures under 50 degrees, the Raiders are 0-10 straight-up and 2-8 ATS. The forecast for Sunday is calling for a kickoff temperature of roughly 40 degrees. One reason to like the Raiders in this is because they're 4-0 ATS in their past four games against the Broncos and they have to win if they want to have any shot at the playoffs (They would also need the Titans to lose, the Steelers to lose and the Colts to win).

Cardinals (5-9-1) at Rams (8-7)

Opening line: NO LINE

This is the only game of Week 17 that didn't have an opening point spread, and that's because oddsmakers aren't sure if Kyler Murray is going to play. The Cardinals quarterback left Sunday's game and didn't return after he injured his hamstring. Of course, it might not matter who the quarterback is for Arizona, and that's because the Cardinals can't seem to beat the Rams no matter who's under center. Since Sean McVay was hired in 2017, the Rams have gone 5-0 both straight-up and ATS against the Cards, which includes a 34-7 win back in Week 13 in a game where the Rams covered as a 2.5-point favorite.

49ers (12-3) at Seahawks (11-4)

Opening line: 49ers -3

The final game of the 2019 NFL season will be played on Sunday night in Seattle, which is good news for the Seahawks, because they're almost unbeatable when they host a prime-time game. Since Russell Wilson was drafted in 2012, the Seahawks have gone and amazing 16-2 straight-up in home prime-time games and 13-4-1 ATS. Wilson has been even better against the 49ers, going 7-0 straight up at home in his career against San Francisco (6-1 ATS). The Seahawks are also 10-1 straight up in their past 11 games against the 49ers. One thing to keep in mind for this game though is that the Seahawks definitely won't be healthy. They'll definitely be without their starting running back (Chris Carson) and starting left tackle (Duane Brown), and they could also be without their top corner (Shaquill Griffin), their top safety (Quandre Diggs) and their top pass-rusher (Jadeveon Clowney).