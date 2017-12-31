NFL Week 17 Fantasy Football live updates, advice: Rankings, inactives, expert picks
Everything you need to know heading into Week 17 is right here
Week 17 of the 2017 NFL season is here -- and we are tracking all the key injury news and roster moves for Sunday's 16 games.
Below we'll have live highlights, scores, picks, and more as the NFL action unfolds Sunday.
If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.
Here's the schedule, which includes seven games kicking off at 1 p.m. ET:
Schedule
Sunday
Browns at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Packers at Lions, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Redskins at Giants, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Cowboys at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Jets at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Bears at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Texans at Colts, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
49ers at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Raiders at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Cardinals at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Chiefs at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Panthers at Falcons, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Bengals at Ravens, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Bills at Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Saints at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Jaguars at Titans, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
-
NFL coaching tracker: Jon Gruden back?
Check here for the latest news, rumors and updates for NFL coaching changes and searches
-
Ben, Bell to rest vs. Browns in Week 17
Landry Jones and Stevan Ridley will start in place of the Pittsburgh stars
-
Colts may find next coach on Chiefs
Colts GM Chris Ballard has strong ties to Chiefs OC Matt Nagy and special teams coach Dave...
-
Bears to help Trubisky with next coach
The Bears are expected to talk to top offensive minds in their search for a new head coach
-
Giants owner eyes experienced coach
A Steelers assistant with head-coaching experience is considered a darkhorse for the Giants'...
-
Black Monday could leak into midweek
Several factors could cause some coaching decisions to be pushed beyond Monday
Add a Comment