NFL Week 17 Fantasy Football live updates, advice: Rankings, inactives, expert picks

Week 17 of the 2017 NFL season is here -- and we are tracking all the key injury news and roster moves for Sunday's 16 games.

Below we'll have live highlights, scores, picks, and more as the NFL action unfolds Sunday.

If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.

Here's the schedule, which includes seven games kicking off at 1 p.m. ET:

Schedule

Sunday

Browns at Steelers, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Packers at Lions, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Redskins at Giants, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Cowboys at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Jets at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Bears at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Texans at Colts, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

49ers at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Raiders at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Cardinals at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Chiefs at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Panthers at Falcons, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Bengals at Ravens, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Bills at Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Saints at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Jaguars at Titans, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)