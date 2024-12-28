Welcome to the Week 17 grades!

The first four games of Week 17 have all had some big playoff implications. That started on Christmas Day when the Kansas City Chiefs clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC by beating the Pittsburgh Steelers, 29-10. In the second game of the day, the Baltimore Ravens took a big step toward clinching the AFC North title with a 31-2 win over the Houston Texans.

To clinch the division title, the Ravens now just need to beat the Cleveland Browns in Week 18.

Not only did we get two Wednesday games this week, but we also got the final Thursday night game of the season with the Seattle Seahawks beating the Chicago Bears, 6-3, in a defensive slugfest. The win by the Seahawks keeps them very much alive in the race for the NFC West title. If the Rams slip up on Saturday against the Arizona Cardinals, that will set up a showdown between the Seahawks and Rams in Week 18.

Speaking of Saturday games, the Chargers played the first one of the day and they clinched a playoff berth by beating the New England Patriots, 40-7. There's now just one AFC playoff spot up for grabs and that could be clinched by Saturday night if the Denver Broncos beat the Cincinnati Bengals.

With that in mind, here are our Week 17 grades for every game that has been played so far:

L.A. Chargers 40-7 over New England

A+ Chargers The Chargers clinched a playoff berth with this win, which is fitting, because Justin Herbert looks playoff-ready. The offense was firing on all cylinders and that's mostly thanks to Herbert, who threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns before being benched with roughly 11 minutes left to play. One thing that makes the Chargers offense so difficult to stop is because the opposing defense never knows who's going to get the ball and that was the case in this game. Herbert completed at least one pass to nine different receivers, including Ladd McConkey, who had a huge day with eight catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, Derwin James had a big day with two sacks on a day where the Chargers beat up on an overmatched Patriots' offensive line. This team has a strong defense and a great quarterback, which is a combination that could lead certainly lead to one or two wins in the postseason. F Patriots The Patriots had the chance to play spoiler in this game, but instead, they ended up spoiling the day for every Patriots fan that showed up for this game. The offense couldn't move the ball, the defense couldn't stop Justin Herbert and the Patriots looked like a team that's just playing out their schedule. With six straight losses, it will be interesting to see what happens with Jerod Mayo after the season ends.

Seattle 6-3 over Chicago

C Seahawks The Seahawks needed a win in the worst kind of way and they were able to get it, thanks to a defense that came through with its most impressive performance of the season. Leonard Williams led a pass rush that had Caleb Williams on the run all night. The Seahawks linebacker tallied two of Seattle's seven sacks in the game. The defense held the Bears to just 179 yards while only allowing one drive the entire game that got inside of the Seahawks' 40-yard line. The Seahawks offense didn't do much, but Geno Smith and Zach Charbonnet played well enough in the first half to set up two Jason Myers field goals, and in the end, that was all Seattle needed. This team will now sit and wait to see what happens with the Rams on Saturday night against the Cardinals, but the important part is that it's still alive for a possible playoff berth. C- Bears The Bears offense has been getting close to rock bottom for nine straight weeks and they finally hit it on Thursday night. On the Bears' first nine offensive possessions, they only had one drive that went for more than 16 yards. Caleb Williams didn't have much time to throw -- he was sacked seven times -- but even when he did, he struggled to connect with his receivers in a game where he completed just 16 of 28 passes for 122 yards. The Bears defense played a nearly perfect game, but the effort went to waste because the offense couldn't move the ball. The Bears have now lost 10 games in a row, and the only good news for this team is that the season will be over next week.

Kansas City 29-10 over Pittsburgh (Wednesday)

A+ Chiefs The Chiefs always seem to get hot just in time for the playoffs, and that appears to be exactly what's happening this year. Patrick Mahomes, who has a 4-0 career record against Pittsburgh, once again dominated the Steelers. The Chiefs QB diced up Pittsburgh's secondary for 320 yards and three touchdowns, and he did that my spreading the ball around: The Chiefs had seven different players catch at least two passes, including Travis Kelce, who caught eight passes for 84 yards and a TD. As good as the offense was, the defense might have been better. The Chiefs didn't have star pass-rusher Chris Jones, but they were still able to terrorize Russell Wilson. The Kansas City pass-rush racked up five sacks with Mike Danna recording two of those. Santa always delivers on Dec. 25, and the Chiefs always deliver in big games. Both of them delivered in this rare Wednesday game. D- Steelers The Steelers are probably going to get coal in their stocking after this Christmas Day performance. With George Pickens back in the lineup, the offense did show some brief signs of life, but overall it was an ugly day. The ugliness started up front with the offensive line getting dominated for five sacks. As if that wasn't bad enough, the Steelers also made two back-breaking mistakes with a red zone interception by Russell Wilson in the first half and a lost fumble by Pat Freiermuth in the second half. It also didn't help that the Steelers defense looked lost while trying to slow down Kansas City's offense. This team feels like it's fading fast, and with three straight losses, it will be a surprise if it gets out of the first round of the playoffs with the way it is currently playing.

Baltimore 31-2 over Houston (Wednesday)