The Texans defense has been carrying this team for most of the season, but it was the offense that made an early statement. C.J. Stroud opened the game with two long TD passes on Houston's first two possessions -- a 75-yarder to Jayden Higgins and a 43-yarder to Jaylin Noel -- and if you spot the Texans defense a 14-0 lead, you're going to win almost every time. Although the offense struggled some after those initial scores, including two interceptions by Stroud, the defense took over from there. The pass rush harassed Justin Herbert to the tune of five sacks, with two of those coming from Derek Barnett. The defense also got a big play from Azeez Al-Shaair, who came up with an interception at the goal line. The Texans are now 10-0 this season when they score 20 points or more, which tells you everything you need to know about this team: This defense is good enough to carry Houston deep into the postseason as long as the offense produces just a couple of scores.