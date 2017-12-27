NFL Week 17: How to watch, live stream the Jaguars and Titans on CBS All Access

Want to watch the NFL on CBS but don't have cable? CBS All Access has partnered with the NFL so you can stream local market games each Sunday to your computer, tablet or OTT device. It's a concerted effort to allow viewers to watch football wherever they're at, all without needing a cable or satellite subscription (or even a television) in your local market.

Obviously CBS All Access is about more than streaming football (although it doesn't have to be). For as low as $5.99 a month, the service allows subscribers to stream hundreds of hit shows. The real benefit, however, lies in being able to watch CBS live wherever you are. If you got roped into a wedding, you're stuck at a baby shower or you're just a good mom or dad and want to be at your kid's soccer game on Sunday, you can stream games directly to your tablet or laptop.

How to get CBS All Access

Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information.

Jaguars and Titans on CBS All Access

The Jaguars have locked up the AFC's third seed but there are a lot of other factors at play in this game. The Jags can do their part to knock the Titans out of the playoffs with a win on Sunday and avoid facing them again in the wild-card round, and they're surely more than happy to do just that. The Jaguars have played with a chip on their shoulder all year, and the defense has something to prove in Week 17 after getting lit up to the tune of 44 points by the 49ers.

For the Titans, it's been a tumultuous season. In spite of poor play from Marcus Mariota and a debilitated receiving corps, the Titans can make it in with a win on Sunday. If they do win, they'd face the Jaguars on Wild Card Weekend -- and that momentum would be huge going into that game.

Jaguars vs. Titans start time, stream, channel, broadcasters

Date: Sunday, Dec. 31



Sunday, Dec. 31 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET



4:05 p.m. ET Location: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee



Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee Channel: CBS (check local listings)



CBS (check local listings) Stream : CBS All Access



: CBS All Access Broadcasters: Greg Gumbel, Trent Green



How to watch CBS All Access

The streaming service is readily available on nearly all platforms, both homebound and mobile.

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go.

You can download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

And if you're an old-fashioned person who likes streaming on the world wide web, you can always just watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

"CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we're happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the partnership. "Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms."

The new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL is a multi-year agreement, so you can sign up knowing that you'll be able to watch "NFL on CBS" games for years to come.

Questions about CBS All Access

If you have any questions about CBS All Access, which NFL games are available in your market, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., click here.