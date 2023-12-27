Per usual, injuries will play a big role in the NFL's upcoming slate of games. There are several notable ones to keep an eye on in Week 17, including the injury status of Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase.

Those are just two in what is seemingly an ocean full of injuries heading into Week 17. To held sort through it all, we've put together a team-by-team list of each notable injury. Make sure to keep this story bookmarked as we'll be providing updates on each team's injuries as reports from Wednesday's practices continue to come in.

Jets at Browns (Thursday night)

Trevor Siemian will get the start for the Jets this week as Rodgers and Wilson are out. The kicking situation will be interesting with Greg Zuerlein battling an illness. If Zuerlein can't go, Austin Siebert would kick, as he was signed to the practice squad on Wednesday.

Cooper would be a big loss for the Browns, especially after his record-setting game in this past week's win over the Texans. Elijah Moore and David Bell will be in line for bigger roles in the event that Cooper can't go.

Lions at Cowboys (Saturday night)

Analysis to come.

Patriots at Bills

It's a lengthy initial injury report for the Patriots, as offensive tackle Trent Brown (illness), safety Jalen Mills (concussion) and safety Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) missed practice. Defensive linemen Christian Barmore (knee) and Myles Bryant (chest) were limited.

For the Bills, edge rusher Leonard Floyd (wrist/rib) did not practice, but the team also gave Floyd a "rest" designation. Edge rusher Von Miller also had a rest day, so he didn't practice. Linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle), safety Micah Myde (stinger), and defensive end A.J. Epenesa (rib) were limited. Tight end Hunter Henry (knee) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) were also limited.

Falcons at Bears

Cole Kmet (knee), Darnell Mooney (concussion) and Lucas Patrick (knee) did not practice for the Bears on Wednesday. Fortunately for the Bears, Tevin Jenkins (concussion) and D'Onte Foreman (personal) practiced in full.

Raiders at Colts

The Colts had wide receiver Michael Pittman (concussion/shoulder) as a limited participant in practice. Running back Zack Moss (forearm) was also limited.

Rams at Giants

The Giants had a lengthy injury report on Wednesday, which makes sense since they just played Monday and had a walkthrough (closed practice). Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (hamstring) and cornerback Deonte Banks (shoulder) did not practice while running back Saquon Barkley (elbow), tight end Darren Waller (knee), center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), and cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) were limited.

Cardinals at Eagles

Analysis to come.

Saints at Buccaneers

The Saints had tackle Ryan Ramczyk as a non participant in practice, while pass rusher Cameron Jordan (ankle) was limited. Wide receiver Chris Olave (ankle) and center Erik McCoy (foot) were also limited.

For the Buccaneers, pass rusher Shaquil Barrett (grain) and cornerback Carlton Davis (concussion) did not practice.

49ers at Commanders

Analysis to come.

Panthers at Jaguars

The Panthers had quite a few notable injuries on Wednesday. Cornerback Jaycee Horn (toe) did not practice while offensive tackles Ikem Ekwonu (foot) and Taylor Moton (knee/rest) also did not participate. Running back Chuba Hubbard (hamstring) and cornerback Donte Jackson (ankle) were limited.

Dolphins at Ravens

The Dolphins had a bunch of key players who did not practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's showdown with the Ravens. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill (ankle) and Jaylen Waddle (ankle) missed Wednesday, along with running backs Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) and De'Von Achane (toe).

Titans at Texans

Analysis to come.

Steelers at Seahawks

Analysis to come.

Chargers at Broncos

Analysis to come.

Bengals at Chiefs

The Chiefs had a few starters out on Wednesday, as running back Isiah Pacheco (concussion), cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (calf), left tackle Donovan Smith (stinger), and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hip) did not practice.

Packers at Vikings ('SNF')

Analysis to come.