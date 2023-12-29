Per usual, injuries will play a big role in the NFL's upcoming slate of games. There are several notable ones to keep an eye on in Week 17, including the injury status of Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase.

Those are just two in what is seemingly an ocean full of injuries heading into Week 17. To help sort through it all, we've put together a team-by-team list of each notable injury. Make sure to keep this story bookmarked as we'll be providing updates on each team's injury reports.

Lions at Cowboys (Saturday night)

No Taylor Decker (groin) for the Lions, as the left tackle was downgraded from limited to a non-participant. Center Frank Ragnow (toe/back/knee) and right tackle Penei Sewell (shoulder) were full participants.

The Cowboys gave guard Zack Martin a rest day and tackle Tyron Smith (back) missed a second straight practice.

Patriots at Bills

It's a lengthy initial injury report for the Patriots as offensive tackle Trent Brown (illness), safety Jalen Mills (concussion) and safety Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) missed practice. Defensive linemen Christian Barmore (knee) and Myles Bryant (chest) were limited.

For the Bills, edge rusher Leonard Floyd (wrist/rib) did not practice, but the team also gave Floyd a "rest" designation. Edge rusher Von Miller also had a rest day, so he didn't practice. Linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle), safety Micah Myde (stinger) and defensive end A.J. Epenesa (rib) were limited. Tight end Hunter Henry (knee) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) were also limited.

Falcons at Bears

The Falcons are banged up on the offensive line as Chris Lindstrom (ankle), Jake Matthews (knee) and Kaleb McGary (knee) were limited. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke (ankle) was also limited. Running back Cordarrelle Patterson had a rest day.

Cole Kmet (knee), Darnell Mooney (concussion) and Lucas Patrick (knee) did not practice for the Bears on Wednesday. Fortunately for the Bears, Tevin Jenkins (concussion) and D'Onte Foreman (personal) practiced in full.

Raiders at Colts

For the Raiders, running back Josh Jacobs (quad) did not participate in practice. Tight end Michael Mayer (toe) also did not practice. Tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder) and pass rusher Maxx Crosby (knee) were limited.

The Colts had wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (concussion/shoulder) as a limited participant in practice. Running back Zack Moss (forearm) was also limited.

Rams at Giants

Just two players were present on the Rams injury report. Offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (foot) and defensive back Tre Tomlinson (hamstring) did not practice.

The Giants had a lengthy injury report on Wednesday, which makes sense since they just played Monday and had a walkthrough (closed practice). Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (hamstring) and cornerback Deonte Banks (shoulder) did not practice while running back Saquon Barkley (elbow), tight end Darren Waller (knee), center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) were limited.

Cardinals at Eagles

No Kyler Murray in Wednesday's practice for the Cardinals, but the starting quarterback is expected to play (per Jonathan Gannon). Wide receiver Marquise Brown (heel) also did not practice.

The Eagles had one player miss practice and that was cornerback Darius Slay (knee). Philadelphia conducted a walkthrough Wednesday, but starting guard Landon Dickerson (thumb) and starting cornerback Avonte Maddox (pectoral) practiced in full.

Saints at Buccaneers

The Saints had tackle Ryan Ramczyk as a non-participant in practice, while pass rusher Cameron Jordan (ankle) was limited. Wide receiver Chris Olave (ankle) and center Erik McCoy (foot) were also limited.

For the Buccaneers, pass rusher Shaquil Barrett (grain) and cornerback Carlton Davis (concussion) did not practice.

49ers at Commanders

For the Commanders, running back Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) was limited and running back Chris Rodriguez (ankle) did not practice and was placed on injured reserve. Tackle Charles Leno (calf) also did not practice.

The 49ers didn't have defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot) and safety Ji'ayir Brown (knee) Wednesday. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel (neck), tackle Trent Williams (groin) and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (hamstring) were limited.

Panthers at Jaguars

The Panthers had quite a few notable injuries on Wednesday. Cornerback Jaycee Horn (toe) did not practice while offensive tackles Ikem Ekwonu (foot) and Taylor Moton (knee/rest) also did not participate. Running back Chuba Hubbard (hamstring) and cornerback Donte Jackson (ankle) were limited.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) did not practice for the Jaguars, but backup C.J. Beathard (shoulder) was a full participant. Wide receiver Zay Jones (knee/hamstring) was limited.

Dolphins at Ravens

The Dolphins had a bunch of key players who did not practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's showdown with the Ravens. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill (ankle) and Jaylen Waddle (ankle) missed practice Wednesday, along with running backs Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) and De'Von Achane (toe). On Friday afternoon, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Waddle will not play against Baltimore.

For the Ravens, wide receiver Zay Flowers (calf) and safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) did not practice. Linebacker Patrick Queen (shoulder) and linebacker Roquan Smith (pectoral) were limited.

Titans at Texans

The Titans didn't have any players miss practice, though wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins got a rest day. Quarterback Will Levis (ankle) was a full participant in practice, so he's on track to play.

For the Texans, defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (ankle) was a non-participant in practice. Wide receivers Noah Brown (knee) and Nico Collins (calf) were limited. Quarterback C.J. Stroud (concussion) also was limited. However, on Thursday, the rookie quarterback cleared concussion protocol and was a full participant in practice, which means he will start vs. Tennessee.

Steelers at Seahawks

The Steelers had a few key names on the injury report as running back Najee Harris (knee) and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) did not practice. Quarterback Kenny Pickett (ankle) was limited, but Mason Rudolph is expected to start.

A lengthy injury report for the Seahawks. Running back Kenneth Walker (shoulder), tight end Noah Fant (knee) and tackle Jason Peters (foot) did not practice. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon (hip) and and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (knee) were limited.

Chargers at Broncos

For the Chargers, wide receiver Keenan Allen (hip) was a non-participant in practice. Tackle Rashawn Slater (ankle) was limited.

The Broncos did not have wide receiver Courtland Sutton (concussion) practice on Wednesday and tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot) also was a non-participant.

Bengals at Chiefs

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) was the only Bengals player who missed practice. Pass rusher Cam Sample (knee) was limited.

The Chiefs had a few starters out on Wednesday as running back Isiah Pacheco (concussion), cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (calf), left tackle Donovan Smith (stinger) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hip) did not practice.

Packers at Vikings ('Sunday Night Football')

Wide receivers Christian Watson (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (chest/ankle) did not practice for the Packers, same with offensive tackle Elgton Jenkins (shoulder/knee). Running back AJ Dillon (thumb) and Aaron Jones (finger) were limited.

For the Vikings, wide receiver Jordan Addison (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder/illness) and Byron Murphy (knee) also did not participate while running back Alexander Mattison (shoulder) was limited.