NFL Week 17 injury tracker, inactives: Latest player news, updates for Sunday's late afternoon games

The playoff picture for the AFC and NFC are nearly complete as we play out final two weeks of the 2024 NFL regular season. There are a few teams from each conference still fighting for their spot, while the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft has yet to be decided for the eliminated teams.

With so much on the line this week, who's in and who's out is crucial.

The Eagles are without Jalen Hurts, who is officially out with a concussion. The Dolphins will be without their starting quarterback as well, as Tua Tagovailoa is officially inactive after being listed as doubtful with a hip injury. Miami will also be without wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (knee), though wide receiver Tyreek Hill (wrist) will be active.

In a big divisional game against the Vikings, the Packers offense will be without wide receiver Christian Watson (knee).

Stay caught up below with our live updates as we keep track of who's active and who's inactive, along with any notable injuries throughout Sunday's games.