NFL Week 17 injury tracker, inactives: Latest player news, updates for Sunday's late afternoon games

All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 17

The playoff picture for the AFC and NFC are nearly complete as we play out final two weeks of the 2024 NFL regular season. There are a few teams from each conference still fighting for their spot, while the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft has yet to be decided for the eliminated teams.

With so much on the line this week, who's in and who's out is crucial.

The Eagles are without Jalen Hurts, who is officially out with a concussion. The Dolphins will be without their starting quarterback as well, as Tua Tagovailoa is officially inactive after being listed as doubtful with a hip injury. Miami will also be without wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (knee), though wide receiver Tyreek Hill (wrist) will be active.

In a big divisional game against the Vikings, the Packers offense will be without wide receiver Christian Watson (knee).

Stay caught up below with our live updates as we keep track of who's active and who's inactive, along with any notable injuries throughout Sunday's games.

Donovan Wilson questionable to return

 
Sauce Gardner questionable to return

Sauce Gardner is questionable to return with a hamstring injury.

 
Kenny Pickett questionable to return

Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett walked off the field after taking a hard hit to his ribs and is questionable to return.

Heading into today's divisional matchup, Pickett was not given an injury designation but was on the injury report with a rib injury. He was listed as a limited participant on Friday.

 
Jamel Dean ruled out 

Jamel Dean was initially ruled as questionable, but was downgraded to out. 

 
Tanner McKee in for Kenny Pickett

The Eagles are already down a quarterback, with Jalen Hurts out with a concussion and now Kenny Pickett is dealing with an injury. Pickett appeared to take a shot to the ribs. Tanner McKee is now in at quarterback.

 
Packers inactives: Christian Watson inactive

WR Christian Watson (knee) is out after being listed as questionable and not practicing all week. CB Jaire Alexander (knee) was ruled out ahead of their divisional game against the Vikings. 

  • LB Quay Walker
  • WR Christian Watson
  • CB Jaire Alexander
  • S Evan Williams
  • S Omar Brown
  • T Andre Dillard
 
Vikings inactives: Ivan Pace Jr. active

The Vikings had a short injury report this week. LB Ivan Pace Jr. (hamstring) was questionable and CB Fabian Moreau (hip) was ruled out.

 
Browns inactives: David Njoku out

QB Jameis Winston (right shoulder) will serve as the team's emergency third quarterback. TE David Njoku (knee), DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (knee) and WR Cedric Tillman (concussion) were all ruled out ahead of their matchup against the Dolphins.

 
Dolphins inactives: Tua Tagovailoa inactive

QB Tua Tagovailoa (hip) was doubtful and will not play. WR Jaylen Waddle (knee) and WR Tyreek Hill (wrist/rest) were both questionable and are Waddle is out, while Hill is active.

 
Armon Watts ruled out

Giants defensive lineman Armon Watts has been ruled out with a knee injury.

 
Kendre Miller evaluated for concussion

Saints running back Kendre Miller is questionable to return. He is being evaluated for a concussion.

 
Brandon Scherff questionable to return

Jaguars OL Brandon Scherff is questionable to return with a shoulder injury. Blake Hance is in at right guard.

 
Jaelyn Duncan questionable to return

John Ojukwu is in for tackle Jaelyn Duncan, who is questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

 
Morgan Moses questionable to return

The Eagles offensive tackle is questionable to return with a knee injury.

 
Bryce Huff questionable to return

The Eagles defensive end is questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

 
Cowboys inactives: CeeDee Lamb out

Dallas is banged up this week and will be without WR CeeDee Lamb, who is out for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury. WR Jalen Brooks (knee) and WR Jalen Tolbert (finger) were questionable and are active.

 
Saints inactives: Derek Carr, Alvin Kamara out

Like their opponent the Raiders, the Saints also had a short injury report this week. QB Derek Carr (hand) and RB Alvin Kamara (groin) were both ruled out and CB Rico Payton (illness) was listed as questionable.

 
Jaguars inactives: Yasir Abdullah active

LB Yasir Abdullah (illness) was the only Jags player listed as questionable. He missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. OT Walker Little (ankle), LB Ventrell Miller (ankle) and S Darnell Savage (concussion) were all ruled out ahead of Sunday's game.

 
Giants inactives: Malik Nabers cleared to play

WR Malik Nabers is good to go after dealing with a toe injury. LB Micah McFadden (neck) was ruled out ahead of Sunday.

 
Raiders inactives

The Raiders only had one player with a game designation. G Jordan Meredith (ankle) was ruled out ahead of Sunday. 

 
Panthers inactives: Xavier Legette active

OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee/elbow) and WR Xavier Legette (hip/wrist) were among those questionable and are good to go. RB Chuba Hubbard (knee) was placed on IR on Saturday.

Here's a look at Carolina's inactives:

  • CB Jaycee Horn
  • WR Deven Thompkins
  • QB Jack Plummer (third quarterback)
  • S Jordan Fuller
  • LB Josey Jewell
  • OT Taylor Moton
 
Jets inactives: Davante Adams will play

WR Davante Adams (hip) and CB Sauce Gardner (hamstring) wee both questionable and are both active. Adams now has the chance to catch Aaron Rodgers' 500th touchdown pass today. DL Quinnen Williams (hamstring) and K Greg Zuerlein (left knee) were also questionable.

 
Colts inactives: Anthony Richardson out

QB Anthony Richardson (back/foot) didn't practice all week and was ruled out, meaning Joe Flacco will get the start. 

 
Bills inactives: Damar Hamlin out

S Damar Hamlin (rib) and WR Curtis Samuel (rib) were both questionable and are inactive.

 
Buccaneers inactives: Jordan Whitehead good to go

TE Cade Otton (knee), WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring/foot) and S Antoine Winfield Jr. (knee) were all ruled out ahead of Sunday. FS Jordan Whitehead (pectoral) was questionable and is active.

 
Eagles inactives: Jalen Hurts out

The Eagles will be without QB Jalen Hurts, who left last week's game with a concussion and has yet to be cleared to play. Kenny Pickett will lead the offense. 

 
Titans inactives: Tony Pollard inactive

RB Tony Pollard (ankle) was among those questionable ahead of their matchup against the Jaguars. WR Tyler Boyd (foot) was also questionable and is active. K Nick Folk was ruled out ahead of Sunday.

 
Davante Adams looks good to go

The Jets wide receiver had a good practice, according to interim coach Jeff Ulbrich. 

 
Malik Nabers expected to play

The Giants offense is expected to have Malik Nabers as an option today.

 
Jameis Winston in line to be QB3

The Browns are expected to make Jameis Winston their emergency third quarterback today.

