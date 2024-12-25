Week 17 of the NFL season kicked off with a Christmas Day doubleheader, with games between the Chiefs and Steelers as well as the Ravens and Texans. With just two weeks left of the 2024 NFL regular season, every snap and every game is crucial for teams' playoff chances and draft order for the upcoming offseason.

Who's in and who's out can be make-or-break for teams at this stage. All squads are dealing with injuries to some degree at this point, some more than others.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (left finger/concussion) didn't practice on Wednesday, putting his status for Sunday's game against the Cowboys in question.

Here's a look at each team's final injury report for Week 17, updated as the final reports come in:

Seahawks at Bears

Chicago held a walkthrough on Wednesday for the third straight day and estimated that all three questionable players would've been limited.

Chargers at Patriots

The Patriots and Chargers are both dealing with a long list of injuries. On the Chargers side, Hurst went from not practicing Tuesday to being a limited participant in Wednesday's estimated report. On Monday, the team opened Dobbin's 21-day practice window.

Jones missed last week and was not a participant in Wednesday's practice. Peppers also missed last week's game and was limited on Christmas Day.

Broncos at Bengals

Broncos: TBA

TBA Bengals: TBA

Cardinals at Rams

Cardinals: TBA

TBA Rams: TBA

Cowboys at Eagles

The biggest news from Philadelphia's report is Hurts not practicing. He left last week's game with a concussion and didn't return. Pickett, who came in for the injured Hurts in Week 16, was also on the injury report as a limited participant.

Panthers at Buccaneers

Legette, who missed last week's game, was a full participant, listed with hip/wrist injuries. Clowney was also a full participant.

The Bucs didn't hold a practice on Christmas Day, so they gave an estimated practice report Wednesday. Winfield and Otton, who were out last week, didn't practice.

Jets at Bills

Jets: TBA

TBA Bills: TBA

Colts at Giants

Richardson was among those who didn't practice this on Wednesday. Pittman was a full participant.

The Giants had seven players who didn't practice on Wednesday, including Nabers, who was also on last week's report, but didn't get a game designation for Week 16. Lock was once again on the injury report and was a limited participant.

Raiders at Saints

The Raiders had a relatively short injury report this week. Powers-Johnson was one of the three players limited on Wednesday.

Carr will likely remained sidelined this week and he didn't practice on Wednesday. Kamara, who missed last week's game, was also a non-participant. Valdes-Scantling was limited, after missing their Week 16 matchup.

Titans at Jaguars

Titans: WR Tyler Boyd (foot), K Nick Folk (abdomen), S Amani Hooker (shoulder), LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (wrist), OL Dillon Radunz (shoulder), LB Otis Reese (ankle) DNP; WR Colton Dowell (knee) LP; LB Luke Gifford (concussion) FP

WR Tyler Boyd (foot), K Nick Folk (abdomen), S Amani Hooker (shoulder), LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (wrist), OL Dillon Radunz (shoulder), LB Otis Reese (ankle) DNP; WR Colton Dowell (knee) LP; LB Luke Gifford (concussion) FP Jaguars: OT Walker Little (ankle), LB Ventrell Miller (ankle), S Darnell Savage (concussion), DT DaVon Hamilton (illness), G Brandon Scherff (knee/shoulder), TE Brenton Strange (shoulder), G Ezra Cleveland (knee) LP

Murray was on the report last week with a hamstring injury, and this week he is dealing with a wrist injury. Folk missed last week's game and was a non participant Wednesday.

Jags head coach Doug Pederson said Little will likely be sidelined this week against the Titans. Savage is another big question mark, as he is in concussion protocol.

Dolphins at Browns

Winston was the team's emergency third quarterback last week and remains on the injury report as a limited participant. Njoku was unable to participate as he continues to deal with an injury. He was questionable last week with a hamstring injury, but did play.

Packers at Vikings

This is a potentially concerning report for Minnesota's defense, as Smith and Cashman are obviously key players on that side of the ball. Ham plays an important role in both the run game and as a pass blocker on many third downs, so his status is worth keeping an eye on, as well.

Falcons at Commanders

Washington appears to be a bit banged up in its wide receiver corps, and it's worth watching McLaurin's status, in particular. There are also some key defensive players on the injury report, and Lattimore not practicing at all is notable as the Commanders prepare to face Drake London and Darnell Mooney.

Lions at 49ers