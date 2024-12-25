Week 17 of the NFL season kicked off with a Christmas Day doubleheader, with games between the Chiefs and Steelers as well as the Ravens and Texans. With just two weeks left of the 2024 NFL regular season, every snap and every game is crucial for teams' playoff chances and draft order for the upcoming offseason.
Who's in and who's out can be make-or-break for teams at this stage. All squads are dealing with injuries to some degree at this point, some more than others.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (left finger/concussion) didn't practice on Wednesday, putting his status for Sunday's game against the Cowboys in question.
Here's a look at each team's final injury report for Week 17, updated as the final reports come in:
Seahawks at Bears
- Seahawks: TBA
- Bears: DB Elijah Hicks (ankle/foot), RB Travis Homer (hamstring), OL Teven Jenkins (calf), Tarvarius Moore (knee) OUT; DL Gervon Dexter Sr. (knee), Doug Kramer Jr. (shoulder), Amen Ogbongbemiga (hip) QUESTIONABLE
Chicago held a walkthrough on Wednesday for the third straight day and estimated that all three questionable players would've been limited.
Chargers at Patriots
- Chargers: LB Denzel Perryman (groin), T Trey Pipkins (hip), P J.K. Scott (illness) DNP; TE Will Dissly (shoulder), RB Gus Edwards (ankle), RB J.K. Dobbins (knee), TE Hayden Hurst (illness), S Tony Jefferson (hamstring), CB Elijah Molden (knee), DL Otito Ogbonnia (pelvis) LP; CB Cam Hart (concussion) FP
- Patriots: C Ben Brown (concussion), S Kyle Dugger (ankle/quad), CB Marcus Jones (hip) DNP; LB Curtis Jacobs (concussion), FS Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), G Cole Strange (knee) OLB Jahlani Tavai (groin), OT Caedan Wallace (ankle) LP; JaMycal Hasty FP
The Patriots and Chargers are both dealing with a long list of injuries. On the Chargers side, Hurst went from not practicing Tuesday to being a limited participant in Wednesday's estimated report. On Monday, the team opened Dobbin's 21-day practice window.
Jones missed last week and was not a participant in Wednesday's practice. Peppers also missed last week's game and was limited on Christmas Day.
Broncos at Bengals
- Broncos: TBA
- Bengals: TBA
Cardinals at Rams
- Cardinals: TBA
- Rams: TBA
Cowboys at Eagles
- Cowboys: TBA
- Eagles: RB Saquon Barkley (rest), G Mekhi Becton (rest), WR A.J. Brown (rest), LB Nakobe Dean (abdomen), G Landon Dickerson (rest), QB Jalen Hurts (left finger/concussion), T Lane Johnson (rest), RB Will Shipley (concussion), CB Darius Slay (rest), OLB Josh Sweat (rest) DNP; QB Kenny Pickett (ribs) LP; WR Britain Covey (neck), DE Bryce Huff (wrist) FP
The biggest news from Philadelphia's report is Hurts not practicing. He left last week's game with a concussion and didn't return. Pickett, who came in for the injured Hurts in Week 16, was also on the injury report as a limited participant.
Panthers at Buccaneers
- Panthers: CB Jaycee Horn (hip), RB Chuba Hubbard (rest), T Taylor Moton (knee), CB Chau Smith-Wade (illness) DNP; OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), T Ikem Ekwonu (shoulder/illness), LB Josey Jewell (quad/hamstring), WR Xavier Legette (hip/wrist), C Chad Mayes (illness), DE A'Shawn Robinson (knee), OLB DJ Wonnum (shoulder/knee), QB Bryce Young (hamstring) FP
- Buccaneers: C Graham Barton (illness), S Mike Edwards (illness), DB Christian Izien (pectoral), TE Cade Otton (knee), WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring/foot), S Antoine Winfield Jr. (knee) DNP; WR Mike Evans (rest), DL William Gholston (knee), S Kaevon Merriweather (knee), T Tristan Wirfs (foot/knee/ankle) LP; LB K.J. Britt (ankle), DL Logan Hall (shoulder/wrist), WR Kameron Johnson (ankle), S Jordan Whitehead (pectoral) FP
Legette, who missed last week's game, was a full participant, listed with hip/wrist injuries. Clowney was also a full participant.
The Bucs didn't hold a practice on Christmas Day, so they gave an estimated practice report Wednesday. Winfield and Otton, who were out last week, didn't practice.
Jets at Bills
- Jets: TBA
- Bills: TBA
Colts at Giants
- Colts: TE Mo Alie-Cox (toe), LB Jaylon Carlies (shoulder), QB Anthony Richardson (back, foot), LB E.J. Speed (knee) DNP; CB JuJu Brents (knee), CB Jaylon Jones (throat), G Quenton Nelson (ankle), WR Alec Pierce (concussion), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (back) FP
- Giants: DT Cory Durden (shoulder), SAF Raheem Layne (knee), LB Micah McFadden (neck), WR Malik Nabers (toe), C John Michael Schmitz (ankle), CB Greg Stroman (shoulder/shin), RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. (ankle) DNP; SAF Dane Belton (knee), Jermaine Eluemunor (wrist), QB Drew Lock (right shoulder), DB Andru Phillips (knee), DT Jordon Riley (knee), DT Armon Watts (shoulder) LP; G Austin Schlottmann (fibula), G Aaron Stinnie (concussion) FP
Richardson was among those who didn't practice this on Wednesday. Pittman was a full participant.
The Giants had seven players who didn't practice on Wednesday, including Nabers, who was also on last week's report, but didn't get a game designation for Week 16. Lock was once again on the injury report and was a limited participant.
Raiders at Saints
- Raiders: G Jordan Meredith (ankle), LB Kana'i Mauga (calf), G Jackson Powers-Johnson (quad/ankle) LP
- Saints: QB Derek Carr (left hand), RB Alvin Kamara (groin), C Erik McCoy (elbow), G Lucas Patrick (knee) DNP; TE Juwan Johnson (foot), DT Nathan Shepherd (eye), DE Payton Turner (ankle), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling LP; WR Chris Olave (head) FP
The Raiders had a relatively short injury report this week. Powers-Johnson was one of the three players limited on Wednesday.
Carr will likely remained sidelined this week and he didn't practice on Wednesday. Kamara, who missed last week's game, was also a non-participant. Valdes-Scantling was limited, after missing their Week 16 matchup.
Titans at Jaguars
- Titans: WR Tyler Boyd (foot), K Nick Folk (abdomen), S Amani Hooker (shoulder), LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (wrist), OL Dillon Radunz (shoulder), LB Otis Reese (ankle) DNP; WR Colton Dowell (knee) LP; LB Luke Gifford (concussion) FP
- Jaguars: OT Walker Little (ankle), LB Ventrell Miller (ankle), S Darnell Savage (concussion), DT DaVon Hamilton (illness), G Brandon Scherff (knee/shoulder), TE Brenton Strange (shoulder), G Ezra Cleveland (knee) LP
Murray was on the report last week with a hamstring injury, and this week he is dealing with a wrist injury. Folk missed last week's game and was a non participant Wednesday.
Jags head coach Doug Pederson said Little will likely be sidelined this week against the Titans. Savage is another big question mark, as he is in concussion protocol.
Dolphins at Browns
- Dolphins: TBA
- Browns: DL Shelby Harris (elbow), TE David Njoku (knee), LB Ogbo Okoronwko (knee) DNP; CB Martin Emerson Jr. (back), WR Jerry Jeudy (knee/shin), QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (calf), WR Cedric Tillman (concussion), QB Jameis Winston (right shoulder) LP; LB Devin Bush (shoulder), LB Khaleke Hudson (back) FP
Winston was the team's emergency third quarterback last week and remains on the injury report as a limited participant. Njoku was unable to participate as he continues to deal with an injury. He was questionable last week with a hamstring injury, but did play.
Packers at Vikings
- Packers: TBA
- Vikings: DB Fabian Moreau (hip), S Harrison Smith (foot) DNP; DE Jalen Redmond (concussion) LP; LB Blake Cashman (hip), FB C.J. Ham (ankle), LB Patrick Jones II (knee), TE Josh Oliver (wrist), LB Ivan Pace Jr. (hamstring) FP
This is a potentially concerning report for Minnesota's defense, as Smith and Cashman are obviously key players on that side of the ball. Ham plays an important role in both the run game and as a pass blocker on many third downs, so his status is worth keeping an eye on, as well.
Falcons at Commanders
- Falcons: TBA
- Commanders: WR Dyami Brown (hamstring), TE Zach Ertz (rest/shoulder), DE Clelin Ferrell (rest/knee), CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), LB Jordan Magee (hamstring), WR Terry McLaurin (ankle), S Tyler Owens (ankle), T Andrew Wylie (groin) DNP; DT Jonathan Allen (pectoral), OLB Dante Fowler Jr. (groin) FP
Washington appears to be a bit banged up in its wide receiver corps, and it's worth watching McLaurin's status, in particular. There are also some key defensive players on the injury report, and Lattimore not practicing at all is notable as the Commanders prepare to face Drake London and Darnell Mooney.
Lions at 49ers
- Lions: TBA
- 49ers: TBA