Perhaps the only thing longer than a Christmas wishlist are NFL injury reports, especially this late in the season. Every team is dealing with some sort of injury issue with the regular season nearing a close.
The Eagles will be without Jalen Hurts for Saturday's game against the Cowboys. Hurts, who is still in the concussion protocol, will watch as backup quarterback Kenny Pickett will try to help Philadelphia clinch a spot in the NFC playoffs. Their opponent will be without wideout CeeDee Lamb, who was shut down for the year earlier this week.
Miami has downgraded Tua Tagovailoa to doubtful at Cleveland due to a hip injury, per report. Tagovailoa is pushing to play Sunday, but if he can't, Tyler Huntley would be in line to replace him.
Below is a full rundown of each team's final Week 17 injury report. We'll be updating this throughout the evening as more injury reports come in.
Broncos at Bengals
- Broncos: RB Tyler Badie (back) QUESTIONABLE
- Bengals: WR Tee Higgins (ankle/knee), WR Charlie Jones (groin), OT Amarius Mims (ankle/hand), DE Joseph Ossai (illness), S Geno Stone (illness) QUESTIONABLE; TE Tanner Hudson (knee) DOUBTFUL; DE Sam Hubbard (knee), DT Sheldon Rankins (illness) OUT
Higgins' health reportedly improved as the week progressed. Given the importance of Saturday's game (the Bengals need a win in order to keep their playoff hopes alive), the expectation is that Higgins will at least try to give it a go.
Cardinals at Rams
- Cardinals: RB Trey Benson (ankle), OL Evan Brown (neck), OLB Baron Browning (neck), RB James Conner (knee) QUESTIONABLE; S Joey Blount (ribs), K Matt Prater (left knee) OUT
- Rams: OT Rob Havenstein (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE
Each of Arizona's questionable players were limited all week. Conner is reportedly trending in the right direction regarding his status against the Rams.
Cowboys at Eagles
- Cowboys: LB Eric Kendricks (calf), ILB Nick Vigil (foot), WR Jalen Tolbert (finger), OL Asim Richards (ankle), G Chuma Edoga (toe), S Donovan Wilson (knee), WR Jalen Brooks (knee) QUESTIONABLE; G TJ Bass (thigh) DOUBTFUL; DB Kemon Hall (hamstring), WR CeeDee Lamb (shoulder), CB Amani Oruwariye (foot) OUT
- Eagles: DE Bryce Huff (wrist) QUESTIONABLE; LB Nakobe Dean (abdomen) DOUBTFUL; WR Britain Covey (neck), QB Jalen Hurts (concussion/left finger), RB Will Shipley (concussion) OUT
The biggest news out of Philadelphia is that Hurts will be sidelined, leaving Kenny Pickett to lead the offense. For the Cowboys, Tolbert and Brooks were both limited the past two days. Expect increased targets for fellow wideouts Brandin Cooks and KaVontae Turpin.
Panthers at Buccaneers
- Panthers: RB Chuba Hubbard (knee), OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee/elbow), WR Xavier Legette (hip/wrist), DE A'Shawn Robinson (knee/illness), OLB D.J. Wonnum, G Damien Lewis (illness/ankle), OLB Cam Gill (illness) QUESTIONABLE; T Taylor Moton (knee), CB Jaycee Horn (hip) DOUBTFUL; CB Chau Smith-Wade (illness/chest), LB Josey Jewell (concussion/quadriceps) OUT
- Buccaneers: LB K.J. Britt (ankle), WR Kameron Johnson (ankle), FS Jordan Whitehead (pectoral) QUESTIONABLE; TE Cade Otton (knee), WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring/foot), S Antoine Winfield Jr. OUT
Hubbard and Legette were limited the past two days. In Tampa, Johnson, Whitehead and Britt were full practice participants all week.
Jets at Bills
- Jets: WR Davante Adams (hip), CB Michael Carter II (back), CB Sauce Gardner (hamstring), EDGE Braiden McGregor (ankle), OL Morgan Moses (knee), S Tony Adams (ankle), LB Haason Reddick (neck), DL Quinnen Williams (hamstring), K Greg Zuerlein (left knee) QUESTIONABLE; DL Leki Fotu (knee) OUT
- Bills: S Damar Hamlin (rib), CB Cam Lewis (shoulder), FS Taylor Rapp (neck), WR Curtis Samuel (rib) QUESTIONABLE
Adams was limited on Friday after not practicing the previous two days. Adams is hoping to play so he can possibly catch Aaron Rodgers' 500th career touchdown pass. Adams caught Rodgers' 200 and 400th touchdown passes during their time together in Green Bay.
In Buffalo, each of the team's questionable players were limited throughout the week.
Colts at Giants
- Colts: QB Anthony Richardson (back/foot) (OUT); TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee), CB Julius Brents (knee), LB Jaylon Carlies (shoulder), G Quenton Nelson (ankle), LB E.J. Speed (knee) QUESTIONABLE
- Giants: WR Malik Nabers (toe), DT Armon Watts (shoulder), G Austin Schlottmann (fibula), CB Dee Williams (toe) QUESTIONABLE; S Raheem Layne (knee), LB Micah McFadden (neck), C John Michael Schmitz (ankle), CB Greg Stroman OUT
Richardson did not practice all week. Given that, it's certainly possible that the Colts' offense will be led once again by Joe Flacco, the soon-to-be 40-year-old who temporarily replaced Richardson in the starting lineup earlier this season.
In New York, Nabers was limited on Friday after not practicing the previous two days. Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that he is hopeful that Nabers will suit up against the Colts.
Raiders at Saints
- Raiders: G Jordan Meredith (ankle) OUT
- Saints: QB Derek Carr (hand), RB Alvin Kamara (groin) OUT; CB Rico Payton (illness) QUESTIONABLE
The Raiders had a short injury report this week, with just Meredith given a game designation. For the Saints, it's possible that Kamara has played his final down this season, given his injury and the fact that the Saints are out of playoff contention. Look for second-year running back Kendre Miller to get an expanded role in the offense from here on out.
Titans at Jaguars
- Titans: RB Tony Pollard (ankle) OUT; WR Tyler Boyd (foot), S Amani Hooker (shoulder), WR Bryce Oliver (knee) QUESTIONABLE; K Nick Folk (abdomen), OL Dillon Radunz (shoulder), LB Otis Reese (ankle), WR Colton Dowell (knee) OUT
- Jaguars: LB Yasir Abdullah (illness) QUESTIONABLE; OT Walker Little (ankle), LB Ventrell Miller (ankle), S Darnell Savage (concussion) OUT
None of the Titans' questionable players were able to practice on Friday.
Dolphins at Browns
- Dolphins: QB Tua Tagovailoa (hip) DOUBTFUL; T Terron Armstead (knee), S Jordan Poyer (knee/finger), WR Jaylen Waddle (knee), WR Dee Eskridge (knee), WR Tyreek Hill (wrist/rest) QUESTIONABLE; CB Kendall Fuller (knee), LB Anthony Walker (knee) OUT
- Browns: QB Jameis Winston (right shoulder) QUESTIONABLE; TE David Njoku (knee), DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (knee), WR Cedric Tillman (concussion) OUT
Waddle was limited the past two days after not practicing on Wednesday. Hill and Tagovailoa were limited all week. Their statuses may be determined by what happens on Saturday. Miami will be eliminated from playoff contention if the Chargers and Broncos both win.
Packers at Vikings
- Packers: S Javon Bullard (ankle), LB Ty'Ron Hopper (ankle), WR Christian Watson (knee) QUESTIONABLE; CB Jaire Alexander (knee), T Andre Dillard (concussion evaluation), LB Quay Walker (ankle), S Evan Williams (quadricep) OUT
- Vikings: LB Ivan Pace Jr. (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE; CB Fabian Moreau (hip) OUT
Watson didn't practice all week. Despite that, Packers coach Matt LaFleur has kept the door open for Watson to play as he his health has continued to improve.
For the Vikings, Pace was a full participant all week, so his chances of playing are looking good.
Falcons at Commanders
- Falcons: CB Kevin King (concussion), CB Antonio Hamilton (quad) OUT
- Commanders: WR Dyami Brown (hamstring), CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), LB Jordan Magee (hamstring), S Tyler Owens (ankle), T Andrew Wylie (groin) OUT; DT Jonathan Allen (pectoral), QB Marcus Mariota (NIR) QUEStiONABLE
Allen will likely be activated off of injured reserve as he was a full participant all week.