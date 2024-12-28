Perhaps the only thing longer than a Christmas wishlist are NFL injury reports, especially this late in the season. Every team is dealing with some sort of injury issue with the regular season nearing a close.

The Eagles will be without Jalen Hurts for Saturday's game against the Cowboys. Hurts, who is still in the concussion protocol, will watch as backup quarterback Kenny Pickett will try to help Philadelphia clinch a spot in the NFC playoffs. Their opponent will be without wideout CeeDee Lamb, who was shut down for the year earlier this week.

Miami has downgraded Tua Tagovailoa to doubtful at Cleveland due to a hip injury, per report. Tagovailoa is pushing to play Sunday, but if he can't, Tyler Huntley would be in line to replace him.

Below is a full rundown of each team's final Week 17 injury report. We'll be updating this throughout the evening as more injury reports come in.

Broncos at Bengals

Higgins' health reportedly improved as the week progressed. Given the importance of Saturday's game (the Bengals need a win in order to keep their playoff hopes alive), the expectation is that Higgins will at least try to give it a go.

Cardinals at Rams

Each of Arizona's questionable players were limited all week. Conner is reportedly trending in the right direction regarding his status against the Rams.

Cowboys at Eagles

The biggest news out of Philadelphia is that Hurts will be sidelined, leaving Kenny Pickett to lead the offense. For the Cowboys, Tolbert and Brooks were both limited the past two days. Expect increased targets for fellow wideouts Brandin Cooks and KaVontae Turpin.

Panthers at Buccaneers

Hubbard and Legette were limited the past two days. In Tampa, Johnson, Whitehead and Britt were full practice participants all week.

Jets at Bills

Adams was limited on Friday after not practicing the previous two days. Adams is hoping to play so he can possibly catch Aaron Rodgers' 500th career touchdown pass. Adams caught Rodgers' 200 and 400th touchdown passes during their time together in Green Bay.

In Buffalo, each of the team's questionable players were limited throughout the week.

Colts at Giants

Richardson did not practice all week. Given that, it's certainly possible that the Colts' offense will be led once again by Joe Flacco, the soon-to-be 40-year-old who temporarily replaced Richardson in the starting lineup earlier this season.

In New York, Nabers was limited on Friday after not practicing the previous two days. Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that he is hopeful that Nabers will suit up against the Colts.

Raiders at Saints

The Raiders had a short injury report this week, with just Meredith given a game designation. For the Saints, it's possible that Kamara has played his final down this season, given his injury and the fact that the Saints are out of playoff contention. Look for second-year running back Kendre Miller to get an expanded role in the offense from here on out.

Titans at Jaguars

None of the Titans' questionable players were able to practice on Friday.

Dolphins at Browns

Waddle was limited the past two days after not practicing on Wednesday. Hill and Tagovailoa were limited all week. Their statuses may be determined by what happens on Saturday. Miami will be eliminated from playoff contention if the Chargers and Broncos both win.

Packers at Vikings

Watson didn't practice all week. Despite that, Packers coach Matt LaFleur has kept the door open for Watson to play as he his health has continued to improve.

For the Vikings, Pace was a full participant all week, so his chances of playing are looking good.

Falcons at Commanders

Allen will likely be activated off of injured reserve as he was a full participant all week.

Lions at 49ers