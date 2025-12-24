We've got a full slate of games on tap for Week 17, including three games on Thursday for Christmas and two games on Saturday. A full slate of games means a jam-packed injury report, unfortunately; and because it's late in the season, the reports are even deeper than they would be earlier in the year.

In the space below, you will be able to see game statuses for the Thursday kickoffs, as well as updates on key players from the initial injury reports for Saturday and Sunday's slates of games.

All NFL odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Commanders: Nick Bellore (concussion), Jayden Daniels (left elbow), Marcus Mariota (right hand/quad), Daron Payne (back), Laremy Tunsil (oblique) OUT

Washington is down to Josh Johnson as its starting quarterback. It will be without important pieces on the offensive and defensive lines.

Lions: Avonte Maddox (back/illness), Giovanni Manu (knee) OUT; Marcus Davenport (shoulder), Taylor Decker (shoulder/rest), Khalil Dorsey (illness), Tom Kennedy (abdomen), Christian Mahogany (fibula), Alim McNeill (abdomen), David Montgomery (illness), Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee), Amik Robertson (hand), Amon-Ra St. Brown (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Avonte Maddox (back/illness), Giovanni Manu (knee) OUT; Marcus Davenport (shoulder), Taylor Decker (shoulder/rest), Khalil Dorsey (illness), Tom Kennedy (abdomen), Christian Mahogany (fibula), Alim McNeill (abdomen), David Montgomery (illness), Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee), Amik Robertson (hand), Amon-Ra St. Brown (knee) QUESTIONABLE Vikings: T.J. Hockenson (shoulder), Ryan Kelly (concussion), Jordan Mason (ankle), J.J. McCarthy (right hand) OUT; Brian O'Neill (heel) QUESTIONABLE

The Lions seemingly have half their roster listed as questionable here, including two important offensive linemen, their top wide receiver and an important running back. They're also banged up on all levels of the defense.

Minnesota's offense is extremely banged up heading into this game. Max Brosmer is starting in McCarthy's place and he could be without two starting offensively linemen, in addition to two of his key weapons.

Broncos: Karene Reid (hamstring), Nate Adkins (knee), Pat Bryant (concussion), Dre Greenlaw (hamstring), Luke Wattenberg (shoulder) OUT

Karene Reid (hamstring), Nate Adkins (knee), Pat Bryant (concussion), Dre Greenlaw (hamstring), Luke Wattenberg (shoulder) OUT Chiefs: Jake Briningstool (hamstring) OUT; Jaylon Moore (knee), Derrick Nnadi (illness), Nikko Remigio (knee), George Karlaftis (illness), Nick Bolton (illness) QUESTIONABLE

The Broncos will be without one of their rotational receivers as well as one of their premier linebackers but should remain heavily favored in large part due to Kansas City's volume of injuries.

Kansas City placed by Rashee Rice, Tyquan Thornton, Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson all on injured reserve. The Chiefs are depleted all over the place and appear to have an illness sweeping through the defensive side of their locker room.

Analysis to come.

Lamar Jackson was out of practice for the second consecutive day. Chidobe Awuzie and Andrew Vorhees were limited again. Keaton Mitchell upgraded to full participation.

Malik Willis downgraded to a non-participant on Wednesday with an illness. Bo Melton and Zach Tom remained out as well. Aaron Banks, Josh Jacobs, Jordan Love and Evan Williams remained limited. Lukas Van Ness upgraded to a full practice. Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks were all full but listed on the report.

Analysis to come.

Budda Baker, Josh Sweat, Paris Johnson and Kelvin Beachum all didn't practice on Wednesday. Marvin Harrison Jr., Will Johnson, Max Melton and Jalen Thompson were limited.

Noah Fant was limited with an ankle injury.

T.J. Watt returned to practice on a limited basis after his partially collapsed lung. Cameron Heyward did not practice due to rest while Troy Fautanu was out for a personal reason. Jaylen Warren and Nick Herbig were limited. Aaron Rodgers was listed with a left wrist injury but practiced in full.

Browns tight end David Njoku was still not back at practice on Wednesday. Joel Bitonio, Mason Graham, Dylan Sampson, Carson Schwesinger, Wyatt Teller and Denzel Ward were all limited. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders was a full participant but listed with a right finger injury nonetheless.

Jourdan Lewis, Patrick Mekari and Greg Newsome didn't practice for Jacksonville. Bhaysul Tuten returned on a limited basis. Arik Armstead and Travon Walker were listed on the report but practiced in full.

Tristan Wirfs did not practice to open the week. Lavonte David, Chris Godwin and Luka Goedeke were injured while Calijah Kancey returned to practice on a limited basis as well.

Aaron Brewer, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Darren Waller got DNPs to open the week. Jaylen Waddle was listed with a wrist injury but fully participated in the session.

Kayshon Boutte, Carlton Davis, Mack Hollins, Harold Landry, Robert Spillane, Khyiris Tonga and Jared Wilson all sat out Wednesday's practice. TreVeyon Henderson, Demario Douglas, Morgan Moses and Anfernee Jennings were limited for New England.

Justin Fields, Kiko Mauigoa, Mason Taylor and Will McDonald did not practice Wednesday. Harrison Phillips and Tyrod Taylor were limited.

Alvin Kamara and Cesar Ruiz were out of practice on Wednesday. Chris Olave and Tyler Shough were listed with injuries but participated fully.

Gunnar Helm, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Kevin Zeitler were limited practice participants for Tennessee.

Andrew Thomas, Tyler Nubin and John Michael Schmitz were out of practice on Wednesday. Deonte Banks, Cor'Dale Flott and Rakeem Nunez-Roches were limited.

A.J. Brown, Nakobe Dean, Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson did not practice for Philadelphia. Jalen Carter returned as a full participant.

T.J. Edwards, Rome Odunze and Joe Thuney did not practice on Wednesday for Chicago. Luther Burden III, Kevin Byard, Drew Dalman, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Nahshon Wright were limited.

Analysis to come.