The last week of the NFL regular season is a bit tough when it comes to gambling. In some cases, you don't always know if a team is going to rest their starters or give them limited reps, but at the same time, there are always teams that absolutely have to win in Week 17 if they want a spot in the postseason. Every Thursday or Friday, we take a look at the NFL lines a week and a half in advance to determine if we should put money down now in order to get the best bang for our buck. Depending on what happens in Week 16, all of these lines could change before we reach Week 17, so we want to go ahead and get our bets in if we see a nice opportunity for an upset or to jump on a favorite before the line moves even more in their favor. Make a habit of betting early.

Before we jump into some early bets to consider, here are the lookahead lines for Week 17. All NFL odds come courtesy of William Hill.

Week 17 lookahead lines

Dolphins at Bills (-5)

Vikings (-3.5) at Lions

Packers (-5) at Bears

Jaguars at Colts (-12.5)

Cowboys at Giants (-2.5)

Steelers at Browns (-4)

Falcons at Buccaneers (-7)

Washington at Eagles (-4)

Ravens (-13) at Bengals

Raiders at Broncos (-2.5)

Cardinals at Rams (-4)

Seahawks (-6) at 49ers

Currently off

Titans at Texans

Chargers at Chiefs

Jets at Patriots

Saints at Panthers

Picks to consider

Jaguars at Colts (-12.5)

The Jaguars scored a huge victory this past week. Not in the win column, but with the Jets' win over the Rams, they are in great position to make it out of the regular season with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. They just have to continue to lose. I understand this is a big line, but the one win the Jaguars have came against the Colts in the season opener, and Indy will surely be out for revenge. On top of that, the Colts will likely be fighting for playoff positioning all the way through Week 17, so they need to keep winning.

Seahawks (-6) at 49ers

The Seahawks jumped into first place in the NFC West this past week with a win over Washington, and they face off against the Rams on Sunday, who just gave the Jets their first win of the season last week. Even if the Seahawks lose in a tight game against the Rams, I expect this Week 17 line to increase. The 49ers are facing some major issues at the quarterback position, as C.J. Beathard is going to start this week after Nick Mullens was knocked out with an elbow injury. San Francisco is on a three-game losing streak, and since Week 8, the 49ers have the worst cover percentage in the NFL (1-6 against the spread), they have allowed 30.9 points per game (second-most in the NFL) and have recorded a league-high 20 turnovers -- which is the worst mark by any team in any seven-game span this season. If the Seahawks lose to the Rams this Sunday, they will need to win in Week 17 if they want to clinch the division, and they can beat this 49ers team by a touchdown.