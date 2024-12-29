NFL Week 17 live updates, scores, highlights: Josh Allen makes Bills franchise history; Bryce Young stays hot

Mike Evans grabs his second TD over Caleb Farley
After Bucky Irving did all of the heavy lifting to get the Bucs down to the 1-yard line, Mike Evans caught his second TD of the game against Farley.
It's Week 17 in the NFL, and there's still a lot that needs to be figured out. Luckily, we got some answers before the Sunday games. Among them, the Chiefs secured the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye, the Ravens moved closer to clinching the AFC North title, the Chargers earned a playoff berth, the Bengals kept their slim playoff hopes alive and the Rams could lock up the NFC West depending on the results around the league Sunday.
Speaking of those matchups, the top games to monitor in the early window are the Buccaneers against the Panthers, the Eagles versus the Cowboys and the Colts taking on the Giants. Then we have the game of the week in the late window: the 13-2 Vikings going up against the 11-4 Packers.
It's Week 17 in the NFL, and there's still a lot that needs to be figured out.
All game times ET
Wednesday
Chiefs 29, Steelers (Takeaways)
Ravens 31, Texans 2 (Takeaways)
Thursday
Seahawks 6, Bears 3 (Takeaways)
Saturday
Chargers 40, Patriots 7 (Takeaways)
Bengals 30, Broncos 24 (OT) (Takeaways)
Rams 13, Cardinals 9 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Panthers at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Cowboys at Eagles, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Colts at Giants, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Raiders at Saints, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Jets at Bills, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Titans at Jaguars, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Dolphins at Browns, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)
Packers at Vikings, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Falcons at Commanders, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)
Monday
Lions at 49ers, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)
The Jets were looking to tie the Bills with a second-quarter TD, but instead, Aaron Rodgers had a tipped pass picked off!
Spencer Rattler pitched the ball to Kendre Miller, who then threw it backwards back to Rattler -- who launched downfield for Foster Moreau!
Drew Lock is dealing at home vs. Indy! Check out this TD from Darius Slayton to put New York up 14-3.
Mason Rudolph hasn't been much of an upgrade over Will Levis. In fact, he threw three interceptions in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts last week.
In the second quarter vs. Jacksonville, Rudolph threw an interception after his pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage.
Nabers is so explosive that he can take a screen pass 31 yards to the house while breaking a couple of tackles in the process.
Tyrone Tracy doesn't care about a draft pick. Check out this explosive run against the Colts defense.
After throwing a pick six, Cooper Rush rebounded with a TD pass to Jalen Tolbert. He won a one-on-one matchup with star rookie CB Quinyon Mitchell.
Bryce is on fire! Check out this TD where he took a step up in the pocket and fired a pass to Thielen in the end zone. These two are clearly creating some chemistry.
The Bills drove right down the field against this Jets defense, and Josh Allen got his tush pushed into the end zone for his 65th career rushing TD. Allen is so big, does he even need his tush pushed?
The Panthers are super shorthanded in Week 17, but they do have Bryce Young. The former No. 1 overall pick has been playing some great football as of late. Check out this excellent throw to Adam Thielen.
Caleb Farley vs. Mike Evans one-on-one on the outside is a mismatch. Evans burns the former first-round pick for the easy TD.
How about this start? No Jalen Hurts, no problem. The Eagles defense can score points! CJGJ picked off Cowboys QB Cooper Rush, and returned it 69 yards all the way for the first TD of the game.