NFL Week 17 live updates, scores, highlights: Josh Allen makes Bills franchise history; Bryce Young stays hot

Everything to know about Week 17 right here

It's Week 17 in the NFL, and there's still a lot that needs to be figured out. Luckily, we got some answers before the Sunday games. Among them, the Chiefs secured the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye, the Ravens moved closer to clinching the AFC North title, the Chargers earned a playoff berth, the Bengals kept their slim playoff hopes alive and the Rams could lock up the NFC West depending on the results around the league Sunday.

Speaking of those matchups, the top games to monitor in the early window are the Buccaneers against the Panthers, the Eagles versus the Cowboys and the Colts taking on the Giants. Then we have the game of the week in the late window: the 13-2 Vikings going up against the 11-4 Packers.

Below, you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 16. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

All game times ET

Week 17 schedule

Wednesday

Chiefs 29, Steelers (Takeaways)
Ravens 31, Texans 2 (Takeaways)

Thursday

Seahawks 6, Bears 3 (Takeaways)

Saturday

Chargers 40, Patriots 7 (Takeaways)
Bengals 30, Broncos 24 (OT) (Takeaways)
Rams 13, Cardinals 9 (Takeaways)

Sunday 

Panthers at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Cowboys at Eagles, 1 p.m. (Gametracker
Colts at Giants, 1 p.m. (Gametracker
Raiders at Saints, 1 p.m. (Gametracker
Jets at Bills, 1 p.m. (Gametracker
Titans at Jaguars, 1 p.m. (Gametracker
Dolphins at Browns, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)
Packers at Vikings, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Falcons at Commanders, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Lions at 49ers, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)

Mike Evans grabs his second TD over Caleb Farley

After Bucky Irving did all of the heavy lifting to get the Bucs down to the 1-yard line, Mike Evans caught his second TD of the game against Farley. 

 
Bills pick off Aaron Rodgers in the red zone

The Jets were looking to tie the Bills with a second-quarter TD, but instead, Aaron Rodgers had a tipped pass picked off!

 
Saints get tricky with TD

Spencer Rattler pitched the ball to Kendre Miller, who then threw it backwards back to Rattler -- who launched downfield for Foster Moreau! 

 
Giants up double digits over Colts!

Drew Lock is dealing at home vs. Indy! Check out this TD from Darius Slayton to put New York up 14-3. 

 
Jaguars pick off Mason Rudolph

Mason Rudolph hasn't been much of an upgrade over Will Levis. In fact, he threw three interceptions in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts last week.

In the second quarter vs. Jacksonville, Rudolph threw an interception after his pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage. 

 
Malik Nabers 31-yard TD!

Nabers is so explosive that he can take a screen pass 31 yards to the house while breaking a couple of tackles in the process. 

 
Tyrone Tracy Jr. breaks loose for 40 yards

Tyrone Tracy doesn't care about a draft pick. Check out this explosive run against the Colts defense.

 
Cowboys tie Eagles with Jalen Tolbert TD 

After throwing a pick six, Cooper Rush rebounded with a TD pass to Jalen Tolbert. He won a one-on-one matchup with star rookie CB Quinyon Mitchell. 

 
Bryce Young TD!

Bryce is on fire! Check out this TD where he took a step up in the pocket and fired a pass to Thielen in the end zone. These two are clearly creating some chemistry. 

 
Josh Allen scores 65th career rushing TD

The Bills drove right down the field against this Jets defense, and Josh Allen got his tush pushed into the end zone for his 65th career rushing TD. Allen is so big, does he even need his tush pushed? 

 
Bryce Young drops it in the bucket

The Panthers are super shorthanded in Week 17, but they do have Bryce Young. The former No. 1 overall pick has been playing some great football as of late. Check out this excellent throw to Adam Thielen. 

 
Mike Evans red-zone TD

Caleb Farley vs. Mike Evans one-on-one on the outside is a mismatch. Evans burns the former first-round pick for the easy TD. 

 
C.J. Gardner-Johnson starts Eagles off with a pick-six!

How about this start? No Jalen Hurts, no problem. The Eagles defense can score points! CJGJ picked off Cowboys QB Cooper Rush, and returned it 69 yards all the way for the first TD of the game. 

