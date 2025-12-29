One week and one game is all that remains of the 2025 NFL regular season. It's wild how fast this season has flown and even wilder how this season has played out. But there's plenty of drama left, even if we know all but two of the playoff teams heading into the final week. And the season's final installment of Monday Night Football could go a long way to determine how things will shake out.

The Atlanta Falcons could actually finish tied for first in the NFC South if they win out and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Carolina Panthers in Week 18. As a result, we'd have three teams at 8-9 and the Panthers, even with a loss at Tampa Bay, would win the division based on a head-to-head tiebreaker in the three-way maw of mediocrity.

Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris is certainly fighting for his job, so these next two weeks matter a lot to Atlanta. The Los Angeles Rams care about tonight as well, even though they're locked into a playoff spot and locked out of the NFC West title race, because they can still sneak up into the No. 5 slot in the NFC, which is a good deal better than the No. 6 seed, thanks to the matchup you'll draw with one of the NFC South opponents.

Let's find some winners in the final contest of the penultimate week!

Best bets for Monday Night Football

Rams -7 vs. Falcons

Bet on the Rams to cover at DraftKings with the DraftKings promo code:

With the Seahawks and 49ers both winning in Week 17, the Rams are boxed out of the NFC West title, which seems unfathomable given where they were just a few weeks ago.

But this game still matters from the perspective of their seeding. If they win out, the Rams will be the fifth seed, which would mean traveling to play whoever wins the NFC South between Carolina or Tampa Bay, versus having to head to Chicago or Philadelphia in early January to play the Bears or Eagles.

Stumbling division champs can be threatening, but not as threatening as the weather in those cities for an offense like the Rams. The Eagles and Bears both have flaws, but those are hostile stadiums and good football teams.

Sean McVay might not care about anyone playing Week 18 anyway, but with Drake Maye posting a monster game against the Jets in Week 17, I do think he'll also be motivated to have Matthew Stafford hold serve in the MVP race this week.

In other words, the Rams will care on Monday night against the Falcons. And even if Davante Adams doesn't play, which I don't expect, Stafford and Puka Nakua (plus an elite ground game) should be more than enough to propel Los Angeles to a double-digit victory against Kirk Cousins and Co.

Monday Night Football player props

Kirk Cousins Over 33.5 passing attempts

Bet on Cousins having a busy night at DraftKings:

Like all props, this one is game-script dependent. But if we believe the spread and the total -- and why wouldn't we? -- then we should expect Cousins to be throwing the ball a ton in this game.

The Rams secondary looked incredibly suspect against the Seahawks last Thursday, which means Cousins might have some success here, especially with Drake London expected back in the fold for this matchup.

London, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson give the veteran plenty of weapons. If the Rams score early and/or get a big lead, Cousins will be forced to drop back early and often in this matchup.

Puka Nakua Over 7.5 receptions

Bet on Nakua's over at DraftKings:

This is a juicy number so if you want to bump it up some, feel free to do so -- I think anything up to 10 receptions (+195) is perfectly fine, especially if you're building some kind of same-game parlay.

The only issue here is the spread: Puka can easily get to 12+ receptions if this is a shootout, but if the Rams blow out the Falcons, as the number suggests, then it might be difficult to get there because the game script would feature a ton of running in the second half -- it wouldn't be shocking at all to see Sean McVay pull Stafford and Nakua if this gets out of hand.

As referenced above, the Rams want to be healthy for what is an inevitable wild-card berth. But if those players are out of the game, Nacua has hit this number for sure.

Anytime touchdown scorer picks

Bijan Robinson anytime TD

Bet on anytime TD props at DraftKings:

Pretty simply this is a value play because Robinson's number is just a little too cheap at -130. The Rams run defense is stout for certain, but Robinson's usage is elite and he's a threat in both the rushing and passing games to find the end zone.

Robinson has scored in three of four and has five touchdowns in his last six games. It's Monday night and he's at home. The last time we saw him in this spot against a good team as a big dog he went for 170 yards and a score against the Bills.

Blake Corum anytime TD

Corum's been something of a Fantasy football hero the last few weeks, picking up a ton of extra carries for the Rams and turning into a goal-line monster.

He's got five touchdowns in his last four games and with the Rams installed as 7-point favorites, there's a very real chance Corum is getting a lot of carries in the second half of this game.

At the very least he and Kyren Williams are in something close to a 60-40-ish split on carries, depending on the game script. That makes this price appealing, even if it has dipped substantially from the 2-1 range we had for a few weeks.