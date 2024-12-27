The 2024 NFL regular season is coming to a close! This week, Josh Allen will look to match fellow MVP candidate Lamar Jackson's Christmas Day production when his Buffalo Bills play host to the New York Jets, Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers will look to hand the rival Minnesota Vikings just their third loss of the season and Michael Penix Jr. will make his second NFL start vs. Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite Jayden Daniels in prime time.

As we do every week, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them in one place, so you can get sports betting picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots



Time: Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Open: Chargers -2.5, O/U 41

"This is one of those long, cold trips for a West Coast team. But the Chargers will have been off for 10 days and they are the better team. The Patriots showed well in losing to the Bills, but Jim Harbaugh's team needs this game. They get it with a good showing by the defense."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chargers (-4) at Patriots Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Patriots Chargers Chargers Chargers

Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals

Time: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Open: Bengals -8, O/U 45.5

"This is an enormous game for the playoff picture, with Cincy clinging to the tail end of its playoff hopes. It's also a Saturday prime-time game, meaning Joe Burrow is gonna show up in some kind of funky post-Christmas hipster casual wear, which isn't an insult -- it's when you know Burrow is ready to destroy an opponent. The Broncos defense has been way better than anyone expected this year, and the unit can deploy Patrick Surtain II on Ja'Marr Chase, which will certainly make life tough for the All-World wide receiver. But that's the beauty of the Bengals: they have TWO alphas who can step up, with Tee Higgins presenting a problem as well. Chase can slide to the slot and work underneath a lot also, which might mean the Broncos send Surtain traveling less than one might expect. Chase Brown should eat here as well and Burrow has just been unstoppable for almost all of the season. The Bengals record belies his production. Bo Nix is going to struggle to keep up, although this could certainly end up becoming a shootout."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Broncos at Bengals (-3) Bengals Broncos Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Time: Saturday, 8:10 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Open: Rams -6, O/U 48

"We ride the Sean McVay December cash train again. He's 15-2 ATS in his last 17 December games and 25-10-1 all time (13-6 on the road). The Rams are one of the hottest teams in the NFL and cover in both high-scoring and low-scoring games. L.A. had its worst game of the season early on at Arizona and will respond accordingly here. The Rams are 12-4-1 ATS over the last eight years vs. the Cardinals and 10-2-1 vs. them as favorites. L.A. has a chance to win the division at stake. Arizona has been eliminated and Kyler Murray has fallen off a cliff in the second half of a season, again, as he always does. Murray is 9-18 SU in December in January in his career (including one playoff loss to Rams), losing by 6+ points in 16 of those games."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cardinals at Rams (-6) Rams Rams Rams Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Rams

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Buccaneers -5, O/U 43

"The Bucs lost their grip on first place in the NFC South after falling to the Cowboys on Sunday and the Falcons taking down the Giants. That said, they do have an opportunity to jump back up if things fall their way in Week 17, which includes taking care of business against the Panthers. Sure, Carolina has played better as of late, and Bryce Young is rounding into a player, but Tampa Bay is still the superior team. This should be a game where the Buccaneers lean on their backs, Bucky Irving and Rachaad White. This season, the Panthers are giving up a league-worst 5.1 yards per carry, and it's gotten worse as the year has gone on. In the three games coming into Sunday's contest, Carolina is surrendering 6.3 yards per carry. The Panthers are also 2-4 ATS this season on the road."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Panthers at Buccaneers (-8) Buccaneers Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers Buccaneers Panthers Panthers

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Eagles -2, O/U 47

SportsLine NFL expert Eric Cohen has revealed his final score predictions for each game in Week 17, and he's taking Philly to cover despite Jalen Hurts' status.

"Who will play quarterback for Philadelphia? With a matchup against the tanking Giants in Week 17 and only one win necessary for capturing the NFC East title, I wouldn't be surprised if Jalen Hurts sat this one out after suffering a concussion vs. Washington. Look for the Eagles' defense to stifle Cooper Rush and keep Philadelphia locked into the conference's No. 2 seed."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cowboys at Eagles (-9.5) Eagles Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys

Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Colts -2, O/U 43.5

"The Colts are still alive in the wild-card race in the AFC, but I don't trust them as a true playoff team. Despite that, I trust them wholeheartedly in this spot against the lowly Giants. At 2-13 and currently in possession of the No. 1 overall pick at the 2025 NFL Draft, I'm not sure that the motivation is for New York outside of Brian Daboll and the rest of the brass trying to save their jobs (which might already be decided). I have major questions about Anthony Richardson's ability to push the offense down the field via the pass, but they may not need him to do that here. As we saw last week, the Colts can move just fine on the ground and have another ideal matchup against a Giants team that is giving up 142.6 rushing yards per game this season (second-worst in the NFL). Meanwhile, New York is 2-6 ATS at MetLife Stadium this year."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Colts (-7.5) at Giants Colts Giants Colts Colts Colts Colts Colts Colts

Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Saints -2.5, O/U 43

"The Saints are a mess right now, but the Raiders aren't much better. They beat the Jaguars last week, but didn't play well. With the Saints at home, I think that matters. They will play much better than they did against the Packers Monday night to win it."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Raiders at Saints (-1.5) Saints Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders Saints Raiders Raiders

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Bills -2.5, O/U 45.5

"I lost my bet picking the Bills to win by two touchdowns vs. the New England Patriots last week, but I'm giving them another chance here in Week 17. The Jets just lost at home by double digits to the Los Angeles Rams, and now have to go on the road to play arguably the best team in the NFL? With Aaron Rodgers dealing with an injury? The Jets are 1-4 ATS as underdogs this season, and have won just one game since Halloween."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jets at Bills (-9.5) Bills Jets Jets Bills Jets Bills Bills Bills

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Jaguars -4, O/U 46

"This is another game where the loser wins by losing. That's for draft position. The Jaguars beat the Titans two weeks ago, but that was with Will Levis. This is Mason Rudolph. Both of these defenses struggle, but both teams have backup quarterbacks. When in doubt, take the home team in a game that is close and doesn't matter."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Titans at Jaguars (-1) Jaguars Jaguars Titans Jaguars Titans Jaguars Titans Titans

Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Browns -2, O/U 44.5

This week, he's made the Dolphins covering the spread in Cleveland a best bet.

"Without Nick Chubb and competent QB play, this Browns' offense looks lost. They just mustered six points against a bad Cincinnati defense. a week after scoring seven at home vs. Kansas City. The Dolphins have won five of seven and are expected to get Jaylen Waddle back. It won't be especially cold in Cleveland (43 degrees)."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Dolphins (-6.5) at Browns Dolphins Browns Dolphins Browns Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Packers -2, O/U 45.5

"We are 17 weeks into the NFL season and I still have no idea how good the Packers are, which seems like a crazy thing to say about an 11-4 team. Now, before you start sending me hate mail, Packers fan, let me finish my point. I know the Packers are good, and I think they might even win a playoff game, but I'm not sure if they're good enough to beat the best teams in the NFC and that's mostly because they haven't done it yet.

The Packers have played four games this year against teams that currently have 10 wins or more and they've gone 0-4 in those games. On the other hand, they're 10-0 against teams that have nine wins or less.

Every time the Packers face one of the top teams in the NFC, they completely melt down and find a way to lose the game. I'll give them a pass for their Week 1 loss to the Eagles, because that game was in Brazil and as everyone knows, you can't be blamed for anything you do wrong in Brazil.

They lost to the Vikings in Week 4 in a game where they were down 28-0 before halftime. In Week 9, they lost to the Lions in a game where they were trailing 24-6 before the third quarter was even over. In Week 14, they lost to the Lions again in a game where they fell behind 10-0 in the first half. I'm starting to notice a pattern here and that pattern is that they always seem to trip over their own feet to the start the game when they're playing a good team.

If the Packers can avoid a slow start, then they can absolutely win this game, especially because Jordan Love will be going up against a Vikings defense that's surrendering 248.7 yards per game through the air, which is the fourth-most in the NFL. I feel like these two teams are pretty even, but with the Packers coming off a short week after playing on Monday in Week 16 AND being forced to the road for this game, I think I have to roll with Minnesota."

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Packers at Vikings (-1.5) Packers Packers Vikings Packers Vikings Packers Vikings Vikings

Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Open: Falcons -2, O/U 46

It's Michael Penix Jr. vs. Jayden Daniels on Sunday night. Before you make any picks on Falcons vs. Commanders, you need to see what SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein has to say. Hartstein is on an incredible 51-29 roll (+1700) on picks involving the Falcons.

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Falcons at Commanders (-4) Commanders Falcons Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders Falcons Falcons

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

Open: 49ers -4.5, O/U 49.5

"The 49ers are done, so this rematch of the NFC Championship game from last January means nothing to them. The Lions are playing to win the division. They are playing a second straight road game, which is tough. Look for the 49ers to show some pride here and play well and pull off the upset."

CBS Sports Senior NFL Writer Pete Prisco likes the 49ers to pull off a stunning upset that could rattle the NFC postseason landscape. To read his breakdown of every game this week, click here.