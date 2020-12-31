It's the final week of the NFL regular season, which is the league's equivalent of bowl season. In any other week of the year, you're handicapping games based on the teams playing, the matchups, and other notable trends. In Week 17, you have to consider a team's motivation.

And I don't mean in the way J.J. Watt talked about last week during his postgame press conference. I mean that some teams have the future in mind entering the final week of the season, be it long- or short-term. You have teams like Kansas City that have wrapped everything up and are letting Patrick Mahomes take the week off. The Pittsburgh Steelers will do the same with Ben Roethlisberger and others. But then there are the bad teams, who aren't necessarily tanking in the "go out there and try to lose" sense, but are tanking in the "let's try new things" sense. Like, I don't think the Jacksonville Jaguars decided to go with Mike Glennon because the team felt the need to win its final games.

I try to avoid these variables in Week 17, which leaves me with a limited slate to choose from. Still, even with fewer games available, three plays stick out. All lines and odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

Falcons at Buccaneers

Latest Odds: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -7 Bet Now

When these teams met a couple of weeks ago, Atlanta jumped out to an early 17-0 lead in the first half. The Tampa offense looked hapless, running 23 plays for only 62 yards in the opening 30 minutes. Then halftime came, and everything changed. Tampa scored on its first five possessions of the second half, coming back from 17 points down to beat the Falcons 31-27. Nobody could believe it. Tom Brady leading an epic comeback against Atlanta? When does that ever happen?

Anyway, I'd expect this game to be more like the second half of that game. Atlanta has nothing to play for, and while Tampa cannot win the division and has a playoff berth sewn up, it does have the motivation to win. As of now, the Bucs are in the fifth seed in the NFC. A win would keep them there. That's huge because, even if the Bucs can't get a home game in the playoffs, being the fifth seed means you play the NFC East winner. If given the choice of playing the NFC East champion (Washington, Dallas or New York) or one of Seattle or New Orleans, I know which route I'd prefer!

Projected score: Bucs 27, Falcons 14

Best bet: Bucs -6.5 (-105)

Packers at Bears

Latest Odds: Green Bay Packers -5.5 Bet Now

My life as a fan of the Chicago Bears has been nothing but torture. First, I had Brett Favre ruining my childhood and adolescence. Then I grew up, and it was Aaron Rodgers' turn to make sure being an adult Bears fan wouldn't be any easier. Now, here we are again, with the Bears' season on the line and all they have to do is beat Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Terrific.

Listen, the Bears are having a resurgence right now. They've won three straight games and have scored 30 or more points in four straight games for the first time since like 1785. That's all well and good, but it's not like Mitch Trubisky has taken his game to another level. They've just played four bad teams! Now they're facing a Packers team hoping to secure a first-round bye with a win. Oh, and did you know that Rodgers isn't just content to beat the Bears on the field, but against the spread too? He's 17-7 ATS against them in his career. The next chapter of my nightmare starts on Sunday afternoon.

Projected score: Packers 31, Bears 17

Best bet: Packers -5.5 (-110)

Titans at Texans

Latest Odds: Tennessee Titans -7.5 Bet Now

Were you really that surprised to see the Tennessee Titans get torn apart by Green Bay last week? You shouldn't have been. The Tennessee defense stinks. It ranks 30th in the NFL in defensive DVOA, and any time it comes across a halfway decent offense, it hemorrhages points. Over Tennessee's last seven games, it's allowing 28.6 points per game. If you remove the Jacksonville game because Jacksonville is awful, that number goes up to 31.7 points per game in the last six.

While Houston isn't good and doesn't have a whole lot to play for, it does have a decent offense that ranks 13th in the NFL in DVOA. Well, I'm not trusting this Titans team as a road favorite of more than a touchdown against an offense that's capable of moving the ball. Particularly within its division. It's going to be a bumpy ride, I'm sure, but it's the correct play.

Projected score: Titans 31, Texans 27

Best bet: Texans +7.5 (-110)