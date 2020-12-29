So much happened in Week 16, it's almost hard to recap all of the action. Alvin Kamara rushed into the history books with six touchdowns, the New York Jets abandoned the tank by scoring their second victory in a row over Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns while the Jacksonville Jaguars embraced the tank by giving up 41 points to Mitchell Trubisky and the Chicago Bears. When I say "embraced the tank," I mean it. Jaguars fans were cheering for Bears touchdowns and were even sporting makeshift "#1 Bears fan" shirts. Trevor Lawrence can start packing his bags, because it looks like he's heading to Jacksonville. The NFC East is still up in the air, as the Washington Football Team could not take down Ron Rivera's former team, the Carolina Panthers. It was such a tough offensive performance to watch that second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins was released less than 24 hours later. We certainly saw some line movement in Vegas, so let's go ahead and take a look at how some Week 17 lines reacted to all the action from this past week.

On Friday, we took a look at the lookahead lines for Week 17, which William Hill Sportsbook had available for anyone paying attention beyond the current week. Now that we have officially entered Week 17, we have seen some line movement. Below, we'll take a look at the biggest movers of the week from the lookahead numbers and examine why the line has moved and whether there's value in fading said move. But first, here's the current spread, the line that re-opened on Sunday evening and the lookahead number for every matchup. All NFL odds come courtesy of William Hill.

Week 17 line snapshot

Matchup Current Reopen Look MIA at BUF BUF -2.5 (before MNF) BUF -7 BUF -5 MIN at DET MIN -6.5 MIN -6.5 MIN -3.5 TEN at HOU TEN -7.5 TEN -7 N/A LAC at KC N/A N/A N/A NYJ at NE NE -3.5 (before MNF) NE -4.5 N/A NO at CAR NO -6.5 NO -4 N/A GB at CHI GB -5.5 GB -4.5 GB -5 JAX at IND IND -14 IND -14 IND -12.5 DAL at NYG DAL -2.5 PK NYG -2.5 PIT at CLE CLE -7 CLE -7.5 CLE -4 ATL at TB TB -6.5 TB -4.5 TB -7 WAS at PHI WAS -1.5 PHI -1 PHI -4 BAL at CIN BAL -11.5 BAL -11 BAL -13.5 LV at DEN LV -2.5 DEN -1 DEN -2 AZ at LAR N/A LAR -5 LAR -4 SEA at SF SEA -4.5 N/A SEA -6

Cowboys at Giants

Current: Cowboys -2.5 | Reopen: PK | Lookahead: NYG -2.5

Why it moved: I can't tell you why the Giants were favored on the lookahead. They were coming off of a 26-7 loss to the Arizona Cardinals where Daniel Jones was clearly still injured, they lost to the Browns in an ugly primetime matchup and then fell to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, 27-13. It sounds wild, but the Cowboys are actually on a three-game win streak. Most recently, they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 37-17, and Andy Dalton put together his best performance as a Cowboy. The former Bengal got whatever he wanted against this Philly secondary, as he completed 22 of 30 passes for 377 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and his top three wide receivers in Michael Gallup, Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb combined for 307 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Fade the move? Both of these teams technically have a chance to win the NFC East in Week 17, but I'm picking the Cowboys to win this matchup. The Cowboys' first win this season actually came against the Giants in Week 5, and I think they can sweep the season series.

Washington at Eagles

Current: WAS -1.5 | Reopen: PHI -1 | Lookahead: PHI -4

Why it moved: Washington could have clinched its spot in the playoffs by winning one of its previous two games, but that did not happen. A big reason for the losing streak is the absence of quarterback Alex Smith, who has been nursing a calf injury. Reports indicate he will be able to start this week, however, which certainly will give a Washington a much-needed boost -- and is a big reason this line moved in Washington's favor. The Eagles didn't do much to help themselves retain their status as favorites, as they fell to the Cowboys, 37-17. Jalen Hurts accounted for three total turnovers and the secondary struggled mightily. Both Gallup and Cooper recorded exactly 121 yards through the air!

Fade the move? I'm not sure if this will be one of my locks of the week, but I am leaning Washington's way as well. Smith coming back makes all the difference, and all they have to do is win this game to represent the NFC East in the playoffs.

Raiders at Broncos

Current: LV -2.5 | Reopen: DEN -1 | Lookahead: DEN -2

Why it moved: The Broncos lost their second straight game this past Sunday, as Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers pulled out a 19-16 victory. Denver hasn't scored more than 19 points in two weeks now, and the passing game is sporadic to say the least. Rookie wideout Jerry Jeudy found himself in the headlines after Sunday's game, as he dropped five passes in Week 16. The Raiders' past two weeks have actually been worse if you can believe it, as they fell to the Chargers in overtime in Week 15, and then lost to the Miami Dolphins, 26-25, thanks to a last-second field goal and a ridiculous Ryan Fitzpatrick no-look pass.

Fade the move? Neither of these teams will be making the playoffs, so I can't say I'm excited to put down some serious cash on this game. If anything, I am leaning towards the Raiders since they are the better team. Back in Week 10, they destroyed the Broncos, 37-12.