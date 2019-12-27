NFL Week 17 odds, picks, how to watch: Titans win and reach playoffs, Ravens' backups beat Steelers

Happy Holidays to you and yours and thank you for tuning in to my picks all season long. We have been doing well recently, and went 4-1 last week. I took a flier on the Lions to cover against the Broncos, and it didn't come to fruition, but I did call the Texans beating the Buccaneers, the Giants "upsetting" the Redskins and the Saints beating the Titans.

This week is one of the hardest of the year when it comes to placing bets, since we don't always know if playoff teams are going to play their starters or for how long. I have a good feeling about some of these matchups, however, and I'm ready to put some money down.

We have a couple of win-and-you're-in situations this week as well, so it should be another entertaining week in the NFL. Let's jump on in to the picks.

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -9

The Chargers have lost their last two games and it's been painful to watch. On the other side, the Chiefs are trending in the right direction, and are fresh off of a dominant 26-3 road victory over the Bears. Kansas City has won five straight games, and the Chiefs need this win to officially clinch the No. 3 seed in the AFC. They also can take the No. 2 spot if they win and the Patriots lose. Patrick Mahomes is playing well, Damien Williams had 92 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown last week and Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce have both looked incredible. Nine points seems like somewhat of a big spread, but I'm laying it.

The pick: Chiefs 35-20 over Chargers

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Packers -12.5

The Vikings were actually favorites last Monday night when they hosted the Packers, but Aaron Rodgers and Co. utilized a huge second half to register a 23-10 victory. That win secured Green Bay the NFC North and proved to everyone that the Packers are a legitimate contender. Aaron Jones had 160 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, Davante Adams had 13 receptions for 116 yards and Za'Darius Smith had 3.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss. Despite having a first-year head coach, this team is for real, and it has a chance to lock in a first-round bye by defeating David Blough and the Lions this Sunday. Detroit has lost its last three games by double digits and it will happen again on Sunday.

The pick: Packers 28-14

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Titans -3.5

Earlier this week, Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said that he will play his starters against the Titans, even though the game might not matter for playoff seeding. The Chiefs currently own the No. 3 seed in the AFC, and will clinch that spot with a win against the Chargers. The Chiefs can also take the No. 2 spot and a first-round bye if they win and the Patriots lose, which would mean New England would slide down to the No. 3 seed. Both the Chiefs and Patriots play at 1 p.m. ET, so the Texans will know if their game against the Titans will mean anything or not. No matter what O'Brien says, if both the Chiefs and Patriots win -- which seems likely -- I don't believe the Texans' starters are going to play the full game. This means that the Titans should win this matchup. Even if Houston has a chance to better their seeding, Tennessee is playing for much more. The Titans have to win this game in order to get into the playoffs, and they are motivated to avenge the 24-21 loss they suffered to the Texans just a couple of weeks ago.

The pick: Titans 27-21 over Texans

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Eagles -4.5

The main storyline from the Eagles' 17-9 win over the Cowboys last Sunday has centered around how disappointing Dallas was, but how about Carson Wentz? He completed 31 of 40 passes for 319 yards and a touchdown while playing without his top wide receivers and Zach Ertz for much of the game. People in Philly have a lot of questions when it comes to Wentz, but he stepped up big time last Sunday and the Eagles control their own destiny. All they have to do is beat the Giants on Sunday and they will officially be NFC East champions. The Giants won't be a pushover, however, as New York gutted out a 41-35 victory over Washington last week. Daniel Jones threw for 352 yards and five touchdowns while Saquon Barkley had a career-high 279 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.

The Eagles needed overtime to beat Eli Manning and the Giants earlier this month, but if last week proved anything, Wentz and Co. get up for big games -- and this is a huge game. I expect rookie running back Miles Sanders to play a big role on Sunday, and he will be looking for his third game in a row with more than 150 yards from scrimmage. He has 395 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in his past three on the road and is one of just four NFC running backs with over 500 rushing yards and over 500 receiving yards this season. I think this matchup is going to be a close one, but I'll take the Eagles to cover the 4.5 points.

The pick: Eagles 31-24 over Giants

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Steelers -2

The Steelers need help to make the playoffs. In addition to beating the Ravens on Sunday, they need the Texans to beat the Titans. The Ravens have already announced that stars like Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram will not play this week, and I'm sure that most of their starters will not play. Still, I'm going to take Robert Griffin III and the backups to beat the Steelers. Pittsburgh knew it needed to beat the lowly Jets last week, and still couldn't do it. Devlin Hodges was benched for Mason Rudolph, who injured his shoulder and had to be placed on injured reserve. The Steelers are going to have to score much more than 10 points to beat the Ravens, and I think that they will fall flat again on Sunday.

The pick: Ravens 26-21 over Steelers

Other Week 17 picks

Browns 21-20 over Bengals

Vikings 25-23 over Bears

Falcons 31-28 over Buccaneers

Saints 38-21 over Panthers

Bills 20-17 over Jets

Patriots 30-21 over Dolphins

Colts 27-20 over Jaguars

Cowboys 24-17 over Redskins

Rams 28-27 over Cardinals

Raiders 28-22 over Broncos

49ers 31-24 over Seahawks