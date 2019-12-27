NFL Week 17 Picks Against the Spread: Titans, Broncos offer value, plus three key unders to take now

Rough week in Week 16, and generally things have been weird over the last two weeks. So what better way to close out a strong best bets season than by dispensing with the pleasantries and getting to a HUGE slate of games that I like this week.

It's important to think about motivation when it comes to picking games in Week 17 and also not to jump on anything too quickly. For instance, the Rams were -7 a few days ago when it looked like Kyler Murray might not play. Now that line is off the board, but it looks like the Rams could sit players and Kyler could be back. So now there's value on the Cardinals potentially.

On the other hand, consider the Bears-Vikings game. The Bears were +1 on Thursday afternoon, but word began leaking out on Friday of the Vikings' plans to sit everyone in this game. The line came off the board in a bunch of spots but the Bears were -2.5 when that happened. Depending on who's out for Minnesota (Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Eric Kendricks are early names being bandied about), it could end up with the Bears being huge favorites. Act quickly in these spots and there's an opportunity for a window of great value.

This line makes no sense! The Broncos are playing for nothing, while the Raiders are trying to hit the first leg of a four-game parlay to make the playoffs. Oakland, Indy, Baltimore and Houston all have to win and the Raiders are in. After tossing around some ideas, it finally hit me: the game is being played in Denver. Do you know what the weather's like in Denver in December? It's cold as hell. Do you know who doesn't like playing in cold weather? Derek Carr. His old coach told us as much recently, and the stats back it up. Since 2016, the Raiders have played in three games where the temperature was less than 40 degrees. In those games, Carr has gone 52 for 100 for 456 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. The Raiders are 0-3 straight up and 1-2 against the spread in those game. The high is 37 on Denver in Sunday. The Raiders are also likely going to be missing Josh Jacobs (why play him??) and Trent Brown is out for the season. Their defense has been struggling in recent weeks and the Broncos have a little something cooking on offense with Drew Lock, Courtland Sutton and Philip Lindsay.

Broncos-Raiders under 41

See: above, re: Carr's performance. The Raiders have scored a total of 32 points in their three games when the temperature is below 40 degrees. They will be missing multiple offensive starters. Add in the Broncos defense playing pretty well -- no one's scored more than 27 points on them since their Week 10 bye -- and I don't think we see Oakland chunking the ball all over the field. Denver doesn't technically have anything to play for, but they'll be interested in messing up a rival's playoff hopes and also trying to finish the season on a high note with some young offensive talent playing well. This isn't a team that will keep throwing if they get up early; Denver will lean on Lindsay and Royce Freeman and melt the clock. Again, it will be cold, and it could also be windy with wind gusts around 14 mph currently projected. I think this number could drop under 40 so I would get it before Sunday.

Titans -3.5 at Texans

Bill O'Brien says he will play his starters and play to win this game. I don't believe him. Well, I believe him, but I think he's hedging his bets a little bit. The only reason the game matters to the Texans is if Chiefs lose on Sunday to the Chargers. That could happen, but Vegas obviously doesn't think it's the case, with Kansas City sitting as an 8.5-point favorite. O'Brien can't tell his guys this game doesn't matter and have them not prepare only to watch the Chiefs lose and the Texans not be ready to grab the No. 3 seed. So he's doing the smart thing, acting as if this game definitely matters and then having the freedom to a) make guys inactive or b) simply yank out his starters after the first quarter/a couple of drives/halftime. Either way, the Texans can't possibly think playing Deshaun Watson for a full, meaningless Week 17 game is a smart move after seeing him limp around against the Bucs last week. If the Chiefs win, and I think they will, then you're going to see Houston bail on players. Buy the Titans now before the line creeps back up. Depending on what happens with KC, I think it ends up closing -5 or -7 before kick.

Redskins +11 at Cowboys

This is just too many points. Washington is on a three-game losing streak, but they've lost those games by a combined 21 points, including six of which came on a *not-so-meaningless* last-second touchdown from the Eagles. The Redskins should be on an ATS heater right now if Philly hadn't screwed it up. They secretly could be on a five-game winning streak if things broke their way. Case Keenum has actually played some good football over the course of 2019 and having Terry McLaurin/Steven Sims as weapons should allow him to exploit a questionable Cowboys defense. Washington's defense has been bad over the last two weeks, but some of the points scored against them were in garbage time or overtime. They still like to control clock/run the ball. If they can get a turnover or two here, or if Dak Prescott's shoulder still isn't right, Washington can win this game outright. I'll happily take the double digits.

Chiefs -8.5 vs. Chargers

Someone explain to me how the Chargers get off the mat for this game after being embarrassed last week "at home" by the Raiders. The Chiefs have everything to play for here: if they win and the Patriots lose, Kansas City is the No. 2 seed and gets a bye in the first round of the playoffs. A Pats loss is unlikely, but the Chiefs also need to win to stay ahead of the Texans, so I expect a full effort from KC here. They've been playing good football and would likely want to roll it into the playoffs with a strong performance in Week 17. Don't expect them to pile on the points, but we've seen them really lock teams down, giving up just 31 points the last four weeks. The Chiefs are going to win this game by double digits, mainly because the Chargers seem pretty checked out on the season. Philip Rivers offers some significant backdoor cover potential, but he could also help the Chiefs steal a cover with a pick six, which would not be out of character whatsoever.

Chiefs-Chargers under 45

The Chiefs have hit on four straight unders out of their Week 12 bye, again thanks in large part to the way the defense is playing. KC is giving up one full yard per play less on defense over the last four weeks than they did for the first 11 weeks of the season. This defense is GOOD, people. The Chargers are one of the slowest teams in football, checking in at fourth in terms of time of possession per drive. The Chiefs are sixth. These teams are both slow and methodical. Bonus, it's going to be cold (40 degrees or less) and fairly windy (10-12 mph winds throughout the game). The Chargers are 1-4 against the spread since 2015 in games below 40 degrees (see: above) and the under is 3-2 in those games. The over hit on 39 in Denver earlier this year, but it shouldn't have, and the other over was the wild 2018 game against the Chiefs where Rivers went nuts late. The Chiefs are a different team now and they're not giving up 38 points. This could be molasses game that surprises people. If they score early, consider jumping on the under live.

Jets +1.5 at Bills

The Bills are a substantially better team, but because they're so much better, Buffalo is locked into the No. 5 seed as a a playoff team. The Jets are not a playoff team, but they are trying to close the season strong for Adam Gase and Sam Darnold. If they end up 7-9 after starting 1-7, it's a pretty easy sell to ownership and to the fanbase that this Jets team is prepped for big things in 2020, regardless of whether or not it's true. As such, you should expect the Jets to give it their all in this game. The Bills, meanwhile, are coached by Sean McDermott. We've never seen how he might handle resting his starters, but he comes from the Andy Reid coaching tree and Reid isn't afraid to sit guys down in spots like these. The Bills have a huge road matchup coming on Wild-Card Weekend, so it makes a ton of sense to ensure guys like Josh Allen, John Brown, etc. don't get injured. I would suggest getting this one in now before the Bills announce any plans to sit players.

Jaguars-Colts under 43

The Colts are fifth in the NFL in terms of time of possession per drive, a run-heavy team that's trying to grind out an 8-8 season and isn't capable of tossing up huge numbers, not with how Frank Reich's got this team working on offense. The Jaguars had a free pass to toss up points on the Falcons last week after getting down 14-0 in the first few minutes and just completely refused to do so. They're not a good team. They haven't had more than 300 yards in total offense over the last four weeks. The Raiders thing was a total last-minute fluke. Colts might be a good bet here too honestly. Indy is going to get up 10 points or so and just grind this thing out.

Ravens-Steelers under 37.5

There's no reason a Steelers over should be north of 35. This team cannot score. I don't care if the Ravens rest every single player they have on defense, which, as John Harbaugh pointed out, they can't do, because you can only rest so many people. The Ravens are going to come into this game resting most of their key players -- Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram, Marshall Yanda, Earl Thomas, etc. -- but they're still going to want to knock the Steelers out of the playoffs by beating them with their backups. Robert Griffin III is better than Duck Hodges. The Ravens have been aggressive all season but will be looking to kill clock in this one. The Steelers don't score and don't give up points. This one is staying under 35.

Season record

Week 14 best bets ATS record: 1-3-1, -2u

2019 best bets ATS record: 52-41-5, +12u

Pick Six Parlay of the Week

Three gamer here for the boys. Short and simple. We all liked these bets as our best bets and there's no need to force an over/under that we've been whiffing on all season long.

Ravens +2

Titans -3.5

Broncos -3.5

.5u to win 3u

Season record: 1-15, -2.0u

Pick Six Underdog Parlay of the Week

Oh MAN did the Titans screw us last week. And maybe it was just the refs when they didn't review the fumble that featured an illegal hit against a defenseless player. Another three-game dog parlay this week. Gotta get into the black before the regular season ends.

Bengals +135

Ravens +110

Seahawks +165

.5u to win 6u

Season Record: 1-15, -2.38u