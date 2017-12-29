NFL Week 17 picks: Dolphins upset Bills and more of Pete Prisco's Best Bets

The second part of December has not been kind to my Best Bets.

After going 6-4 the first two weeks of the month, I've gone 2-7-1 as part of Team OddsShark in the Westgate SuperContest.

That's called puking on your shoes.

As a result, I am now one game behind Will Brinson and two behind Nick Kostos as we head to the final week. But just to let you know, even though the contest stops in Week 17, ours does not.

So no matter how much either of those two idiots tries to claim a championship, forget that. It will be decided, as it was last year, after the Super Bowl.

Even so, it's time to get it going. I can't fall behind by that much.

I have three underdogs and two favorites this week, with two of the 'dogs being big ones in Cincinnati and Arizona.

So let's turn it around.

Happy New Year to you and yours and hopefully these picks -- even if the games are being played on New Year's Eve -- can get my year started off in the right direction.

Bengals +9.5 at Ravens

This is likely it for Marvin Lewis as coach of the Bengals, and I think his team will respond. They will keep this game close with their defense, even though the Ravens are playing to get into the postseason. Baltimore will win it late, but the Bengals will be a feisty underdog in this one.

The Bills are playing for a possible wild-card berth, while the Dolphins are playing out the string. But I think the Bills will be tight here, while the Dolphins will play loose. Buffalo beat Miami badly a few weeks ago, but this time it's the Dolphins that get the best of it. Miami will win it outright.

The Texans are the worse of these two right now, and the Colts are at home. That's good enough for me. This is almost certainly Chuck Pagano's last game as head coach of the Colts. I think his players will respond here, and they will find a way to win this game by more than a field goal. Lay the points.

Cardinals +9.5 at Seahawks

The Arizona defense is playing good football, while the Seattle offense is not. The Seahawks were held to under 100 yards passing last week in their victory over Dallas. I think they struggle again here in this one. They will pull the game out late, but it will be close. Take the points.

This will be the first start for rookie Patrick Mahomes for the Chiefs at quarterback. That's asking a lot against a good Denver defense on the road. I also think the Chiefs will pull off in this game and rest some players. The Broncos will be playing to win, which I think they will do with Paxton Lynch at quarterback. Mahomes will throw two picks in his first start to give the Broncos the cover.