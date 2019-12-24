NFL Week 17 picks, odds, how to watch: Steelers, Cowboys win and get help on way to the playoffs

Believe it or not, Week 17 of the 2019 regular season is upon us.

Four months of football will come down to one day of intense gridiron action that will solidify the 2019 NFL playoff picture. While 10 NFL teams have already punched their playoff tickets, the AFC's sixth seed has yet to be determined, as well as which team will represent the NFC East in this year's postseason.

Before I get to my final weekly picks of the 2019 season, I wanted to thank everyone that took time out of their busy lives to give my picks a look on a weekly basis. This has been easily one of the best parts of my job, even when I have a regrettable week of picks. I'd like to wish everyone out there a wonderful holiday season and a great start to your 2020.

And with that, here are my Week 17 NFL picks and predictions.

New York Jets (6-9) at Buffalo (10-5)

1 p.m. EST (CBS, CBS All Access)

Point spread: Bills -1.5

Despite having nothing to play for in terms of their playoff positioning (the Bills are locked into the No. 5 seed), Buffalo would surely love to win their final home game of the season while winning 11 games in a regular season for the first time since 1999. While Buffalo's stout defense should be able to hold Sam Darnold and Le'Veon Bell in check, Josh Allen and the Bills' passing attack will do enough to keep the Jets' defense honest while opening up running lanes for Frank Gore and Devin Singletary.

The pick: Bills 20, Jets 13

Cleveland (6-9) at Cincinnati (1-14)

1 p.m. EST (CBS, CBS All Access)

Point spread: Browns -3

With their playoff hopes officially dashed, the Browns can still match last season's win total with a win on Sunday while sweeping their in-stat rival for the first time since 2002, the last time Cleveland qualified for the playoffs. While the Bengals will put up a fight, I'll take the Browns in a close game while ending their 2019 season on a somewhat positive note. Nick Chubb, who rushed for 105 yards on 15 carries against the Bengals earlier this season, should have another big game Sunday against Cincinnati's 32nd-ranked run defense.

The pick: Browns 22, Bengals 19

Green Bay (12-3) at Detroit (3-11-1)

1 p.m. (Fox, fuboTV, try for free)

Point spread: Packers -9.5

With their hopes of being a No. 1 seed still in the air, the NFC North champion Packers shouldn't have an issue taking care of business against a Lions team that has lost their last eight games. Aaron Rodgers, who just earned his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl appearance, should have a field day against Detroit's 32nd-ranked pass defense.

The pick: Packers 27, Lions 13

Los Angeles Chargers (5-10) at Kansas City (11-4)

1 p.m. EST (CBS, CBS All Access)

Point spread: Chiefs -8

Nine of the Chargers' 10 losses this season have come in one-possession games. After falling to the Chiefs by seven points back in Week 11, I see the Chargers losing yet another one-score game this Sunday. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs should roll in this one while clinching their third 12-win season since Andy Reid came to town in 2013. Kansas City's seventh-ranked red zone defense should also have its way against the Chargers' 26th-ranked red zone offense.

The pick: Chiefs 27, Chargers 20

Chicago (7-8) at Minnesota (10-5)

1 p.m. (Fox, fuboTV, try for free)

With the playoffs on the horizon, the Vikings rest several starters against a Bears team that is looking to end the season on a positive note. With Dalvin Cook in jeopardy of missing his second straight game, Khalil Mack, Roquan Smith and the rest of the Bears defense should hold their own against a Vikings' offense that gained less than 200 total yards in Monday night's loss to the Packers.

The pick: Bears 16, Vikings 13

Miami (4-11) at New England (12-3)

1 p.m. EST (CBS, CBS All Access)

Point spread: Patriots -16

While they won't secure the No. 1 seed, the Patriots will clinch their 10th consecutive playoff bye by defeating the Dolphins this Sunday in Foxboro. While their offense has taken a step back this season, the Patriots shouldn't have any issues scoring against Miami's 32nd-ranked scoring defense.

The pick: Patriots 31, Dolphins 13

Atlanta (6-9) Tampa Bay (7-8)

1 p.m. (Fox, fuboTV, try for free)

After a 1-7 start, the Falcons have won three straight games entering Sunday's season finale against a Buccaneers team that had their four-game winning streak come to an end this past Sunday at home against the Texans. While the Falcons are hot, I'm going with the Buccaneers on the strength of their sixth-ranked red zone offense and 11th-ranked red zone defense.

The pick: Buccaneers 28, Falcons 26

New Orleans (12-3) at Carolina (5-10)

1 p.m. (Fox, fuboTV, try for free)

Point spread: Saints -13

With home-field advantage still up for grabs, Drew Brees and the Saints' offense should have no issues going up against Carolina's 31st-ranked scoring defense. The Panthers' defense is also just 31st against the run, which should lead to big performances from Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray.

The Picks: Saints 30, Panthers 10

Washington (3-12) at Dallas (7-8)

4:25 p.m. (Fox, fuboTV, try for free)

Point spread: Cowboys -11

After last week's disappointing loss to the Eagles, the Cowboys will take their frustrations out on the Redskins this Sunday while keeping their playoff hopes alive. Dallas shouldn't have many issues against a Washington team that has the 31st-ranked third-down offense and 32nd-ranked third-down defense.

The pick: Cowboys 38, Redskins 17

Oakland (7-8) at Denver (6-9)

4:25 p.m. (CBS, CBS All Access)

Point spread: Broncos -3.5

After showing their mettle in defeating the Chargers last Sunday, the Raiders will pull off another upset Sunday behind Derek Carr, receiver Hunter Renfrow and running back DeAndre Washington, who filled in admirably last Sunday for injured starter Josh Jacobs. While Drew Luck, Philip Lindsay and the Broncos looked tough in their double-digit win over Detroit, Oakland looked even more impressive last week after allowing just 19 yards rushing while Carr completed 26 of his 30 attempts.

The pick: Raiders 21, Broncos 20

Arizona (5-9-1) vs. Los Angeles Rams (8-7)

4:25 p.m. (Fox, fuboTV, try for free)

While the Rams' defense has had its fair share of issues this season, their offense shouldn't have many issues against an Arizona defense that is 31st in the league against the pass and 24th against the run. Look for Jared Goff, a week after his strong outing against the 49ers, to lead Los Angeles to victory in their final game of the season.

The pick: Rams 31, Cardinals 19

Philadelphia (8-7) at New York Giants (4-11)

4:25 p.m. (Fox, fuboTV, try for free)

Point spread: Eagles -4.5

Don't ask me why, but I don't see the Cowboys sitting at home this postseason. The only way that can happen, however, is if the Eagles suffer an upset in New York. While unlikely, I'm going with the Giants and Daniel Jones pulling off the upset at home this Sunday. Daniel Jones will cap off his rookie season in style, while Eagles' fans will be sounding the alarms after missing the playoffs two years after winning the Super Bowl. The key to the Giants' upset will be on third down, as New York will have to figure out how to make plays against the Eagles' fourth-ranked third-down defense.

The pick: Giants 23, Eagles 20

Indianapolis (7-8) at Jacksonville (5-10)

4:25 p.m. (CBS, CBS All Access)

Point spread: Colts -3.5

After ending their four-game losing streak in an emphatic fashion last week against the Panthers, the Colts will even their record by whipping the Jaguars in Jacksonville. Marlon Mack, who enjoyed his best game last week since missing three games earlier this season with a hand injury, should have a big day against Jacksonville's 28th ranked run defense. His success should open up the field for Jacoby Brissett, who is looking to eclipse 3,000 passing yards and 20 touchdown passes for the season.

The pick: Colts 24, Jaguars 20

Pittsburgh (8-7) at Baltimore (13-2)

4:25 p.m. (CBS, CBS All Access)

Point spread: Steelers -2

With the Ravens keeping Lamar Jackson and several other starters on the sideline, the Steelers are favored in a game they need to win to have any chance at making the playoffs. Pittsburgh, who nearly upset the Ravens at home back in Week 5, should be able to win a tough, defensive game with several key Ravens out of the lineup. To win, however, the Steelers will need some semblance of a running attack, something thy haven't had over the past two games.

The pick: Steelers 10, Ravens 9

Tennessee (8-7) at Houston (10-5)

4:25 p.m. (CBS, CBS All Access)

Point spread: Titans -4.5

The Texans, who already have the AFC South division title in hand, can still earn the AFC's No. 3 seed with a win and a Chiefs' loss to the Chargers. While the stats favor Tennessee (the Titans have the NFL's top-ranked red zone offense, while the Texans have the league's word red zone defense), my gut tells me to take Houston in this game while keeping their divisional foe out of the postseason in the process. Derrick Henry's unknown status for Sunday (he missed the Titans' Week 16 loss to New Orleans with a hamstring injury) is another reason to go with the Houston winning at home.

The pick: Texans 27, Titans 24

San Francisco (12-3) at Seattle (11-4)

8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Point spread: 49ers -3

While Marshawn Lynch will undoubtedly give the Seahawks a lift, the 49ers are deeper and healthier than the Seahawks, who will enter the playoffs as a wild card despite winning 11 regular season games. The 49ers will avenge their Week 10 overtime loss to the Seahawks while earning their first division title in six years. Jimmy Garoppolo and company should also have success against Seattle's 27th-ranked pass defense and 23rd-ranked run defense.

The pick: 49ers 27, Seahawks 24