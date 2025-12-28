We have a relatively light slate of games on Sunday of Week 17 thanks to the Christmas Day games and a pair of Saturday affairs. But there will still be a whole bunch of teams in action, and both playoff and draft-position implications abound throughout the day.

In the early window of games, the Seattle Seahawks have a chance to maintain their hold on the No. 1 seed in the conference against the Carolina Panthers, who can strengthen their position in the NFC South. The Jacksonville Jaguars can keep their hold on the AFC South and keep pressure on the Denver Broncos at the top of the conference, while the Indianapolis Colts can spoil their plans.

The Pittsburgh Steelers can wrap up the AFC North with a win over the Cleveland Browns. The New England Patriots can keep pressure on the Broncos by defeating the New York Jets.

In the late window, we have a game that might determine the No. 1 pick in the draft between the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders. And the biggest game of the day features the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Buffalo Bills.

Week 17 schedule

Thursday

Cowboys 30, Commanders 23 (Takeaways)

Vikings 23, Lions 10 (Takeaways)

Broncos 20, Chiefs 13 (Takeaways)

Saturday

Texans 20, Chargers 16 (Takeaways)

Ravens 41, Packers 24 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Steelers at Browns (1 p.m., Live updates)

Seahawks at Panthers (1 p.m., Live updates)

Saints at Titans (1 p.m., Live updates)

Patriots at Jets (1 p.m., Live updates)

Jaguars at Colts (1 p.m., Live updates)

Cardinals at Bengals (1 p.m., Live updates)

Buccaneers at Dolphins (1 p.m., Live updates)

Giants at Raiders (4:05 p.m., Preview)

Eagles at Bills (4:25 p.m., Preview)

Bears at 49ers (8:20 p.m., Preview)

Monday

Rams at Falcons (8:15 p.m., Preview)

