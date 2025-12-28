Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

NFL Week 17 live updates: Scores and highlights as playoff picture settles and draft order takes shape

Follow every Week 17 score and highlight as key results shape the playoff race and draft order

By
 &
1 min read

We have a relatively light slate of games on Sunday of Week 17 thanks to the Christmas Day games and a pair of Saturday affairs. But there will still be a whole bunch of teams in action, and both playoff and draft-position implications abound throughout the day.

In the early window of games, the Seattle Seahawks have a chance to maintain their hold on the No. 1 seed in the conference against the Carolina Panthers, who can strengthen their position in the NFC South. The Jacksonville Jaguars can keep their hold on the AFC South and keep pressure on the Denver Broncos at the top of the conference, while the Indianapolis Colts can spoil their plans.

The Pittsburgh Steelers can wrap up the AFC North with a win over the Cleveland Browns. The New England Patriots can keep pressure on the Broncos by defeating the New York Jets.

In the late window, we have a game that might determine the No. 1 pick in the draft between the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders. And the biggest game of the day features the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Buffalo Bills.

You can consider this your one-stop shop for injury news, as well as updates on the playoff picture and draft positioning, throughout the day.

Week 17 schedule

Thursday

Cowboys 30, Commanders 23 (Takeaways)
Vikings 23, Lions 10 (Takeaways)
Broncos 20, Chiefs 13 (Takeaways)

Saturday

Texans 20, Chargers 16 (Takeaways)
Ravens 41, Packers 24 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Steelers at Browns (1 p.m., Live updates)
Seahawks at Panthers (1 p.m., Live updates)
Saints at Titans (1 p.m., Live updates)
Patriots at Jets (1 p.m., Live updates)
Jaguars at Colts (1 p.m., Live updates)
Cardinals at Bengals (1 p.m., Live updates)
Buccaneers at Dolphins (1 p.m., Live updates)
Giants at Raiders (4:05 p.m., Preview)
Eagles at Bills (4:25 p.m., Preview)
Bears at 49ers (8:20 p.m., Preview)

Monday

Rams at Falcons (8:15 p.m., Preview)

NFL playoff picture

AFC standings

  1. z-Denver Broncos (13-3)
  2. x-New England Patriots (12-3)
  3. x-Jacksonville Jaguars (11-4)
  4. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6)
  5. x-Buffalo Bills (11-4)
  6. x-Houston Texans (11-5)
  7. x-Los Angeles Chargers (11-5)

NFC standings

  1. x-Seattle Seahawks (12-3)
  2. z-Chicago Bears (11-4)
  3. z-Philadelphia Eagles (10-5)
  4. Carolina Panthers (8-7)
  5. x-San Francisco 49ers (11-4)
  6. x-Los Angeles Rams (11-4)
  7. x-Green Bay Packers (9-6-1)

x-clinched playoff berth; z-clinched division

2026 NFL Draft order

  1. New York Giants (2-13)
  2. Las Vegas Raiders (2-13)
  3. Cleveland Browns (3-12)
  4. New York Jets (3-12)
  5. Tennessee Titans (3-12)
  6. Arizona Cardinals (3-12)
  7. Washington Commanders (4-12)
  8. New Orleans Saints (5-10)
  9. Cincinnati Bengals (5-10)
  10. Kansas City Chiefs (6-10)
Updating Live
(29)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Sam Darnold PICKED

Early 3Q: Seahawks 3, Panthers 3

Seattle and Carolina are locked in a defensive battle, and this Mike Jackson interception was upheld on review. The Seahawks are fighting to hang onto the No. 1 seed in the NFC while the Panthers are trying to maintain their hold on the NFC South lead.

Jared Dubin
December 28, 2025, 7:50 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 2:50 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Drake Maye's monster day continues

Late 2Q: Patriots 35, Jets 3

This is Maye's FOURTH touchdown pass of the day, all in the first half. He's 17 of 19 for 229 yards and four scores. One of the two incomplete passes was a drop and the other saw Maye's arm get hit as he released the ball. Absurd performance here from Maye as he continues to push for the MVP.

Jared Dubin
December 28, 2025, 7:25 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 2:25 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Trevor Lawrence PICKED

Late 2Q: Colts 10, Jaguars 7

Jacksonville still trails right before halftime against Indianapolis. The Jags had a chance to tie or take the lead but that got taken away with this interception in the end zone. Massive swing at the end of the half.

Jared Dubin
December 28, 2025, 7:21 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 2:21 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Ja'Marr Chase scores again

Late 2Q: Bengals 23, Cardinals 7

Chase hadn't scored a touchdown since mid-October but he's already got two in the first half against Arizona today.

Jared Dubin
December 28, 2025, 7:15 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 2:15 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chase Young strip-sack-six

Late 2Q: Titans 13, Saints 10

Pretty sick play from Young here, just ripping the ball out of Cam Ward's arms from behind and then taking it to the house.

Jared Dubin
December 28, 2025, 7:12 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 2:12 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Dolphins extend their lead over Bucs

Late 2Q: Dolphins 17, Buccaneers 7

Here's Quinn Ewers' second touchdown pass of the day, and it gives the Dolphins a two-score lead over Tampa, which is still fighting for the NFC South title. Any result today other than a Bucs loss and Panthers win will make next week the de facto division title game between those two teams, but Tampa is entering a danger zone here if it can't make a comeback.

Jared Dubin
December 28, 2025, 7:06 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 2:06 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Trevor Lawrence scores, but Jags still trail vs. Colts

Late 2Q: Colts 10, Jaguars 7

Jacksonville leads the AFC South by one game, but if the Jags lose to Indy today and the Texans win next week, Houston would win the division for the third consecutive season. This Trevor Lawrence rushing score will help Jacksonville in its efforts to make a comeback here.

Jared Dubin
December 28, 2025, 6:52 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 1:52 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Drake Maye is on fire

Early 2Q: Patriots 21, Jets 0

What else is there left to say about Maye at this point?

Jared Dubin
December 28, 2025, 6:46 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 1:46 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Michael Wilson continues to roll

Early 2Q: Bengals 13, Cardinals 7

Wilson has found the end zone on a really nice tip-toeing catch along the sideline. He's been incredibly hot since Marvin Harrison Jr.'s initial injury, having caught 46 passes for 587 yards and four touchdowns over the last six games coming into today, 

Jared Dubin
December 28, 2025, 6:45 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 1:45 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Colts lead early vs. Jaguars

Early 2Q: Colts 10, Jaguars 0

Here's a surprising early score. The Colts, eliminated from the playoffs due to the Texans' win yesterday, are on top of the Jaguars, who are fighting for the division title and the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Jonathan Taylor gets the early touchdown here.

Jared Dubin
December 28, 2025, 6:39 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 1:39 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Fake tush push!

Late 1Q: Browns 10, Steelers 0

The Steelers have done a bunch of the tight-end tush push stuff this season, and here they faked it in favor of an outside run. Pretty slick.

Jared Dubin
December 28, 2025, 6:35 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 1:35 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Harold Fannin Jr. does it again

Late 1Q: Browns 10, Steelers 0

Shedeur Sanders and Fannin are developing a really nice connection. They've hooked up on several deep plays and touchdowns over the last several weeks that Sanders has been under center. 

Jared Dubin
December 28, 2025, 6:24 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 1:24 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bucs looking to keep the pressure on

Mid 1Q: Buccaneers 7, Dolphins 0

Tampa went on a 14-play scoring drive to take the lead against Miami in a game the Bucs probably need to have to keep their playoff hopes alive. (If they lose and the Panthers win, Carolina wins the division.) It's Baker Mayfield finding Chris Godwin for the early score.

Jared Dubin
December 28, 2025, 6:19 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 1:19 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Ja'Marr Chase finally gets into the end zone

Early 1Q: Bengals 7, Cardinals 0

Chase said earlier this week that he was looking forward to scoring a touchdown again after he hadn't scored since October. Well, it did not take long for him to snap that streak, as he hit pay dirt on the opening drive of the game for the Bengals.

Jared Dubin
December 28, 2025, 6:13 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 1:13 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Drake Maye's MVP push continues

Early 1Q: Patriots 7, Jets 0

Maye is second to Matthew Stafford in MVP odds at DraftKings. He threw for 27 yards and a touchdown on New England's opening drive as he continues to make his push for the trophy.

Jared Dubin
December 28, 2025, 6:09 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 1:09 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Seahawks inactives

Jared Dubin
December 28, 2025, 4:40 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 11:40 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Saints inactives

Jared Dubin
December 28, 2025, 4:39 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 11:39 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Panthers inactives

Tetairoa McMillan is in despite being added to the injury report this morning with an illness.

Jared Dubin
December 28, 2025, 4:39 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 11:39 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers inactives

T.J. Watt is out, as expected.

Jared Dubin
December 28, 2025, 4:39 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 11:39 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Titans inactives

Jared Dubin
December 28, 2025, 4:37 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 11:37 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Patriots inactives

TreVeyon Henderson and Demario Douglas are in. Kayshon Boutte is out.

Jared Dubin
December 28, 2025, 4:37 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 11:37 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Colts inactives

Tanor Bortolini is out.

Jared Dubin
December 28, 2025, 4:37 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 11:37 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bengals inactives

Jared Dubin
December 28, 2025, 4:36 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 11:36 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jets inactives

Jared Dubin
December 28, 2025, 4:36 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 11:36 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jaguars inactives

No Bhaysul Tuten, as expected.

Jared Dubin
December 28, 2025, 4:36 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 11:36 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Cardinals inactives

Budda Baker is out. Marvin Harrison Jr. is in.

Jared Dubin
December 28, 2025, 4:35 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 11:35 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Dolphins inactives

No Minkah Fitzpatrick or Aaron Brewer.

Jared Dubin
December 28, 2025, 4:35 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 11:35 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Browns inactives

Harold Fannin is a go despite his groin injury.

Jared Dubin
December 28, 2025, 4:35 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 11:35 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Buccaneers inactives

Tristan Wirfs is out, as expected.

Jared Dubin
December 28, 2025, 4:34 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 11:34 am EST
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Trevor Lawrence Is The Real Deal Start Of The Week

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    NFL Today+ FanDuel Parlay Pick: NFL Week 17

  • Image thumbnail
    2:38

    Week 17 Highlights: Ravens at Packers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Examining the Road Ahead for The Packers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    Packers Run in to Deep Trouble Attempting to Tackle Derrick Henry

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    Derrick Henry Puts the Ravens on His Back to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    Impact Of NFC North Title For Bears In Year 1 Of Ben Johnson

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Confidence Level In Steelers To Wrap Up AFC North

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Texans Sound Off After Clinching Playoff Berth

  • Image thumbnail
    2:47

    Week 17 On-Site Preview: Giants at Raiders

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    Belfor Player of the Game: Derek Barnett, Jayden Higgins

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    Bryant McFadden: 'By Default I Have Concerns With The Chargers'

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    Justin Herbert's Efforts Alone Might Not Be Enough to Get Chargers Through the Playoffs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    Texans' Offense Finally Steps up to Compliment Defense, but Not in All 4 Quarters

  • Image thumbnail
    2:42

    Week 17 On-Site Preview: Seahawks at Panthers

  • Image thumbnail
    2:09

    Week 17 Highlights: Texans at Chargers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    BREAKING: DE Maxx Crosby to Undergo Season-Ending Knee Surgery

  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    Ravens Put Playoff Berth On The Line With Snoop Huntley

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Teams Eyeing Malik Willis In Free Agency

  • Image thumbnail
    0:16

    Unexpected twist in Steelers-Browns: Rookie TE Harold Fannin Jr. makes falling catch for TD from Shedeur Sanders

  • Image thumbnail
    0:17

    Sack, strip and score: Saints' Chase Young does it all on one play against Titans rookie QB Cam Ward

  • Image thumbnail
    0:25

    'Gettin' Chiggy with it:' Titans TE Chig Okonkwo dodges Saints tacklers on must-see TD catch and run

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    MUST-SEE: Christian Pulisic in right spot to score off set piece for AC Milan

  • Image thumbnail
    1:40

    Harbaugh & Henry Sound Off After Keeping Playoff Hopes Alive

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Penn State interim coach Terry Smith: 'It's been a great ride'

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    NFL Week 17: Bears at 49ers Pick To Win

  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Should Dabo Swinney Hit Transfer Portal For New QB?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    Chelsea vs. Aston Villa: Premier League Match Highlights (12/27) - Scoreline

  • Image thumbnail
    2:15

    CFP QB Matchup Between Miami And Ohio State

See All NFL Videos