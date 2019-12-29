NFL Week 17 playoff picture, standings update: Patriots gag away first-round bye with Dolphins loss

You wanna get nuts? Let's get nuts! Week 17 started off in wild fashion with a massive shift in the AFC, thanks in large part to the Miami Dolphins doing the unthinkable and beating the Patriots in New England. The result might completely change what happens in the postseason this year, with the Pats now forced to host a wild-card game instead of getting a bye.

Kansas City never could have imagined this scenario: the odds of them winning and the Pats losing were very slim. We're talking Bill Belichick and Tom Brady at home against a Dolphins team many people thought were tanking to start the season. But now the Dolphins have hope and the Chiefs should feel like they stole a playoff win. They were roughly 7-1 to win the Super Bowl before this game, those odds should drop dramatically knowing Kansas City simply needs to win two playoff games, one at home, to get to the Super Bowl.

It's really hard to overstate the importance of these two outcomes. Before Week 17, the Pats had a 26 percent chance of winning the AFC according to SportsLine simulations. Now they have just a 13 percent chance. The Chiefs jumped from 16 percent to 30 percent. It's a massive, season-altering swing of events.

On the NFC side of things, the Packers mounted a furious comeback to secure a bye.

AFC: Who's in

The Ravens are sitting their starters against the Steelers when they play on Sunday afternoon.

The Chiefs beat the Chargers and watched, stunned, as it was revealed the Patriots had lost to the Dolphins. The victory is enormous for the Chiefs: it means they will not play on Wild Card Weekend and it means if someone can upset the Ravens, they could end up hosting the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs had to have come in thinking they would end up as the No. 3 seed at absolute best.

The Patriots ... LOST TO THE DOLPHINS. Unbelievable. That's an utterly disastrous loss for New England, because the Pats will now not have a bye and will be playing on Wild Card Weekend. New England, with the loss, needs to win three times to get to the Super Bowl, something they have not done in quite a while. Their first chance will come against either the Titans, Raiders or Steelers next weekend.

The Texans are sitting most of their starters and playing the Titans on Sunday afternoon.

The Bills were locked into the No. 5 seed no matter what happened on Sunday, rendering their Week 17 game against the Jets meaningless. If you were forced to watch one minute of it, I am so sorry.

6. Tennessee Titans (8-7)

The Titans are playing the Texans on Sunday afternoon.

AFC: Who's out

7. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7): The Steelers are playing the Ravens on Sunday afternoon and need to win and have the Titans lose to get in the playoffs.

8. Oakland Raiders (7-8): The Raiders are playing the Broncos on Sunday afternoon. They need to win and have the Colts, Texans and Ravens all win to get in the playoffs.

Who's eliminated

9. Indianapolis Colts (7-8)

10. New York Jets (7-9)

11. Denver Broncos (6-9)

12. Cleveland Browns (6-10)

13. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-10)

14. Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)

15. Miami Dolphins (5-11)

16. Cincinnati Bengals (2-14)

NFC: Who's in

The Packers looked lethargic all day long and then all of a sudden decided to steal a win from the Lions. In doing so, Green Bay secured at minimum a first-round bye. If the 49ers win, Green Bay will be the No. 2 seed, whereas if the Seahawks win, the Packers will be the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The Saints annihilated the Panthers on Sunday afternoon and now have to wait to see what the Seahawks and 49ers do. If the Seahawks win, the Saints will get the No. 2 seed. If the 49ers win, the Saints will fall to the No. 3 seed.

The 49ers play the Seahawks on Sunday night. If they win they'll be the No. 1 seed. If they lose, they'll be the No. 5 seed.

The Eagles are playing the Giants on Sunday afternoon. If they win, they'll be the No. 4 seed and NFC East champion. If they lose, their fate will be decided by what the Cowboys do: a Cowboys loss and the Eagles are in, a Cowboys win and the Eagles are out.

The Seahawks play the 49ers on Sunday night. If they win they are the No. 3 seed. If they lose they are the No. 5 seed.

The Vikings played their backups and nearly messed around and beat the Bears. It didn't matter though -- once Minnesota lost to the Packers last Monday, they were relegated to no better than the No. 6 seed.

NFC: Who's out

9. Dallas Cowboys (7-8): The Cowboys are playing the Redskins. Win and get an Eagles loss and they're in the playoffs. Lose or have the Eagles win and they're eliminated.

Who's eliminated

7. Los Angeles Rams (8-7)

8. Chicago Bears (8-8)

10. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9)

12. Arizona Cardinals (5-9-1)

13. Carolina Panthers (5-11)

14. New York Giants (4-11)

15. Detroit Lions (3-12-1)

16. Washington Redskins (3-12)





