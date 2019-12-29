NFL Week 17 Playoff Standings, Scenarios: How Raiders can make playoffs, every possible seeding outcome

We have one week left in the 2019 NFL season, which is kind of sad and terrifying. But it also means a lot more clarity on what could happen with the full NFL playoff seeding.

There's still plenty that can shake out, particularly when it comes to the NFC, where the Seahawks-49ers Sunday night matchup will determine a lot of what is going down with the various seeds on that side of the bracket.

Also, the Raiders -- the Raiders!! - are still alive for the playoffs, needing a four-team parlay to make it to the postseason. Full details below.

AFC Playoffs

Clinched playoff spot? Yes

Division winner? Yes

No. 1 AFC seed: CLINCHED. The Ravens clinched the top overall seed in the AFC with a victory over the Browns on Sunday.

New England Patriots (12-3)

Clinched playoff spot? Yes

Division winner? Yes

No. 2 AFC seed: The Patriots can clinch a No. 2 seed Sunday if the Chiefs lose/tie vs. Chicago. More realistically, they would secure the No. 2 AFC seed with a win over the Dolphins in Week 17. As Bill Belichick noted, that is "a playoff game." This is the most likely landing spot for the Patriots. New England wants/needs it badly.

No. 3 AFC seed: The hellscape for Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. If they lose to the Dolphins in Week 17 and the Chiefs win out, the Patriots would fall to the No. 3 seed by virtue of their head-to-head tiebreaker loss to Kansas City. They cannot fall further than No. 3.

Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)

Clinched playoff spot? Yes

Division winner? Yes

No. 2 AFC seed: The Chiefs need to win at home against the Chargers and have the Patriots lose to the Dolphins in Week 17. The Chiefs would land the No. 2 spot and a first-round bye thanks to their head-to-head tiebreaker over New England.

No. 3 AFC seed: The Chiefs throttled the Bears on Sunday -- if they beat the Chargers at home as big favorites and the Pats also win the Chiefs will be the No. 3 seed.

No. 4 AFC seed: The lowest the Chiefs can finish as AFC West winners. If the Texans beat the Titans in Week 17 and the Chiefs lose to the Chargers, the Chiefs would be the No. 4 seed because Houston has the head-to-head tiebreaker over KC.

Houston Texans (10-5)

Clinched playoff spot? Yes

Division winner? Yes

No. 3 AFC seed: If the Chiefs lose to the Chargers and the Texans beat the Titans in Week 17, Houston would get the No. 3 seed by virtue of its head-to-head win over Kansas City.

No. 4 AFC seed: The Texans can't catch the Patriots for the No. 2 seed, and if the Chiefs win out, Houston will be relegated to the No. 4 seed.

Buffalo Bills (10-5)

Clinched playoff spot? Yes

Division winner? No

No. 5 AFC seed: The Bills are locked into the fifth seed with the Steelers and Titans losing in Week 16.

Tennessee Titans (8-7)

Clinched playoff spot? No

Division winner? No (Eliminated from division title)

No. 6 AFC seed: The Titans are the CURRENT No. 6 seed based on their strength of victory (.444) which beats out the Steelers' strength of victory (.305). If Tennessee wins on Sunday against the Texans, the Titans would clinch the No. 6 seed. If the Titans lose and the Steelers lose, the Titans would still be in ... UNLESS the Raiders and Colts win, in which case the Raiders would actually make the playoffs as the No. 6 seed in the AFC.

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7)

Clinched playoff spot? No

Division winner? No (Eliminated from division title)

No. 6 AFC seed: The Steelers loss to the Jets knocked them out of the playoffs for now. If Pittsburgh beats the Ravens (and Baltimore will likely rest its starters) and the Titans lose to the Texans, Pittsburgh would make the playoffs as the sixth seed.

Clinched playoff spot? No

Division winner? No (Eliminated from division title)

No. 6 AFC seed: The Raiders have a parlay they need to hit to make the playoffs. First, they need to win in Week 17. Then they need the Titans and Steelers to both lose. Finally, they need Colts to beat the Jaguars. If those four outcomes happen, the Raiders will make the playoffs. It's WILD to think about.

NFC Playoffs

San Francisco 49ers (12-3)

Clinched playoff spot? Yes

Division winner? No (Week 17 is a division title game).

The 49ers will likely either be the No. 1 seed or the No. 5 seed -- Dallas/Philly are locked into No. 4 and the Vikings are locked into No. 6 -- barring a Sunday night tie. It's unlikely Pete Carroll would play for a tie as it would concede the division, but it is a possibility.

No. 1 NFC seed: If the 49ers beat the Seahawks they will be the No. 1 seed in the NFC. If the 49ers TIE and BOTH the Saints/Packers lose, San Francisco would also be the No. 1 seed.

No. 2 NFC seed: If the 49ers and Seahawks TIE and one of the Saints/Packers lose, San Francisco would be the No. 2 seed.

No. 3 NFC seed: If the 49ers and Seahawks TIE and both the Saints/Packers win, San Francisco would be the No. 3 seed.

No. 5 NFC seed: The 49ers will either be the No. 1 seed or the fifth seed. If they lose to Seattle, the 49ers will be a wild card team.

Green Bay Packers (12-3)

Clinched playoff spot? Yes

Division winner? Yes

No. 1 NFC seed: If the Packers win and the Seahawks win, Green Bay will be the No. 1 seed regardless of what the Saints do. Green Bay has a conference record tiebreaker over New Orleans. If the Saints and 49ers both lose, Green Bay would be the top seed regardless of what it does. If the Packers tie the Lions AND the 49ers lose AND the Saints lose OR tie, Green Bay would be the top seed.

No. 2 NFC seed: If the Packers win and the 49ers win, Green Bay will be the No. 2 seed regardless of what the Saints do because of the conference record tiebreaker. If the Saints lose and the 49ers win, Green Bay would be the No. 2 seed regardless of what it does against the Lions. There are two tie scenarios here too: 1) If the Packers tie and the 49ers lose and 2) if the Packers tie and the Saints tie, the Packers would clinch the second seed as well.

No. 3 NFC seed: If the Packers lose to the Lions and the Saints beat the Panthers, the Packers would be the No. 3 seed no matter what happens between the Seahawks and 49ers.

New Orleans Saints (12-3)

Clinched playoff spot? Yes

Division winner? Yes

No. 1 NFC seed: If the Saints win and the Packers lose OR tie AND the 49ers lose OR tie, the Saints would get the top seed. The Saints could clinch homefield throughout with a tie plus a Packers loss AND a 49ers loss.

No. 2 NFC seed: The Saints can get here with one of the 49ers and Packers losing if they win. New Orleans loses a tiebreaker to both the Packers (via conference record) and 49ers (head-to-head). If it's just the 49ers who lose and the Packers win, the Saints would default to the No. 2 seed regardless of what happens against the Panthers, because they have a tiebreaker over the Seahawks. If the Saints tie and just one of the Packers or 49ers lose, the Saints would be the No. 2 seed as well.

No. 3 NFC seed: If the Packers, Saints and 49ers win in Week 17, New Orleans will be the No. 3 seed. The Saints would also be the No. 3 seed if they lose to the Panthers in Week 17, the Packers lose to the Lions and the Seahawks win.

Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)

Clinched playoff spot? No

Division winner? No

No. 4 NFC seed: The Eagles showed up, beat the Cowboys and now have a chance to clinch the NFC East. All they need is to beat the Giants in New York on Sunday. If they lose and the Cowboys beat the Redskins, Philly is out. If they lose and the Cowboys lose, Philly is in as an 8-8 division winner.

Seattle Seahawks (11-4)

Clinched playoff spot? Yes

Division winner? No (Week 17 is a division title game).

No. 1 NFC seed: If the Seahawks, Lions and Panthers all win on Sunday, the Seahawks will be the No. 1 seed, because Seattle would hold a three-way tiebreaker victory over the Packers and Saints.

No. 2 NFC seed: If the Seahawks win, the Packers lose and the Saints win, the Seahawks would get the No. 2 seed. Seattle holds a common games tiebreaker over the Packers.

No. 3 NFC seed: If the Seahawks and Packers win, the Seahawks would be the No. 3 seed. The Saints would have a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Seahawks for the No. 2 seed if they lost to the Panthers. Obviously if the Saints and Packers both win, the Seahawks cannot be higher than the No. 3 seed.

No. 5 NFC seed: If the Seahawks lose to the 49ers, they will be the No. 5 seed.

Minnesota Vikings (10-5)

Clinched playoff spot? Yes

Division winner? No

No. 6 NFC seed: The Vikings lost to the Packers so they're locked into the No. 6 seed -- they cannot catch the Seahawks (head-to-head) or 49ers (already at 12 wins), so Minnesota will be heading to play the No. 3 seed. Could be a rematch against the Packers or a Minnesota Miracle Revenge Game.

Dallas Cowboys (7-8)

Clinched playoff spot? No

Division winner? No

No. 4 NFC seed: The Cowboys no-showing at the Eagles game means they are in deep trouble for a playoff spot. They need to win against the Redskins in Week 17 and have the Giants beat the Eagles in the final week of the season to make the playoffs.