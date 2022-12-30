For a select collection of teams vying for final playoff spots, New Year's Resolutions need to come early.

The Seahawks have to diversify the pass game, particularly if Tyler Lockett is out Sunday or not 100% when he returns to the field. In Week 16's loss to the Chiefs, Seattle's second-leading receiver in catches was running back DeeJay Dallas. He had six snags. Laquon Treadwell had three. So did tight end Colby Parkinson.

Carolina is quietly "surging" -- and in this case surging is a relative term in the NFC South -- but after losing Jaycee Horn to a broken wrist, the Panthers must do everything in their power to maintain close to the same level of stinginess they've demonstrated of late defensively ahead of a monstrous matchup with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Week 17.

The Packers don't need a life-changing resolution per se, but the run game can waver if Aaron Jones can't go against Minnesota or if the star back isn't his normal explosive self. The Vikings are decently susceptible against the run -- 16th in Football Outsiders run defense DVOA.

Tampa Bay, yikes. This club is unrecognizable from the highly efficient, big-play team it's been during the Brady era and very well could embarrassingly miss the playoffs in a collectively brutal season for all squads in the division. They've really missed ferocious pass rusher Shaq Barrett this season. The Bucs are currently 24th in defensive pressure rate.

Then there's the Colts. OK, so they've been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. I still felt compelled to include them here because they need to incorporate and stick to multiple New Year's Resolutions. No quitting in mid January. It would be subtle but beginning to evaluate future complements to Jonathan Taylor beyond Zack Moss. Indianapolis is still likely to be a run-heavy team in 2023, and to elongate Taylor's shelf life as an elite back, he can't carry the ball 300+ times every season. Just can't.

The CUT (call-up tracker) had a great Christmas weekend. Three elevations, two on the Bills -- Cole Beasley and Kingsley Jonathan -- and the Ravens called up Andy Isabella. For all of you keeping score at home, that makes for 29 call-ups heading into Week 17's Elevation Saturday.

Oh, and by the way, we're going with a full-scale "anyone is fair game regardless of NFL experience" theme at The PSPR for the rest of the regular season. Teams are taking advantage of the new, loosened practice-squad rules as they pertain to veterans. We are exercising the right to feature them, too. Boom roasted.

Remember faithful PSPR patrons, don't be shy to hit me up on Twitter @ChrisTrapasso to alert me about any PSPR members getting the glorious call this weekend.

The expanded, 16-man practice squads are about the only good thing to come out of the pandemic, and they're here to stay in the NFL. Because of this, I run the Practice Squad Power Rankings parallel to the league. I write about 16 individuals every Friday, 10 officially in the rankings and six honorable mentions.

Here's to the Practice Squad Power Rankings flourishing this season and starting to cement its legacy in the hallowed halls of the internet's football-media industry.

10. Josh Norman, CB, Panthers

In one of the latest NFL star reunion tours, Norman is back in Charlotte with the Panthers. Apparently he was working as a barista at a coffee shop last week. On Sunday he could see a lot of Mike Evans. Life comes at you at lightning-fast speeds in the NFL.

After his rise to prominence with the Panthers, Norman bounced around the league a bit, and while he has lost a step or two of explosiveness, he has always been best when he can watch the opposing quarterback and jump routes in front of him.

Breeze was a playmaker at Oregon, which led to him getting snagged in the sixth round by the Titans. He's not a slouch athletically, either. He ran 4.55 with a 38.5-inch vertical at his pro day in 2021. The Lions desperately need to play better defense to sneak into the playoffs, and star rookie safety Kerby Joseph is a little dinged entering Detroit's outing against the Bears.

8. Easop Winston Jr., WR, Seahawks

Seattle needs more weaponry on offense. Geno Smith still leads the NFL in completion percentage. The Seahawks can lean on the quick-passing game if they add more options who can get open underneath. That's precisely where Winston wins. At Washington State, he ran a litany of intricate short routes and generated separation on a regular basis.

7. Tyler Goodson, RB, Packers

When the Packers are running it well, they're very difficult to stop. Goodson was born to run in Mike LaFleur's outside zone system and has serious juice. He ran 4.42 at the combine. And Aaron Jones is injured. A.J. Dillon certainly can carry the load but Goodson is the ideal complement for Green Bay's showdown with the Vikings.

Why hasn't Doaks been elevated yet? Dameon Pierce is done for the year. Sure, Houston has veteran backs Royce Freeman and the trusty Dare Ogunbowale on the roster. Doaks has fresh legs and a lot of the same power offered by Freeman in a more explosive profile. See what you have in him, Houston. It's time.

5. Aaron Shampklin, RB, Colts

Shampklin was a late-watch draft crush for me -- he was an absolute joy to watch at Harvard. And he possesses legitimate NFL running back athleticism. He ran 4.48 with a 121-inch broad jump and three-cone under 7.00 seconds. Indianapolis is set to enter complete rebuild mode offensively, and the Colts have to see if Shampklin should be part of the future in the backfield. I think he can be.

Harris hasn't been able to rekindle the magic of his 2019 campaign. But playing behind the Eagles' studly defensive front could directly lead to him tapping into his previous opportunistic ways. Plus, having two veteran corners on either side of him -- Darius Slay and James Bradberry -- will allow Harris to play more freely.

3. Cole Beasley, WR, Bills

Clearly the Bills want to take it somewhat slowly with Beasley, who had just one catch and was barely on the field for Buffalo in Week 15's classic against the Dolphins or in Week 16 against the Bears. Beasley won't be running routes in the exact same offense or under the exact same offensive coordinator during his first stay with the Bills, current OC Ken Dorsey joined Buffalo's organization in 2019, the same year Beasley did.

The Giants got past the Commanders a week ago, meaning they are very much in playoff contention. But they're banged up at guard, with Shane Lemieux and rookie Joshua Ezeudu out for the foreseeable future. Kindley has started games in the NFL and packs a powerful punch at the point of attack.

1. Ifeadi Odenigbo, EDGE, Buccaneers

Odenigbo was mysteriously released by the Colts after their legendary collapse against the Vikings, and he somehow cleared waivers. Tampa Bay smartly added him as a free agent because its pass rush needs depth. Odenigbo has hardly gotten a fair shot in the NFL -- he has almost always been relegated to a part-time role -- but has been productive! He created a pressure on 12.5% of his 144 rushes in Indianapolis this season.

Honorable mention



Tevin Coleman, RB, 49ers

Coleman feels like that late-season call-up who could turn in a quality performance for Kyle Shanahan. In his prime, Coleman was best as a one-cut run, and that's all he'd need to be in San Francisco's zone-blocking scheme.

Prince Emili, DT, Saints

Earlier this season, while with the Bills, Emili had a key tipped pass that led to a Jordan Poyer interception in Buffalo's huge comeback win over the Ravens. The Penn grad is a twitchy up-the-field, no-hesitation rusher -- the exact type of player New Orleans could use on its defense right now.

Matt Hankins, CB, Falcons

Hankins didn't test through the roof at the Iowa Pro Day. Far from it. But this is your classic Hawkeyes secondary member. Super instinctive, well-coached in college, and despite his lacking athleticism, always around the football. In his final three seasons at Iowa -- six interceptions and 21 pass breakups. It's time Hankins gets an opportunity in Atlanta.

Jaquarii Roberson, WR, Rams

The Rams are essentially fielding a practice squad on offense right now -- plus Baker Mayfield! -- so why not see what you have for the future in Roberson? It's that's time. And, no, he's not related to Reggie above. Fun coincidence, though. Roberson was a productive weapon at Wake Forest the past two seasons with 133 catches and over 2,000 yards.

Deven Thompkins, WR, Buccaneers

Thompkins had five catches for 53 yards -- including two contested-catch wins! -- during the 2022 preseason. He's also a Brady-type, too, in that he was a 0-star recruit when he joined the Utah State program in 2018. Brady loves an underdog's underdog, and that's precisely what Thompkins is. Lastly, Tampa Bay could use more juice at receiver, especially given how pedestrian the offense has been. He has 4.44 speed, had a 38.5-inch vertical and a 132-inch broad jump at his pro day.

Jaret Patterson, RB, Commanders

No idea is a bad idea when it comes to how to fix the run game. Now, of course, a running back himself cannot single-handedly fix an NFL team's rushing attack. But it won't hurt to incorporate the small, ultra-shifty Patterson into this offense. The Commanders are right in the thick of it in the NFC wild-card race.