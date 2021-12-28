In recent years, the end of the NFL season typically means trimming the fat and narrowing the list in our Rookie Power Rankings to spotlight individual achievements. However, this particular rookie class has not only delivered some players who could be regarded among the best at their respective positions, but it has also provided a lot of depth. As the season draws to a close, a few players are charging towards inclusion on the final list.
Vikings offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw became the starter in Week 6 after missing all of training camp with an injury. He has carried over the calm nature that he showed in college while building confidence with each passing week. Saints linebacker Pete Werner played a significant amount of snaps early in the season but was relegated to a reserve role when Demario Davis, Zack Baun and Kwon Alexander all became healthy. Those players will have a difficult time holding off Werner for more playing time based on how he has performed when given the opportunity. The Ohio State rookie showed range and an ability to get off blocks to make the tackle as a starter on Monday night against the Dolphins.
We will be tracking rookie performers each week and identifying those who stood out. These rankings are not based on statistical performance but rather overall play. Without further ado, the cumulative regular-season rookie rankings as we head into Week 17:
|1
Creed Humphrey Kansas City Chiefs C
|On the day, Kansas City was not gashing Pittsburgh in the ground game, but it felt like the success they did have was coming between the tackles. As a lineman, Humphrey will not win Offensive Rookie of the Year, but he should be in the conversation.
|2
Micah Parsons Dallas Cowboys OLB
|Parsons played just 21 snaps in Dallas' trouncing of Washington. The score was 42-7 in the first half but his impact was felt with pressure created inside and around the corner.
|3
Jaylen Waddle Miami Dolphins WR
|Waddle had 10 receptions in Monday night's win over the Saints. He is closing in on Anquan Boldin's rookie record for receptions, as he's six behind Boldin with two games to play. It would actually be quite surprising if he was not holding the record by season's end. Waddle also showed a lot of hustle on a fumble in the backfield.
|4
Ja'Marr Chase Cincinnati Bengals WR
|Baltimore's secondary has been decimated this season and the Bengals used that to their advantage. Joe Burrow had an LSU-like statistical day and Chase had his first 100 yard receiving game since October. He was winning underneath and creating yards after the catch, but he was also making plays downfield along the boundary.
|5
DeVonta Smith Philadelphia Eagles WR
|Smith has done a good job of working open on the quarterback scramble drill. I've seen replays of his touchdown reception a few times and still have no idea how he was able to get his feet down inbounds. The Alabama product has still not displayed his full potential and that has to be exciting for Eagles fans.
|6
Rashawn Slater Los Angeles Chargers OT
|Slater's play has shown a few imperfections over the past month but that was to be expected. It was unrealistic to expect a rookie to sustain his level of play over the duration of the season. It is a grind that first year, going from preparing for the NFL Draft to training camp and into the season while also dealing with COVID-19 in the middle of December.
|7
Penei Sewell Detroit Lions OT
|Sewell still has some issues with anchoring and adjusting his body weight once engaged, but his athleticism is off the charts. He is quick into space and able to make plays that others are not able to.
|8
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Cleveland Browns OLB
|Owusu-Koramoah plays with reckless abandon. He will attack gaps and blow up lead blocks but he is perfectly capable of dropping into coverage and making a play in space as well. To no one's surprise, Cleveland landed a steal in the second round.
|9
Mac Jones New England Patriots QB
|Jones missed some wide open receivers against Buffalo and got away with a few would-be interceptions. He has had relatively few poor games this season but this was certainly one of them.
|10
Kyle Pitts Atlanta Falcons TE
|Pitts softly snatches passes out of the air before creating yards after contact for himself. His fluid motion in open space makes it difficult for smaller defenders to bring him down.
|11
Nate Hobbs Las Vegas Raiders CB
|Hobbs has only played six snaps over the past two weeks. He tested positive for COVID-19 in Week 15. The Raiders rookie has shown an ability to make plays in coverage while also playing down in the box over the course of the season. If there are any lingering effects over the final few weeks, it is reasonable to suggest that he might slip off this list as others begin to ascend.
|12
Jevon Holland Miami Dolphins FS
|Holland plays a lot of single high coverage in Miami's defense so there are fewer plays in which he is involved. When given the opportunity, he has consistently made the play whether it is a tackle in open space or blitzing off the edge.
|13
Trey Smith Kansas City Chiefs OG
|Smith was pulling and making plays in space in this one. When disengaged, both rookies along that offense line do a great job of looking for work.
|14
Samuel Cosmi Washington Football Team OT
|Cosmi missed an extended period of time but, when on the field, he has been fantastic. His upside is that of one of the better right tackles in the NFL.
|15
Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions WR
|Through Week 13, St. Brown had zero games with eight receptions or more. Since Week 13, he has emerged as Jared Goff's favorite target, topping eight receptions in each of his past four games. He has touchdowns in three of those four games.
