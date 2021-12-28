In recent years, the end of the NFL season typically means trimming the fat and narrowing the list in our Rookie Power Rankings to spotlight individual achievements. However, this particular rookie class has not only delivered some players who could be regarded among the best at their respective positions, but it has also provided a lot of depth. As the season draws to a close, a few players are charging towards inclusion on the final list.

Vikings offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw became the starter in Week 6 after missing all of training camp with an injury. He has carried over the calm nature that he showed in college while building confidence with each passing week. Saints linebacker Pete Werner played a significant amount of snaps early in the season but was relegated to a reserve role when Demario Davis, Zack Baun and Kwon Alexander all became healthy. Those players will have a difficult time holding off Werner for more playing time based on how he has performed when given the opportunity. The Ohio State rookie showed range and an ability to get off blocks to make the tackle as a starter on Monday night against the Dolphins.

We will be tracking rookie performers each week and identifying those who stood out. These rankings are not based on statistical performance but rather overall play. Without further ado, the cumulative regular-season rookie rankings as we head into Week 17:

2021 NFL jerseys now available

The new NFL season is here! Win or lose, you can shop jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more to support your favorite team. Shop here and show your colors.



We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

