NFL Week 17 scores, AFC playoff race: Live updates on Ravens, Titans, Chargers, Bills

Four teams, two wild-card spots, and 60 minutes of football to decide it all

It's Week 17 and two wild-card spots remain for four AFC teams that will duke it out during the 4:25 p.m. ET slate of games. As it stands, the Patriots and Steelers have first-round byes, and the Jaguars and Chiefs have won their respective divisions. 

Here's a quick rundown of the matchups that matter and what has to happen to determine the final two playoff teams:

  • Bengals vs. Ravens. If Baltimore wins, they're in. It's as simple as that.
  • Jaguars vs. Titans. Just like Baltimore, if Tennessee wins, they're in. And not only that, a win may be the only thing saving coach Mike Mularkey's job.
  • Raiders vs. Chargers. If Los Angeles beats Oakland, Tennessee loses and Baltimore wins or Buffalo loses, then the Chargers are playoff bound.
  • Bills vs. Dolphins. Buffalo needs to win and they need either a Baltimore loss or the Chargers and Titans to both lose. Making the odds longer: The Chargers also hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bills.

We're following all the ebbs and flows of the AFC playoff race below. If you want to track the other side of the ledger and see how the Seahawks, Falcons, Panthers and Saints are doing, click here.

