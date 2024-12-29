NFL Week 17 scores, highlights, analysis: Dolphins, Bengals keep playoff hopes alive; Baker Mayfield brilliant

NFL Week 17 is just about in the books. The New York Giants made their path to the No. 1 overall pick almost impossible with an upset victory over the Indianapolis Colts that featured 78 points scored between two backup quarterbacks. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Eagles blew out the rival Dallas Cowboys by 34 points with a third-string quarterback, and Baker Mayfield threw five touchdowns compared to five incompletions in a win over the Carolina Panthers.

In the 4 p.m. slate, former Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyler Huntley led the Miami Dolphins to a 20-3 victory over his former team, while the Minnesota Vikings held off Jordan Love's Green Bay Packers, 27-25. This outcome was important because it means the Week 18 showdown between the Vikings and Detroit Lions will be for the NFC North crown AND the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Below, you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happened in the NFL in Week 16. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we covered it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

All game times ET

Week 17 schedule

Wednesday

Chiefs 29, Steelers (Takeaways)

Ravens 31, Texans 2 (Takeaways)

Thursday

Seahawks 6, Bears 3 (Takeaways)

Saturday

Chargers 40, Patriots 7 (Takeaways)

Bengals 30, Broncos 24 (OT) (Takeaways)

Rams 13, Cardinals 9 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Buccaneers 48, Panthers 14 (Takeaways)

Eagles 41, Cowboys 7 (Takeaways)

Vikings 27, Packers 25 (Recap)

Bills 40, Jets 14 (Recap)

Giants 45, Colts 33 (Recap)

Raiders 25, Saints 10 (Recap)

Jaguars 20, Titans 13 (Recap)

Dolphins 20, Browns 3 (Recap)

Falcons at Commanders, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Lions at 49ers, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)