NFL Week 17 scores, highlights, analysis: Dolphins, Bengals keep playoff hopes alive; Baker Mayfield brilliant

NFL Week 17 is just about in the books. The New York Giants made their path to the No. 1 overall pick almost impossible with an upset victory over the Indianapolis Colts that featured 78 points scored between two backup quarterbacks. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Eagles blew out the rival Dallas Cowboys by 34 points with a third-string quarterback, and Baker Mayfield threw five touchdowns compared to five incompletions in a win over the Carolina Panthers.

In the 4 p.m. slate, former Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyler Huntley led the Miami Dolphins to a 20-3 victory over his former team, while the Minnesota Vikings held off Jordan Love's Green Bay Packers, 27-25. This outcome was important because it means the Week 18 showdown between the Vikings and Detroit Lions will be for the NFC North crown AND the No. 1 seed in the NFC. 

All game times ET

Week 17 schedule

Wednesday

Chiefs 29, Steelers (Takeaways)
Ravens 31, Texans 2 (Takeaways)

Thursday

Seahawks 6, Bears 3 (Takeaways)

Saturday

Chargers 40, Patriots 7 (Takeaways)
Bengals 30, Broncos 24 (OT) (Takeaways)
Rams 13, Cardinals 9 (Takeaways)

Sunday 

Buccaneers 48, Panthers 14 (Takeaways)
Eagles 41, Cowboys 7 (Takeaways
Vikings 27, Packers 25 (Recap)
Bills 40, Jets 14 (Recap
Giants 45, Colts 33 (Recap
Raiders 25, Saints 10 (Recap
Jaguars 20, Titans 13 (Recap
Dolphins 20, Browns 3 (Recap)
Falcons at Commanders, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Lions at 49ers, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)

Vikings pick up two first downs, run out clock on Packers

The Vikings sweep the season series with the Packers despite Green Bay's 15-point fourth quarter, winning 27-25. Sam Darnold threw for a career-high 377 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. 

This sets up a Week 18 showdown vs. the Detroit Lions for the NFC North AND the NFC's No. 1 seed. Who will acquire that valuable first-round bye? 

Jordan Dajani
December 30, 2024, 12:26 AM
Dec. 29, 2024, 7:26 pm EST
 
Packers come within two points after Malik Heath TD!

We have a game! The Packers have now put together two straight, nine-play TD drives after the Vikings missed a field goal and went three-and-out. It's 27-25 Vikings with 2:18 remaining in the fourth quarter. Packers have three timeouts remaining. 

Jordan Dajani
December 30, 2024, 12:18 AM
Dec. 29, 2024, 7:18 pm EST
 
Packers cut lead to 9 with Emanuel Wilson TD and two-point conversion

Green Bay just put together its most successful drive of the game, going 67 yards on nine plays. Emanuel Wilson finds the end zone, and a Romeo Doubs two-point conversion trims the deficit to nine points with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. 

Jordan Dajani
December 30, 2024, 12:08 AM
Dec. 29, 2024, 7:08 pm EST
 
Dolphins put away Browns with Jonnu Smith TD

Jonnu Smith is having a career year with Miami, and his seventh receiving TD of the year puts away Cleveland in Week 17

Jordan Dajani
December 30, 2024, 12:03 AM
Dec. 29, 2024, 7:03 pm EST
 
Justin Jefferson breaks loose for 37

Justin Jefferson caught just two passes in the first half, but he's found his groove in the third and fourth quarters. Jefferson now leads Minnesota with 83 yards on seven receptions thanks to this massive gain. 

Jordan Dajani
December 29, 2024, 11:50 PM
Dec. 29, 2024, 6:50 pm EST
 
Vikings defense gets the third-down sack

This Vikings defense is ferocious! Green Bay has just 137 yards of total offense!!!!!!!!!

Jordan Dajani
December 29, 2024, 11:47 PM
Dec. 29, 2024, 6:47 pm EST
 
Dolphins defense stands tall on fourth-and-goal

We've seen a couple of impressive fourth-down stands in this matchup. Jalen Ramsey just denied DTR and Jerry Jeudy in the end zone on fourth-and-goal to preserve Miami's double-digit lead. 

Rain and wind are certainly affecting this matchup.  

Jordan Dajani
December 29, 2024, 11:39 PM
Dec. 29, 2024, 6:39 pm EST
 
Vikings respond to Packers TD with TD of their own

Right after Green Bay trimmed the deficit to 10 points, the Vikings went 70 yards down the field on eight plays, and Cam Akers scored on second-and-goal with a catch off a screen pass. Vikings back in control.

Green Bay needs more from Jordan Love, who has just 59 yards passing so far! 

Jordan Dajani
December 29, 2024, 11:37 PM
Dec. 29, 2024, 6:37 pm EST
 
Packers pick off Darnold, Josh Jacobs trims deficit to 10

The Packers have halted the Vikings' momentum, as Darnold was picked off throwing into double coverage. 

Jordan Love and Co. then went 16 yards on four plays, and Josh Jacobs punched in Green Bay's first TD of the game. It was Jacobs' seventh-straight game with a rushing TD. 

MIN 20 GB 10
4:47 remaining in the third quarter

Jordan Dajani
December 29, 2024, 11:28 PM
Dec. 29, 2024, 6:28 pm EST
 
Vikings go up 17 with Jordan Addison TD

The Vikings are dominating the Packers, as Minnesota opened up the second half with a 9-play, 70-yard TD drive that was capped by an incredible Jordan Addison TD.

Check out the route by the second-year pass-catcher, and how Sam Darnold manipulated the defense with his eyes. 

Jordan Dajani
December 29, 2024, 11:20 PM
Dec. 29, 2024, 6:20 pm EST
 
Tyler Huntley TD puts Dolphins up by 10

The first TD of the day in Dolphins-Browns came via former Browns QB Tyler Huntley! Big drive by Miami to begin the second half. Dolphins now up 13-3.

Jordan Dajani
December 29, 2024, 10:54 PM
Dec. 29, 2024, 5:54 pm EST
 
Vikings lead 13-3 at halftime

Many believed the Vikings were on upset alert in Week 17, but they have looked like the better team through two quarters. Sam Darnold completed 17 of 22 passes for 184 yards and one touchdown, while Jalen Nailor and T.J. Hockenson are already both over 50 yards receiving. Jordan Love on the other hand has completed 7 of 12 passes for just 45 yards. 

Jordan Dajani
December 29, 2024, 10:49 PM
Dec. 29, 2024, 5:49 pm EST
 
Dolphins convert on 39-yard FG right before halftime

Not many points are being scored in this battle of backup QBs, but a Malik Washington catch on second-and-3 with 16 seconds remaining helped set up a Dolphins FG to steal the lead right before the halftime break. 

Jordan Dajani
December 29, 2024, 10:31 PM
Dec. 29, 2024, 5:31 pm EST
 
Tyrel Dodson picks off DTR

Dodson got the best of Dorian Thompson-Robinson on this play. Unfortunately, the linebacker decided to take off his helmet in celebration, which cost Miami 15 yards. The Dolphins ended up doing nothing with the turnover.

Jordan Dajani
December 29, 2024, 10:18 PM
Dec. 29, 2024, 5:18 pm EST
 
Vikings score first TD of game with Jalen Nailor bomb

Nailor had caught just one touchdown in his NFL career entering 2024. He now has six on the season. Sometimes being the WR3 is fun because you can get such nice looks downfield! 

Jordan Dajani
December 29, 2024, 10:16 PM
Dec. 29, 2024, 5:16 pm EST
 
Josh Jacobs fumbles on Packers' opening possession

This was not the start the Packers envisioned. As Green Bay crossed midfield, Josh Jacobs coughed up the rock! Vikings take over at their own 38-yard line. 

 
Dolphins strike first vs. Browns with wacky FG

Bills clinch No. 2 seed in the AFC

Buffalo has clinched the No. 2 seed in the AFC with its 40-14 win over the New York Jets. The Bills defense shined, as Aaron Rodgers threw for just 112 yards and two interceptions before being sat down for Tyrod Taylor. 

Josh Allen threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns, and also rushed for a score. Buffalo needed just 349 yards of total offense to drop 40 points. 

 
Drew Lock scores his FIFTH TD

The Giants are avoiding Shedeur Sanders like the plague. Drew Lock leads a game-sealing drive, and runs in the TD himself. His fifth of the game. 

 
The Tampa Bay Duck saga

 
Aidan O'Connell with incredible TD pass to Tre Tucker

The Raiders are now up double digits on the Saints in New Orleans thanks to this wild TD catch from Tre Tucker in the very back of the end zone. 

 
Malik Nabers goes crazy on Colts defense

After Joe Flacco hit Alec Pierce to pull the Colts within two points, Malik Nabers went scorched earth on Indy's defense for the second time today! 

A 60-yard TD where the rookie broke two tackles, then just out-ran everybody

 
Saquon becomes the ninth NFL RB to cross 2,000 rushing yards in a season

An absolutely incredible season for Saquon Barkley the Eagle. 

 
Keon Coleman catches 50/50 ball for TD

The Bills are dominating the lowly Jets in Week 17. Josh Allen is now just throwing 50/50 balls across his body into the end zone for TDs. 

 
Brian Thomas Jr. continues incredible rookie campaign

Brian Thomas Jr. is already the best rookie WR in Jaguars franchise history, and his legend grows with another TD catch to extend Jacksonville's lead to double digits. 

 
Duck causes us to miss blocked punt

The CBS crew was getting a little bored while the Buccaneers continued their blowout of the Panthers. The TV cameras were focused on a duck of all things while Tampa Bay blocked a Carolina punt and returned it for six.

 
Tanner McKee hits A.J. Brown for the TD

No Jalen Hurts? No Kenny Pickett? No problem. After Pickett left for the locker room with an injury, Tanner McKee came in and hit A.J. Brown for a 20-yard TD. 

 
Baker Mayfield throws his fourth TD vs. Panthers

Mayfield is having a lot of fun going up against this lowly Panthers defense. He now has four passing TDs on the day. 

 
Amari Cooper insane TD catch

This is why the Bills traded for Amari Cooper! What an insane 30-yard TD grab from the veteran.

 
Christian Benford picks off Aaron Rodgers, who gets flagged for unnecessary roughness

Aaron Rodgers throws his second INT of the day, and then is flagged for hitting Christian Benford too late out of bounds! 

