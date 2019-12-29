NFL Week 17 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dolphins play spoiler against Patriots
It's the 17th NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 17.
SCHEDULE
Sunday
- Chicago Bears 21, Minnesota Vikings 19 (Recap)
- Miami Dolphins 27, New England Patriots 24 (Recap)
- New York Jets 13, Buffalo Bills 6 (Recap)
- Kansas City Chiefs 31, Los Angeles Chargers 21 (Recap)
- Atlanta Falcons 28, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 22 OT (Recap)
- Green Bay Packers 23, Detroit Lions 20 (Recap)
- New Orleans Saints 42, Carolina Panthers 10 (Recap)
- Cincinnati Bengals 33, Cleveland Browns 23 (Recap)
- Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Walk-off clincher
The Packers locked up a first-round bye by walking it off with a game-winning field goal against the Lions on Sunday.
Jameis makes history
Jameis Winston made NFL history in spectacular fashion on Sunday. As the Bucs headed to overtime with the Falcons, the QB was one interception away from becoming the first QB in history with a 30 TD/30 INT season. Then, with Tampa securing first possession in OT, Winston threw a pick-six on the very first play. It's also Winston's seventh pick-six this year -- another single-season NFL record. History...perfect history!
Dolphins play spoiler
If you thought the Patriots grabbing a must-win victory over the Dolphins on Sunday was nearly a certainty (like me!), then boy were you in for a surprise. Miami was prepared to play the role of spoiler and went into Foxborough to take a dramatic win over the Pats, scoring the game-winning touchdown with less than 30 seconds left in the game. The loss costs New England the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture.
OBJ with the sendoff
Might this be Odell Beckham's final game with the Cleveland Browns? Maybe not, but if it is he made sure to go out in style. The Browns receiver made this fantastic touchdown catch during the fourth quarter.
The Saints are ROLLING
It has not been a great day for the Panthers' defense...
Brady to ... Elandon Roberts?
The Patriots have been looking for receivers to step up all year long and perhaps they overlooked Elandon Roberts. He may be a linebacker, but he made a big play in the passing game on Sunday against the Dolphins.
Didn't hear a whistle
Damien Williams made the Chargers regret not playing until the whistle here. The Chiefs running back broke a few tackles and took advantage of a disinterested LA defense by turning on the jets and cruising to six.
Hard(to catch)man
Mecole Hardman provided us with our first great special teams highlight of the day when he took this kick return 104 yards to the house. That speed and tight work along the sideline is worth admiring.
The Jameis experience
Big yardage, touchdowns and interceptions...that's what Jameis Winston does. We've gotten all of those elements once again this Sunday and this touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman was something else.
Landry goes long
The Browns-Bengals game has been a bit of an adventure through the first half but Baker Mayfield has a couple of long TD passes, including this 56-yard connection to Jarvis Landry. Come for the catch, stay for the two Bengals defenders taking out one another to seal the touchdown.
Defensive wheels
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White got a chance to show off his wheels with an open-field sprint after recovering a fumble in the first half. It turns out he's got some jets and they carried him to a defensive TD for Tampa.
Alvin Kamara finding paydirt
Saints running back Alvin Kamara is finding the end zone early in New Orleans' finale against the Panthers on Sunday. Kamara hit paydirt twice in the first quarter.
Big Man TD!
The only thing better than a Big Man Touchdown is a Big Man Touchdown that involves the Big Man getting loose in the open field and chugging down the seam for six points. We got that gift from Atlanta Falcons tackle Ty Sambrailo on Sunday.
Baker cookin' early
Baker Mayfield and the Browns haven't had the year they expected to have but they've got a great chance to finish strong against the lowly Bengals. The Cleveland QB got off to a great start Sunday with this 46-yard bomb to Damion Ratley in the first quarter.
The race for second place
Tom Brady and the New England Patriots head into the final Sunday of the regular season sitting pretty in the AFC's No. 2 seed. They'll have a chance to lock up that spot with a win over the Dolphins in the season finale, which shouldn't be too tough of a task ... presumably. But if things go wrong ... look out, because the Chiefs and Texans are also in contention for that second spot in the playoff picture.
