NFL Week 17 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Tom Brady, Patriots look to lock up No. 2 seed

All the best highlights from Week 17 are right here

It's the 17th NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 17. 

SCHEDULE

Sunday 

The race for second place

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots head into the final Sunday of the regular season sitting pretty in the AFC's No. 2 seed. They'll have a chance to lock up that spot with a win over the Dolphins in the season finale, which shouldn't be too tough of a task ... presumably. But if things go wrong ... look out, because the Chiefs and Texans are also in contention for that second spot in the playoff picture. 

Pete Blackburn is from Boston, so there's a good chance you don't like him already. He has been a writer at CBS Sports since 2017 and usually aims to take a humorous and light-hearted approach to the often... Full Bio

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories