NFL Week 17 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Tom Brady, Patriots look to lock up No. 2 seed
All the best highlights from Week 17 are right here
It's the 17th NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 17.
SCHEDULE
Sunday
- Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (GameTracker)
- Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (GameTracker)
- New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (GameTracker)
- Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (GameTracker)
- Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals (GameTracker)
- Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
The race for second place
Tom Brady and the New England Patriots head into the final Sunday of the regular season sitting pretty in the AFC's No. 2 seed. They'll have a chance to lock up that spot with a win over the Dolphins in the season finale, which shouldn't be too tough of a task ... presumably. But if things go wrong ... look out, because the Chiefs and Texans are also in contention for that second spot in the playoff picture.
