Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season features plenty of matchups where teams are angling for a playoff spot or better draft position. With the calendar being near the end of December and Christmas spirit still hovering in the air, there's a good chance we see the elements come into play in several encounters. Here are some of the games to monitor in Week 17 regarding the weather, and those interested in NFL betting might want to take the forecast into account when placing their wagers.

The temperature is going to be in the mid 40s but there's some precipitation in the area. This game already has one of the lower totals on the board at 34.5 at DraftKings, and that could go even lower if the Steelers clinch a playoff spot ahead of this game if Baltimore loses on Saturday in Green Bay. Pittsburgh's offense will be without DK Metcalf no matter what, and playing on a sloppy field in the elements adds unnecessary complications for an offense that has to go up against Myles Garrett. Garrett is chasing the single season sacks record and has a great chance to make it happen in Week 17. For now, the SportsLine Projection Model has the Over hitting in 55% of simulations.

There's going to be precipitation at some point in this game and the temperature is going to be right around the point where rain and snow become interchangeable. A wintry mix in Buffalo is not your typical weather system, and the neither offense is going to be particularly comfortable if things get out of hand with the weather. For now, there isn't set to be much accumulation and it's possible most of the damage happens when the game is over. If the system hits during the contest though, things could become tricky for both offenses. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Over hitting in 58% of simulations.