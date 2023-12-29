We have just two weeks left of the NFL regular season before we switch into playoff mode. In these last two weeks, teams in the playoff picture are fighting for top seeding, while those in the hunt are trying to extend their season.

A few games this week could be impacted by weather, with rain, snow and freezing temperatures predicted for multiple matchups.

Here is a look at the games that could be impacted (per weather.com):

Falcons at Bears

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Weather forecast: Afternoon snow showers

Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 46 percent chance of snow

Temperature at kickoff: 34 degrees

Wind factor: 10-15 mph

Breakdown: Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke was limited in practice, so he is one to keep an eye on. The Bears are on the verge of a playoff elimination and the Falcons are as well, but in a tight race in the NFC South at 7-8, with the Buccaneers at 8-7 and the Saints at 7-8.

Patriots at Bills

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, New York

Weather forecast: Cloudy with periods of light rain and snow later in the day

Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 70 percent chance of rain

Temperature at kickoff: 38 degrees

Wind factor: 5-10 mph

Breakdown: The Patriots playoff chances are gone, but the Bills still have a chance of winning the AFC East, so they need this divisional win.

Steelers at Seahawks

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Weather forecast: Clouds early in the day, chance of rain throughout the day

Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 21 percent chance of rain

Temperature at kickoff: 49 degrees, low of 39 degrees

Wind factor: 2-4 mph

Breakdown: Mason Rudolph is expected to start at quarterback for the Steelers. The Seahawks would be the No. 7 seed if the season ended today, so they are looking to hang on to that playoff spot.

Bengals at Chiefs

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy, rain and snow possible

Chance of precipitation at kickoff: 5 percent chance of rain/snow throughout the day and night

Temperature at kickoff: 38 degrees, low of 25 degrees

Wind factor: 6-11 mph

Breakdown: The Chiefs can no longer get the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and after a big loss to the Raiders they look to bounce back. The Bengals remain in the bubble at No. 9.