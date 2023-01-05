The 2022 NFL regular season is coming to a conclusion this week, with plenty of playoff races still to be determined. There are also milestones to be attained and team accomplishments on the horizon in the final week -- some of these are buried between the playoff races and head coach firings that come shortly after the conclusion of the regular season.

Which player and team accomplishments are at stake? This week's "By The Numbers" takes a look at some of the noteworthy accomplishments.

Player accomplishments at stake in Week 18

Josh Jacobs LV • RB • #28 Att 323 Yds 1608 TD 12 FL 1

Jacobs can become the first Raiders player to win the NFL rushing title since Marcus Allen in 1985. Jacobs leads the league with 1,608 rushing yards while Nick Chubb is second with 1,448 and Derrick Henry is third with 1,429.

Jamaal Williams DET • RB • #30 Att 246 Yds 994 TD 15 FL 2

Williams is two rushing touchdowns shy of breaking Barry Snders' single-season team record. Williams has 15 rushing touchdowns on the season; Sanders finished with 16 in 1991.

Tua Tagovailoa MIA • QB • #1 CMP% 64.8 YDs 3548 TD 25 INT 8 YD/Att 8.87 Pa Rate 105.5

Tagovailoa leads the NFL with a passer rating of a 105.5. Whether Tagovailoa plays or not, he can become the first Dolphins player to lead the NFL in passer rating since Dan Marino in 1984. Patrick Mahomes is second in passer rating with a 105.2 rating and Jalen Hurts is third at 104.6.

Tom Brady TB • QB • #12 CMP% 66.6 YDs 4610 TD 24 INT 9 YD/Att 6.44

Brady is 8-8 in his 16 starts this season. A loss Sunday against the Falcons would clinch Brady's first season with a losing record (if Brady starts). The eight losses are the most Brady has had in a season.

Amon-Ra St. Brown DET • WR • #14 TAR 137 REC 100 REC YDs 1112 REC TD 6 FL 0

St. Brown has 190 receptions in his first two seasons, fourth-most in NFL history. He's seven receptions away from passing Michael Thomas and Justin Jefferson (196) for the most through a player's first two seasons.

A.J. Brown PHI • WR • #11 TAR 135 REC 84 REC YDs 1401 REC TD 11 FL 2

Brown is nine yards away from surpassing Mike Quick's Eagles' franchise record for receiving yards in a season. Quick had 1,409 yards in 1983, and Brown has 1,401 this season.

Austin Ekeler LAC • RB • #30 Att 193 Ru Yds 881 Rec Yds 686 Ru TD 13 Rec TD 5

Ekeler leads the NFL with 18 touchdowns on the season, three more than Jamaal Williams (15). If Ekeler holds onto the touchdown scoring title, he'll become the seventh player since the merger to lead the league in touchdowns in consecutive seasons.

Woolen can become the first rookie to lead the NFL in interceptions (shared or outright) since Marcus Meters in 2015. Woolen, Justin Simmons, Minkah Fitzpatrick and C.J. Gardner-Johnson are tied for the interceptions lead with six.

Tyreek Hill MIA • WR • #10 TAR 165 REC 117 REC YDs 1687 REC TD 7

Jaylen Waddle MIA • WR • #17 TAR 112 REC 70 REC YDs 1312 REC TD 8

Hill and Waddle are a combined 176 receiving yards shy of breaking the record for most by a receiver duo in a season in NFL history. Herman Moore and Brett Perriman hold the record with 3,174 for the 1995 Detroit Lions. Hill and Waddle have combined for 2,999 receiving yards.

Bosa has 17.5 sacks on the year, and is 2.5 sacks away from breaking Aldon Smith's team record (19.5 in 2012).

Team accomplishments at stake in Week 18