The final week of the 2025 NFL regular season is here, and there is plenty to be figured out. While there is just one playoff spot in each conference yet to be clinched, virtually all seeding is up for grabs. The Green Bay Packers in the NFC are the only team that is locked into their current seed.

On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will battle for the NFC South crown, and the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers will face off for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. If the 49ers win, they will hold home-field advantage through Super Bowl LX. In the AFC, the Jacksonville Jaguars look to clinch the South with a win over the Tennessee Titans, while the Denver Broncos can clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Which teams should you pick in Week 18, and which should you fade? CBS Sports writers Jordan Dajani and Jared Dubin are here to break down the biggest games of the weekend. For clarity, lines for these selections were taken on Dec. 31 over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Saturday)

Dajani (Panthers +2.5): Listen, I'm not betting my paycheck on it, but I'll take the Panthers in an upset. No, I don't view Carolina as a Super Bowl sleeper, but what reason do I have to trust the Buccaneers? I thought they would beat the Panthers in Carolina in Week 16. That didn't happen. Well, surely they could rebound and beat Quinn Ewers and the subpar Dolphins in Miami? Nope. Tampa Bay has lost seven of its last eight. Is having home-field advantage really going to save the Bucs' season? I have a hard time viewing Bryce Young as a franchise quarterback, but he's capable of some random explosions. He threw for 448 yards and three touchdowns against what was the No. 1 pass defense in the NFL earlier this season, and threw three touchdowns in an upset of the Los Angeles Rams as well. Don't forget this is also a revenge game for Dave Canales, who served as the offensive coordinator for the Bucs in 2023. I don't trust either of these teams, but I trust the Bucs less … Prediction: Panthers 24, Buccaneers 21

Dubin (Buccaneers -2.5): I'm rolling with the Buccaneers for the same reason I (mistakenly) did a few weeks ago: I trust their offense more than I do that of the Panthers. With Baker Mayfield's weapons back healthier, I think they'll be able to move the ball here. With Tampa's defense being better against the run than the pass, I still don't trust that Bryce Young can consistently do the same. … Prediction: Buccaneers 23, Panthers 20

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (Saturday)

Dajani (49ers +1.5): This matchup is not only for the NFC West crown, but also the No. 1 seed in the conference. I've been a 49ers doubter for much of the year. In fact, I still wonder if this banged-up defense can support a Super Bowl run. But Brock Purdy's offense has been the best in the NFL over the past few weeks. The last time the 49ers put up back-to-back 40-point games was in 1995! San Francisco has averaged an NFL-high 35.7 points per game during this six-game win streak, and this entire roster knows what's on the line this week. The 49ers could have home-field advantage through the Super Bowl. The Seahawks are certainly a contender and have won six straight games, but I've seen them play with their food too much … Prediction: 49ers 31, Seahawks 28

Dubin (49ers +1.5): San Francisco won this game early in the season, and that was before the Niners got on the roll they are on right now, where the offense is firing on all cylinders. Couple that with the fact that the Seattle offense hasn't been nearly as efficient or explosive as of late as it was earlier in the year, and I find it hard to believe that the Seahawks are going to go into Santa Clara and come away with the victory. Especially if George Kittle is good to go, I like the 49ers -- even though their defense probably lets Seattle's offense also get back on track. … Prediction: 49ers 30, Seahawks 27

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Dajani (Titans +12.5): The Jaguars need this win if they want to clinch the AFC South, and keep in mind they've lost to the Titans in a critical Week 18 situation before. The Titans have surprisingly become one of the most fun teams in the NFL. They've scored at least 24 points in each of their last four games, Tony Pollard has crossed 100 yards rushing in three of the last four, they have the best rookie returner in NFL history with Chimere Dike, Jeffery Simmons is looking like Aaron Donald in the middle of the defense, and Cam Ward, although inconsistent, has made some Patrick Mahomes-like plays and given you glimpses of why he was selected No. 1 overall in this past draft. The problem is Tennessee's secondary has been decimated by injuries. It's up to guys like Darrell Baker Jr., Kaiir Elam and Kemon Hall to contain Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr. and Brenton Strange. Yikes. Jaguars win, but 12.5 is a large number … Prediction: Jaguars 26, Titans 20

Dubin (Titans +12.5): The Titans have been playing far better down the stretch of the season, with Cam Ward finding a little bit of a rhythm, not taking as many sacks and turning the ball over last often. Their defense is still highly suspect, particularly against the pass, but after the Colts were able to keep things close against the Jags last week -- even leading for much of the game -- it feels like the Titans can avoid getting blown out too badly here. … Prediction: Jaguars 27, Titans 17

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Dajani (Texans -10.5): The Texans need this win and a Jaguars loss to the Titans to clinch the AFC South. Riley Leonard gets the start over Philip Rivers, and he looked better than I thought he would in his first extensive action against the Jaguars earlier this year, throwing for 145 yards and one interception plus a rushing touchdown. DeMeco Ryans said he won't consider sitting any starters this week, and I'm sure he wants to see his offense register a solid performance before the playoffs … Prediction: Texans 27, Colts 13

Dubin (Texans -10.5): Riley Leonard is not going to have a good time going up against the ferocious Houston defense. It's almost mean, feeding him to the wolves like this in his first NFL start. I feel badly for him. … Prediction: Texans 26, Colts 10

Dajani (Falcons -3): This matchup actually means more than the Saturday showdown between the Panthers and Bucs. If the Falcons beat the Saints, Carolina will represent the NFC South in the postseason -- no matter if the Panthers win or lose on Saturday. With that being said, I actually think this line is correct. The Falcons are coming off a monster upset of the Rams on Monday night, where Bijan Robinson racked up over 200 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, while the defense picked off Matthew Stafford three times. Tyler Shough has been impressive during this four-game win streak, but New Orleans did trail Tennessee by double digits at the halftime break last week. The Falcons defeated Shough in New Orleans by 14 points earlier this season. With this game being in Atlanta, I'll take the Falcons -3 … Prediction: Falcons 27, Saints 21

Dubin (Saints +3): I hadn't thought of the idea of this game actually being more important than the Bucs-Panthers game that ostensibly decides the division, but apparently actually doesn't. But the Saints are playing a lot better lately on the strength of a nice run from Tyler Shough, and I think they can put up some points here. I know that the Falcons have been on a nice run over the last few weeks with Kirk Cousins under center as well, but I think they're ripe for an upset as the Saints finish the season on a continued high note … Prediction: Saints 24, Falcons 23

Dajani (Steelers +3.5): When DK Metcalf was suspended two games for the attempted assault of a fan, I said, 'Wow, he's lucky this doesn't affect the Steelers' playoff hopes.' I thought Pittsburgh would beat the Cleveland Browns, and the Packers would beat the Ravens. Neither happened, and Metcalf will be unable to play in a win-and-in game. Unbelievable. Metcalf was a big reason the Steelers defeated the Ravens in Baltimore earlier this season, as he caught seven passes for 148 yards in that matchup. Last week against the Browns, Aaron Rodgers threw for just 168 yards -- and 58 of those yards came on the final drive when Cleveland was playing what was virtually prevent defense. I think Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are going to will this Ravens team to victory, but I'm on the fence with the spread. Rodgers doesn't want this to be the final game of his NFL career. Plus, it's in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games vs. the Ravens. Give me Baltimore by exactly three points … Prediction: Ravens 20, Steelers 17

Dubin (Ravens -3.5): I'm going down with the ship with the Ravens, who I still think are a good team that has underperformed their talent level, rather than riding with the Steelers, who are not a good team but have somehow wound up in a situation where they will once again finish above .500. If Lamar Jackson is back healthy for this game -- which it seems like the spread expects that he will be -- I simply have to roll with Baltimore given my fundamental beliefs about both teams. … Prediction: Ravens 24, Steelers 20