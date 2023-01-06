The NFL regular season is about to write its final chapter, as Week 18 is slated to kick off on Saturday and roll through Sunday night when the Packers host the Lions in what is billed to be a pivotal NFC North showdown. All of the playoff uncertainty will be cleared up by Sunday night -- you can check out Week 18 clinching scenarios here -- but between now and then we'll have plenty of drama that is expected to unfold with many situations yet to be determined, including both No. 1 seeds in the conference.

Of course, with a new week of games comes a new collection of injuries that we need to follow. As teams finish up the week of practice, they've released their final injury reports and rolled out game statuses for Week 18. Below, you'll be able to find each of those reports and a breakdown of some of the biggest injuries.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Chiefs (-9) at Raiders, Saturday

It was an up-and-down week for rookie wideout Skyy Moore. He misses Tuesday's session before practicing on a limited basis on Wednesday. He then trended in the wrong direction by sitting out Thursday and was ultimately ruled out. Each of the remaining questionable Chiefs was able to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday. However, Kansas City has signed kicker Matthew Wright to its practice squad as insurance for Butker.

Las Vegas doesn't have anything to play for so it'll be interesting to see if they'll sit some starters that are a bit banged up, like running back Josh Jacobs. However, quarterback Jarrett Stidham will play after not being given a designation on the final injury report after being limited to begin the week with a right elbow injury.

Titans at Jaguars (-6.5), Saturday

The key injury to watch with the Titans is rookie wideout Treylon Burks. After being added to the injury report midweek, he did not participate in the final session of the week. Mike Vrabel did say that Burks should be OK for this matchup, but his status certainly is worth monitoring.

Jacksonville listed a number of players as questionable for this pivotal matchup, but the majority of those players -- including Trevor Lawrence and Travon Walker -- were able to practice on a limited basis for the bulk of the week. With that in mind, it's fair to say that these players are likely probable to suit up.

Buccaneers at Falcons (-4)

With their playoff position already locked up, it will be fascinating to see which Buccaneers players actually play in this game. We know that a handful have already been ruled out, including a couple of key pieces to the secondary like Davis and Ryan, who were unable to practice all week. Meanwhile, Dean returned to practice as a full participant on Friday, so he should be good to go.

Atlanta is remarkably healthy to wrap up the year, listing only Wilkinson with an injury designation for the regular season finale. After being limited throughout the week with a calf injury, he was a non-participant on Friday.

Patriots at Bills (-7)

Each Patriot listed on the final injury report was able to practice on Friday on a limited basis, giving them a decent shot to play on Sunday in Buffalo. It's also worth noting that cornerback Marcus Jones and wideout DeVante Parker have both been taken off the injury report after they had been dealing with concussions.

Buffalo did not give any player an injury designation for Week 18.

Vikings (-5.5) at Bears

Neither Bradbury nor Lynch was able to practice at all this week, so it's not surprising to see each of them be ruled out for Week 18. Bradbury last played on Dec. 4 against the Jets. With backup center Austin Schlottmann out for the season, Chris Reed is likely to make his first start as a Viking.

With Fields out, head coach Matt Eberflus announced this week that Nathan Peterman will get the start under center for the Bears to wrap up the regular season. Fields suffered a hip injury last week and did not practice at all leading up to Week 18.

Ravens at Bengals (-9)

Baltimore will once again be without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson as they wrap up the regular season against Cincinnati. Head coach John Harbaugh did tell reporters that backup Tyler Huntley has a good chance to start on Sunday, despite a tendinitis issue in his shoulder.

Cincinnati is quite healthy entering Week 18, listing just corner Eli Apple as questionable despite finishing the week as a full participant in practice on Friday.

Texans at Colts (-2.5)

Texans wideout Phillip Dorsett tweaked his hamstring and popped up on the injury report on Thursday before not participating on Friday, which has subsequently ruled him out for Week 18. Morrissey also did not practice all week with a concussion. As for O.J. Howard, he was a full participant on Friday despite being officially listed as questionable.

Indianapolis will start Sam Ehlinger at quarterback with Nick Foles ruled out due to a rib injury. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore did not practice at all this week, so his status seems to be in serious doubt despite being listed as questionable.

Jets at Dolphins (-3)

New York will start veteran Joe Flacco at quarterback in the regular season finale with Mike White dealing with a rib injury. The Jets have also already ruled out tackles Duane Brown and George Fant.

Miami will also be starting a third-string quarterback as Skyler Thompson will get the nod to wrap up the season, with Tua Tagovailoa officially ruled out and Teddy Bridgewater officially listed as questionable with a knee and finger injury to his throwing hand.

Panthers at Saints (-3.5)

Pass rusher Brian Burns did not practice on Friday due to a knee injury but did tell reporters that he's "hopeful" that he'll be able to suit up in the regular season finale. Foreman also popped up on the injury report on Friday after he was limited with a knee injury and looks like he'll be a game-time decision against New Orleans.

For the Saints, Ramczyk was able to practice on both Thursday and Friday, so he seems to be trending in a positive direction to play. In fact, each Saints player listed as questionable did practice in a limited capacity on Friday, so they all seem to be in line to be able to play.

Browns at Steelers (-2.5)

Conklin was not able to practice this week so the Browns will have to play without him to wrap up the season. With him gone, James Hudson will likely get the nod at right tackle and have the unenviable job of trying to contain T.J. Watt. Meanwhile, Cleveland will also be without pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney after the pass rusher was sent home by the team.

Norwood will miss his second straight game after being unable to practice this week due to a hamstring injury. Pittsburgh did see Fitzpatrick back on the field in limited fashion on Friday for the first time this week, giving him a chance to play in a must-win game for the Steelers.

Chargers at Broncos (-3)

Los Angeles is pretty healthy heading into the final week of the year, listing only fullback Zander Horvath as questionable for this matchup. He was limited throughout the week with an ankle injury.

Anderson, Hinton, and Jones were unable to practice at all this week, so Denver ultimately ruling them out was not surprising. Elsewhere on the roster, Kongbo, Saubert, and Tomlinson were all able to practice on a limited basis on Friday after missing Thursday's session.

Giants at Eagles (-14)

With the Giants already clinching their spot in the postseason, it wouldn't be surprising to see Brian Daboll hold out any player that is on the fence injury-wise. There are also reports that some of the key starters like quarterback Daniel Jones also won't play in this meaningless (for the Giants) final regular season game.

The Eagles have officially listed Jalen Hurts as questionable for Week 18 after the quarterback was limited throughout the week. That gives him a great chance to make his return after missing the previous two weeks with that right shoulder injury.

Cardinals at 49ers (-14.5)

Arizona's final injury report is a lengthy one, listing eight players out of the regular-season finale. That includes quarterback Colt McCoy and receiver DeAndre Hopkins. J.J. Watt -- who is playing in his final NFL game -- carries no injury designation, despite being limited on Thursday with a groin injury.

The 49ers have did not have wideout Deebo Samuel on the final injury report, signaling that he has been cleared to play in Week 18 against Arizona. Head coach Kyle Shanahan also said that running backs Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell will play in the regular-season finale.

Rams at Seahawks (-6)

Each player Los Angeles ruled out on Friday did not practice at all this week, including star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who has not played since Week 12 against the Chiefs.

Haynes, Homer, Neal, Jefferson and Lewis all were unable to practice for the Seahawks on Friday, so they are not trending particularly well to end the week, despite not being ruled out. Wideout Tyler Lockett was able to practice on a limited basis on Friday. Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III (ankle, Illness) does not carry any injury designation for this game, so he is good to go.

Cowboys (-7) at Commanders

Dallas did see Turpin pop up with an illness on Friday, which forced him to miss practice and have him officially listed as questionable. Meanwhile, Biadasz was unable to practice all week so he was ruled out and the club seems to be taking a cautious approach with Vander Esch, who is also ruled out but did practice on a limited basis throughout the week.

Washington will finish out the year without several key contributors, including rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr., who did not practice at all this week. While Curl and Davis are officially listed as questionable, they did not practice at all this week. Washington is also set to start rookie quarterback Sam Howell in this matchup.

Lions at Packers (-5)

It's worth noting that Brockers did not practice on Thursday or Friday, so his status does seem to be up in the air despite the questionable tag. Center Frank Ragnow returned to practice on a limited basis on Friday after missing the previous two sessions due to a foot injury.

Green Bay listed only Deguara on the final injury report as he's questionable with a calf injury. Outside of that, the club is healthy heading into a game that if they win, they'll reach the postseason.