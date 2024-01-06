This is it. The final week of the 2023 NFL regular season. Saturday and Sunday are full of do-or-die matchups, as teams look to clinch division crowns or wild card spots. There are 20 teams still in Super Bowl contention, which is tied for the most in NFL history with one week left to play. Six teams have win-and-in scenarios, so this weekend will certainly be one to remember.

Every single team is dealing with injuries at this part of the year, and there are numerous franchises that will be sitting their starters as well. Below, we will take a look at the final injury reports of the regular season. Let's start with the two matchups on Saturday.

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET

The Steelers need a win vs. the Ravens and some other help to get in the playoffs. A win, plus a loss from either the Bills or Jaguars, would get them in. Kenny Pickett was a full participant in practice all week with his ankle issue, but Mason Rudolph will start for Pittsburgh. Fitzpatrick, Thompson and Roberts, who are all listed as questionable, were limited participants on both Wednesday and Thursday.

With the No. 1 seed locked up, the Ravens are sitting numerous starters on Saturday. The secondary could be an issue, as seven cornerbacks or safeties have either been ruled out or listed as questionable, including Darby, Hamilton and Humphrey. Offensively, Tyler Huntley starts under center in place of the resting Jackson, with Zeitler also out, and Flowers questionable.

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET

A Houston win gets the Texans in, but they won't have Brown or Greenard in the lineup. The Texans have a handful of other starters listed as questionable, such as Anderson, Collins, Rankins and Tunsil. All were limited participants on Thursday, but Woods, on the other hand, did not practice all week.

The Colts will lock up at least a wild card spot with a victory, but they have some issues on the offensive line. Three starters are listed as questionable in Kelly, Nelson and Smith, but all three were at least limited participants in practice Thursday. Moss, who is also listed as questionable, was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

A Buccaneers win would give Tampa Bay the NFC South crown. The headline for the Bucs is Mayfield, who is questionable with a ribs injury. However, he was a limited participant in practice on Thursday, and a full participant Friday. With the division on the line, you have to imagine that he will play.

Haynes won't be in the lineup this week after a concussion that required a hospital trip in Jacksonville last week. Horn, who is questionable, was a full participant in practice on Friday.

With the playoffs ahead of them, the Browns are sitting multiple starters. Keep an eye on their special teams, as the kicker, Hopkins, won't play, and punter Bojorquez is questionable. Both were injured against the Texans a couple weeks ago.

The Bengals will likely be without Higgins in their season finale, who did not practice all week with his hamstring injury. He's officially doubtful. Awuzie is questionable after missing practice Friday with a shoulder injury.

The Vikings won't have Murphy, O'Neill or Blackmon in the lineup this weekend. Darrisaw is questionable with an illness after missing practice on Friday. Minnesota needs help to make the postseason. The Vikings need to win vs. the Lions, plus a Seahawks loss, Packers loss and a loss by either the Saints or Buccaneers.

The Lions are one of the few teams that have already clinched their playoff spot and will play their starters. Gardner-Johnson and McNeill are questionable to make their returns to the field, and CJGJ was even a full participant in practice all week. Houston, however, is not yet ready. He was limited in practice all week, but ruled out.

It's official. Rodgers will not play in another game this season. Neither will Wilson due to his concussion, as Trevor Siemian will finish out New York's disappointing season at quarterback.

The Patriots may be playing their final game of the Bill Belichick era, and they have several starters who are questionable to play. All 12 players listed as questionable were limited participants in practice on Friday.

The Falcons need a win and a Buccaneers loss to the Panthers to make the playoffs, but they may not have their starting quarterback Heinicke, who is questionable to play with an ankle injury. He was a limited participant in practice all week.

The Saints could clinch the NFC South with a win and a Buccaneers loss or tie. New Orleans could also make the playoffs with a win vs. Atlanta, plus a Seahawks loss/tie and Packers loss/tie. Kamara is questionable to play with an ankle injury after not practicing all week. Miller is questionable due to an ankle injury and illness as well. Johnson was limited on Thursday and Friday due to a chest injury, and is questionable to play.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Lawrence's decision to play could come right up to game time. He was a limited participant in practice all week. Both Jones and Kirk were limited participants in practice all week as well. The Jags need a win to clinch the AFC South.

While Levis is questionable to play, it's Ryan Tannehill who will start at quarterback. It will likely be his final game as a Tennessee Titan. The Titans have already been eliminated from the playoffs, but Tennessee can play spoiler, and keep Jacksonville from winning the division.

The Seahawks can clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Packers loss or tie. Seattle will be without Edwards and Lucas Sunday due to knee injuries, as both did not practice all week. Reed is questionable to play with a knee injury despite not practicing at all.

Arizona won't have Humphries in the regular-season finale, who did not practice all week with a knee injury. Wilkinson and Pascal were added to the injury report on Thursday, and both are questionable to suit up.

It's déjà vu, as the Packers are facing a win-and-in situation at home vs. a division rival. We'll see if the Bears can do what the Lions did at Lambeau Field last year. The Bears won't have Mooney on offense, who didn't practice all week due to his concussion. Star cornerback Johnson is doubtful to play after not practicing all week due to a shoulder injury, while Herbert is questionable due to a back/personal issue. He did not practice Friday.

The Packers have ruled out Dillon due to thumb and neck injuries, while wide receivers Reed, Watson and Wicks are questionable to play. Wicks was a full participant Friday, Reed was limited and Watson did not practice. Smith is another notable questionable player. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but returned as a limited participant Friday.

Manhertz and McGlinchey were ruled out for Denver on Friday. Both players did not practice all week.

The Raiders won't have Jacobs for their regular-season finale, as he missed practice all week with a quad injury. Mayer was also ruled out with a toe injury. Star defensive end Maxx Crosby was limited all week with his knee injury, but carries no game designation into Week 18.

With the playoffs clinched, the Chiefs will be sitting several starters on Sunday. Pacheco is questionable to play with quad and shoulder issues. He was limited on Thursday and Friday. Blaine Gabbert starts for Mahomes under center.

The Chargers ruled out several important players for their final game of the season. Allen will miss another contest with his heel injury, and Bosa is out with a foot issue. Murray is doubtful to play after missing practice all week with a shoulder injury.

The Eagles need a win and a Cowboys loss or tie to win the NFC East. Philly won't have Smith or Slay for the regular-season finale, and Swift is questionable after being limited on Friday with an illness.

Banks, who is listed as doubtful, and Schmitz, who is questionable, were both limited participants on Thursday and Friday. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor was limited all week with a back injury, but he has no game designation.

It's the battle of the backups in The Bay, as the Rams and 49ers are sitting several starters in preparation for the postseason. Carson Wentz takes on Sam Darnold.

All the Cowboys need is a win to clinch the division. Running back Rico Dowdle is back for the Cowboys, who did not rule anyone out for the regular-season finale. Golston and Smith are the only players who are questionable who did not practice on Friday.

The Commanders have shut down Allen for the season with a knee injury, while Fuller won't be in the lineup either. Curl is questionable to play after missing practice on Thursday and Friday with a quad injury.

Morse is the only Bill with a game designation, as he missed practice Friday due to an illness. Star quarterback Josh Allen (neck/right finger) was listed on the injury report, but was a full participant all week.

Miami won't have Chubb or Howard in this battle for the AFC East crown, but that was expected. Mostert missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to knee and ankle injuries, but returned as a limited participant Friday. The same goes for Waddle, who is battling an ankle injury. Both are officially questionable. The Dolphins' injury report did include some good news, as Jevon Holland is set to return to the lineup after missing multiple games, and no offensive linemen were given game designations. Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt, Liam Eichenberg, Lester Cotton and Terron Armstead were all listed on the injury report with various ailments, but everyone will play.