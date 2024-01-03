The NFL is approaching the final week of the regular season as 20 teams are still eligible for the Super Bowl heading into Week 18. Five playoff berths remain up in the air, the most entering the final week since 2020 (seven teams still had a shot at the playoffs).

With four division crowns still up for grabs and five playoff spots available, the injury report will be even more vital with all the crucial games in the final week of the year. Here's a first look at this week's injury report, as these injuries will be worth monitoring throughout the week.

Steelers (-3.5) at Ravens

Texans (-1) at Colts

Buccaneers (-5.5) at Panthers

The Buccaneers need a win to wrap up the NFC South Sunday, but quarterback Baker Mayfield's status for the game is in question. Mayfield missed Wednesday's practice with a rib injury. Tackle Tristan Wirfs (shoulder) did not participate in practice and cornerback Carlton Davis (concussion) was limited.

For the Panthers, running back Miles Sanders (illness) did not participate while cornerback Jaycee Horn (toe) was a limited participant. Wide receiver D.J. Chark (foot) was also limited.

Browns at Bengals (-6)

Vikings at Lions (-3)

Jets at Patriots (-2.5)

Falcons at Saints (-3)

Jaguars (-5.5) at Titans

Seahawks (-2.5) at Cardinals

Bears at Packers (-3)

The Bears had a few players that didn't practice on Wednesday, the notable ones being tight end Cole Kmet (knee) and wide receiver Darnell Mooney (concussion). Wide receiver D.J. Moore (ankle) was limited.

Chiefs at Chargers (-3)

Broncos at Raiders (-2.5)

Eagles (-5) at Giants

The Giants had a walkthrough, so Wednesday's injury report is an estimation. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor (back) was limited, as well as cornerback Deonte Banks (shoulder). Center John Michael Schmitz (shin) was a non-participant.

Rams at 49ers (-3.5)

Cowboys (-13) at Commanders

For the Commanders, quarterback Jacoby Brissett (hamstring) was limited in Wednesday's practice. Brissett was supposed to start in Week 17 before teh injury in last Friday's practice kept him out for Sunday. Cornerback Kendall Fuller (knee) also did not practice while cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (Concussion) wa slimited. Tackle Andrew Wylie (elbow) was also limited.

Bills (-3) at Dolphins -- SNF

The Bills have a light injury report heading to Sunday's showdown for the AFC East title. Safety Micah Hyde (neck) was limited in Wednesday's practice while quarterback Josh Allen (neck/right finger) practiced in full. Allen said he's "good to go" for Sunday.